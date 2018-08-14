English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Parking Restrictions at Metro Stations for Independence Day Security: DMRC
Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi metro stations from 6 am on Tuesday i.e August 14 till 2 pm on Wednesday i.e, August 15 as a part of the security measures undertaken on the occasion of Independence Day
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: As a part of the security measures in view of Independence Day celebrations, parking facilities at the metro stations in the national capital will not be available from Tuesday morning till 2 pm on August 15, officials said on Monday.
However, there would be no restrictions on entry and exit at any of the metro stations, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.
"Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi metro stations from 6 am on Tuesday i.e August 14 till 2 pm on Wednesday i.e, August 15 as a part of the security measures undertaken on the occasion of Independence Day," he said.
The DMRC has instructed all the parking contractors to use the opportunity for cleaning the parking lots thoroughly in the spirit of "Swachh Bharat".
It will also depute its officials to inspect the parking lots for strict compliance with its instruction, the official said.
The Delhi metro, through its various corridors, connects some of the remotest parts of the city to central Delhi and also links the national capital seamlessly to the neighbouring areas. It is a 296-km network with 214 stations.
