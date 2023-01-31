Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Session Begins Today With Prez Murmu's Address; Oppn Likely to Raise BBC Documentary, Price Rise Issues

Read more

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: The budget session of Parliament will commence on Tuesday with President Droupadi Murmu’s maiden address to both Houses of Parliament. Opposition parties are expected to raise a host of issues against the government, like unemployment, price rise, the controversial BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots and the Centre’s alleged bias in sharing revenue with states. The Union Budget 2023 will be presented on the second day of the Parliament session, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (February 1).

After the President’s address, the Economic Survey will be also tabled. On the eve of the Budget session, opposition parties on Monday signalled on targetting the government on the first day of the Parliament session.

To this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government has always been positive to discussing every topic but maintained that it should be held under the rules and with the Chair’s permission.

“We seek the opposition’s cooperation in running Parliament smoothly,” Joshi told reporters after the meeting which was attended by 37 leaders, representing 27 parties. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal were among others who attended the meeting.

The Budget session will have 27 sittings. It will be conducted in two parts, with the first part of the session concluding on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the session and continue till April 6.

Sitharaman will present the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on February 1.

When away from work, Members of Parliament will now also get a chance to savour new menus. From jowar vegetable upma to ragi dosa, bajre ki tikki to bajra khichdi — these food items made of millets will now be part of the menu of Parliament House canteens.

Such arrangements have been put in place, with the government promoting the use of millets. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has made arrangements for serving the dishes made primarily with ragi, jowar, bajra, rajgira and kangni to MPs, staff and visitors.

Read all the Latest India News here