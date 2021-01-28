Parliament Canteen Drops Subsidy on Food, Now Non-Veg Buffet to Cost Rs 700, Veg Thali at Rs 100

The Parliament will serve an elaborate menu this Budget session, but no more at a stealing price as the Lok Sabha Secretariat does away with the subsidies on the food in the canteen for the country’s lawmakers.

The cheapest on the menu is a chapatti worth Rs 3, and a non-vegetarian spread of buffet is the most expensive at Rs 700. The vegetarian buffet will cost Rs 500.

The revised prices, which will come into effect from January 29 when the Budget Session starts, show most items will be sold at par with market rates.

As per the new price list, dishes like Hyderabad Mutton Biryani will be of Rs 65 and boiled vegetables at Rs 12. A vegetarian meal will cost Rs 100, while a plate of Mutton Biryani will now come Rs 150.

Meanwhile, mutton cutlet and mutton curry are priced at Rs 150 each and Rs 125 respectively.

Earlier in January, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had announced that subsidy on food served at Parliament canteen would end soon.

While Birla did not specify the financial implications of the move, sources said the Lok Sabha Secretariat can annually save more than Rs 8 crore with the subsidy coming to an end.

Talking to reporters about preparations for the next Parliament session, beginning January 29, Birla also said the Parliament canteens will now be run by ITDC in place of Northern Railways. Birla said all Members of Parliament will be requested to undergo the COVID-19 test before the start of the Budget session.

The Centre has issued several circulars since 2016, proclaiming that the canteen subsidy will end.