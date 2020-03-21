Parliament Complex Sanitised in View of Coronavirus Outbreak
The speaker said awareness and restraint are key to prevention of coronavirus and hoped that the nation would fight COVID-19 with the collective efforts of all citizens.
File photo of Parliament House.
As several MPs have gone into self-quarantine, Parliament complex was sanitised on Saturday following the direction of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Several lawmakers have gone into self-quarantine following reports that BJP MP Dushyant Singh had attended a party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor days before she tested positive for coronavirus.
In a follow-up meeting held in his Chamber, Birla directed officials of NDMC and allied agencies, working within Parliament, to ensure sanitation in and around Parliament House Estate.
On Friday, he conducted an inspection of the preparations made in the Parliament House Estate to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.
