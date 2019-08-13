Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Parliament House Shimmers in New Lighting System, Over 800 LED Lights Installed

875 LED lights, which will change colour every few seconds, have been placed on the facade of the Parliament House.

PTI

August 13, 2019
Parliament House Shimmers in New Lighting System, Over 800 LED Lights Installed
PM Modi inaugurated special dynamic lights in parliament
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on Tuesday a special dynamic system of over 800 LED lights that have been installed on the facade of Parliament House to enhance the building's grandeur.

According to Lok Sabha secretariat officials, 875 LED lights, which will change colour every few seconds, have been placed on the facade of the Parliament House. These are power efficient and uses only one-fifth of the electricity compared to other types of lights.

Members of Parliament were also invited for the inauguration, the officials said, adding that the lighting system would enhance the beauty and visibility of the Parliament building.

A similar lighting system was installed on the South and North Block at Raisina Hills in 2017.

