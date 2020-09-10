Parliament Launches App for MPs to Mark Attendance Digitally Ahead of Monsoon Session

New Delhi: As the Monsoon session is scheduled from 14th September, the government has launched an application for the Members of the Parliament to mark their attendance digitally.

The application has been developed by NIC as a precautionary measure amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Parliament Monsoon session will be held from 14th September to 1st October in midst of strict protocol and guidelines as issued by Ministry of Home & Health. Under the guidelines, the MPs will have to carry their Covid-19 RT-PCR negative test results to the parliament. A second test would also be conducted after a week of the session.

Speaker Om Birla had earlier received request from many MPs requesting leave from the parliamentary session because of unfavourable travel conditions and surge in daily Covid-19 cases.

“This is a way we can promote digital attendance. MPs can mark it only when they are in Parliament. We also have provision for signing attendance physically," Speaker Om Birla said.

The application will allow MPs to mark themselves present for the full day, half-day attendance, apply for leave and see their monthly calendar.

The MPs will be asked to download this app when they come during the Session. They will also have to click their photos on the app to mark the attendance for the day and capture their digital signature. Apart from the app, physical desks for attendance have also been set up for MPs. Lok Sabha Secretariat staff would also mark their attendance on the app.

The parliament have taken various other measures which includes restricting people other than MPs from the central hall of the parliament, allowing only packed food in canteens and restricting the staff from the main parliament building.

Wearing of mask will be mandatory at all times and only one staff per union minister will be allowed.