Parliament LIVE: Amid Protests, Amit Shah to Table Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha at Noon Today

Parliament LIVE: The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) bill, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there, will be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12pm today amid protests from Northeastern states. The BJP has issued a a three-line whip to all its lawmakers to be present in Parliament from Monday to Wednesday."All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Legislative Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha from Monday, the 9th December 2019 to Wednesday, the 11th December 2019. All members of the BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore, requested to be positively present in the House and support the government," the letter reads.