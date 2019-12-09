LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Parliament LIVE: Amid Protests, Amit Shah to Table Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha at Noon Today

News18.com | December 9, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE: The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) bill, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there, will be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12pm today amid protests from Northeastern states. The BJP has issued a a three-line whip to all its lawmakers to be present in Parliament from Monday to Wednesday.

"All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Legislative Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha from Monday, the 9th December 2019 to Wednesday, the 11th December 2019. All members of the BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore, requested to be positively present in the House and support the government," the letter reads.
Dec 9, 2019 10:30 am (IST)

Reacting on Citizenship Amendment Bill, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said, "This Bill is in the interest of northeast states and the country. The Bill will get nod from both the Houses of the Parliament."

Dec 9, 2019 10:29 am (IST)

Protests in Tripura: The Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) had on on Thursday blocked the NH-8 and railway tracks from dawn to dusk to press for the scrapping of the Citizenship amendment bill (CAB) leading to disruption in vehicular movements and rail services. Police said about 1200 supporters and activists of the tribal party put up road blockades at Khammtingbari at Baramura hill range in West Tripura district. No untoward incident took place due to the blockade.

Dec 9, 2019 10:14 am (IST)

Protest in Delhi: Several people under different banners gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and the NRC. Organised by an NGO named United Against Hate, the protesters were carrying placards with slogans like: 'Reject CAB! Boycott NRC!', 'India need jobs, education and health care, not nationwide NRC!' Students from different universities, including JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University, as well as members of the All India Students' Association (AISA), joined the protest.

Dec 9, 2019 10:12 am (IST)

Protests against CAB in North East: The Bill has triggered widespread protests in northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing the Bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion. The influential North East Students' Organisation (NESO) calling an 11-hour bandh on December 10 in the region.

Dec 9, 2019 10:11 am (IST)

The BJP-led NDA government had introduced the Bill in its previous tenure and got the Lok Sabha's approval. But it did not introduce it in the Rajya Sabha, apparently due to vehement protests in the Northeast. That Bill lapsed following the dissolution of the last Lok Sabha.

Dec 9, 2019 10:11 am (IST)

Amit Shah to Table CAB Today: Amid looming fear of Opposition uproar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there. In the afternoon, the home minister will introduce the Bill to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act and later in the day, it will be taken up for discussion and passage, according to the Lok Sabha's List of Business for Monday.

Parliament LIVE: Amid Protests, Amit Shah to Table Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha at Noon Today
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Bill has triggered widespread protests in northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing the Bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

Apart from this, on Monday, Amit Shah is slated to move the Arms Amendment Bill 2019, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will move the Anti Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, among others.

