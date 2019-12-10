Parliament LIVE: Cong Kept Farooq Abdullah's Father in Jail for 11 Yrs, Says Amit Shah on Kashmir Debate

Amit Shah in Parliament



The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, will take up the Citizenship Amendment Bill tomorrow, a day after the Lok Sabha nod to the contentious legislation. Six hours have been allotted for discussion on the issue which saw heated arguments in the Lok Sabha where the Opposition accused the Narendra Modi government of discrimination.



The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there. They will be given Indian citizenship after residing in the country for five years, instead of 11 years which is the current norm.



Indigenous people of the Northeastern states fear that the entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood.



Shah will also move the Arms Amendment Bill for passage in the Rajya Sabha today a day after the bill, which seeks to enhance punishment for illegal possession and making of arms, was passed in the Lok Sabha. Shah said the bill accorded special status to a sportsperson who needs firearms and ammunition to practice and participate in tournaments.