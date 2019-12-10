Parliament LIVE: Cong Kept Farooq Abdullah's Father in Jail for 11 Yrs, Says Amit Shah on Kashmir Debate

Parliament LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah today hit out at the Congress for politicising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the situation in the Valley was completely normal after the scrapping of provisions of Article 370. “I can't make Congress's condition normal because they had predicted bloodshed after abrogation of Article 370. Nothing of that sort happened, not one bullet was fired,” Shah said. He added, “99.5% students sat for exams there but for Adhir Ranjan ji [Congress], this is not normalcy. Seven lakh people availed OPD services in Srinagar, curfew and Section 144 were removed from everywhere. But for Adhir ji, the only parameter for normalcy is political activity. What about local body polls which were held?”
As the Congress questioned when the political leaders in detention would be released, Shah said the Congress had kept former chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s father in jail for 11 years. “We don’t want to follow them. As soon as administration decides, they will be released,” the minister said.
Dec 10, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)
The Chief of People's Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, issues whip to its lone MP to vote against the "unconstitutional" Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Rajya Sabha. The controversial Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with a majority of 311 votes yesterday.
Ms Mufti has termed CAB bill as unconstitutional & discriminatory. It will trigger degeneration of India’s cherished pluralistic values & ethos. Therefore as PDP President she has issued whip to PDP RS MP @MirMohdFayaz to vote against CAB in Rajya Sabha.
Dec 10, 2019 11:53 am (IST)
Verbal Spat between Adhir Chowdhury and Amit Shah over 'Normalcy in Kashmir' | As the Lok Sabha assembles, a verbal spat broke out between Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Home Minister Amit Shah over the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. Following Chowdhury's question regarding the release of Kashmiri leaders and the return of normalcy, Shah says, "What according to you is normal? Political activity in the country is normal, children giving exams is normal. What according to the Congress is normal?"
Dec 10, 2019 11:23 am (IST)
Home Minister Amit Shah likely to make a statement on the ghastly Delhi Anaj Mandi fire in Lok Sabha, which left 43 dead, around 12 noon today.
Dec 10, 2019 11:16 am (IST)
Left Parties protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Parliament.
Dec 10, 2019 11:12 am (IST)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Parliament for the Winter Session. Shah will table the Arms (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha today.
Dec 10, 2019 10:59 am (IST)
Rajya Sabha to Discuss CAB Tomorrow | Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is set to take up the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill for discussion tomorrow. The Upper House has allocated 6 hours time for discussion.
Dec 10, 2019 10:55 am (IST)
Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'violence on women, children, SC/STs in the country' in wake of the recent spurt in crimes.
Dec 10, 2019 10:52 am (IST)
Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over, "brutal lathicharge on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by Delhi Police."
Dec 10, 2019 10:47 am (IST)
BJD Gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha | Biju Janata Dal MP Prasanna Acharya has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the 'alarming position of India in 2019 Global Hunger Index.'
Dec 10, 2019 10:46 am (IST)
Chidambaram Slams 'Unconstitutional' Citizenship Bill | Congress stalwart P Chidambaram today dubbed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as "patently unconstitutional" and said with its passage in Parliament, the battleground will shift to the Supreme Court. He claimed that the elected lawmakers were "abdicating their responsibilities in favour of lawyers and judges." "CAB is unconstitutional. Parliament passes a Bill that is patently unconstitutional and the battleground shifts to the Supreme Court. Elected Parliamentarians are abdicating their responsibilities in favour of lawyers and judges!," Chidambaram's tweet read.
Dec 10, 2019 10:41 am (IST)
Arms (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha Today | Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for passage in Rajya Sabha today. The Bill enjoyed a smooth passage in the Lok Sabha yesterday. The Bill says makers of illegal arms and those carrying such guns will face maximum punishment of life in jail if convicted under the proposed legislation. The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 also ensures that those using firearm in a rash or negligent manner in celebratory gunfire, endangering human life or personal safety of others shall be punishable with an imprisonment to two years, or with fine which may extend to Rs one lakh, or with both.
Amit Shah in Parliament
The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, will take up the Citizenship Amendment Bill tomorrow, a day after the Lok Sabha nod to the contentious legislation. Six hours have been allotted for discussion on the issue which saw heated arguments in the Lok Sabha where the Opposition accused the Narendra Modi government of discrimination.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there. They will be given Indian citizenship after residing in the country for five years, instead of 11 years which is the current norm.
Indigenous people of the Northeastern states fear that the entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood.
Shah will also move the Arms Amendment Bill for passage in the Rajya Sabha today a day after the bill, which seeks to enhance punishment for illegal possession and making of arms, was passed in the Lok Sabha. Shah said the bill accorded special status to a sportsperson who needs firearms and ammunition to practice and participate in tournaments.