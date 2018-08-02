Parliament Live: Opposition Ready With Protest Letter Against Venkaiah Naidu Over Not Being Allowed to Speak

Aug 2, 2018 11:49 am (IST)

"The words spoken in Parliament are on record and they will be a part of history books. That is why, it is important for Parliament to function effectively," Prime Minister Narendra said. In an apparent reference to frequent disruptions and pandemonium in Parliament, Modi said the country would have been surprised to see MPs of all parties sitting together in harmony at the event, unlike during the day where all vociferously oppose each other. He said he wished to see the same harmonious scene in Parliament. "In a such a big nation, the MPs bring with them the dreams and aspirations of their constituents," he said. The budget session of the Parliament saw a near washout because of protests by a united opposition on a variety of issues including demand for granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The opposition, however, put the blame on the ruling party for the disruptions and alleged that it is using its friendly parties to cause the din. Among those who received the awards include Najma Heptullah, Hukmdev Narayan Yadav, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Dinesh Trivedi and Bhartruhari Mahtab. Speaking on the occasion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called upon the opposition to be responsible, for the government to become "more responsive". Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said India's democratic values and parliamentary system are not only an example but also a source of inspiration for others.