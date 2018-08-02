Parliament Live: Opposition Ready With Protest Letter Against Venkaiah Naidu Over Not Being Allowed to Speak

Event Highlights
"The words spoken in Parliament are on record and they will be a part of history books. That is why, it is important for Parliament to function effectively," Prime Minister Narendra said. In an apparent reference to frequent disruptions and pandemonium in Parliament, Modi said the country would have been surprised to see MPs of all parties sitting together in harmony at the event, unlike during the day where all vociferously oppose each other. He said he wished to see the same harmonious scene in Parliament. "In a such a big nation, the MPs bring with them the dreams and aspirations of their constituents," he said. The budget session of the Parliament saw a near washout because of protests by a united opposition on a variety of issues including demand for granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The opposition, however, put the blame on the ruling party for the disruptions and alleged that it is using its friendly parties to cause the din. Among those who received the awards include Najma Heptullah, Hukmdev Narayan Yadav, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Dinesh Trivedi and Bhartruhari Mahtab. Speaking on the occasion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called upon the opposition to be responsible, for the government to become "more responsive". Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said India's democratic values and parliamentary system are not only an example but also a source of inspiration for others.
Yesterday, while stressing on effective functioning of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the the government has the least to lose due to disruptions in Parliament and it is the country which loses the most. He also said it is the duty of each parliamentarian to lend voice to the poor and the marginalised and highlight the issues related to common man in Parliament, in order to force the government to take steps for their welfare. The prime minister was speaking at an event at the central hall of Parliament to confer the best parliamentarian awards for the years 2014 to 2017. "It is important for MPs to express the voice of the poor and the marginalised. Sadly, when there is noise and chaos in the House, MPs are not able to speak and the loss is of the entire nation," he said. He further said, "Government has the least to lose due to din in Parliament. It is the country which loses the most." Parliament is a forum to debate and even criticise the government, he said stressing upon the need for Parliament to function effectively.
TMC Delegation to Visit Assam Today Over NRC Issue | As the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue continues to disrupt the Parliament session for the sixth day, a six-member Trinamool Congress delegation is set to land in Assam around 2 pm. They will attend a public convention around 3:30 pm organised by the local citizens forum in Silchar. "We will try and understand on what grounds people were left out," a party member said. The next day, they will arrive at Guwahati and will meet intellectuals and eminent citizens, following which they will arrive in Delhi by evening.
Ruckus in Lok Sabha Over Assam NRC | There was ruckus in Lok Sabha over Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) while the National Sports University Bill, 2018 was tabled for consideration and pasage. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said, "Central govt has right to know about the foreigners staying in the state or country. It will be better if every state has NRC prepared, they should not only prepare NRC rather they should update it with every census, this will ensure full proof security in the country."
Government assures that each and every Indian shall be included in the final NRC report and guarantees security of each and every citizen in the state: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi #NRCAssam pic.twitter.com/PX8e4oJMFx— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018
Jayadev Galla is among the emerging group of industrialist-politicians in Andhra Pradesh, foreign-educated millionaires who run big industrial groups and have entered electoral politics. They are in their late 40s or early 50s.
TDP Continues its Fight to Get Special Status for Andhra Pradesh | Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s MP Jayadev Galla says, "We approached Parliament, debated in the Parliament, had a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Nrendra Modi and council of ministers, met President Ram Nath Kovind today. We met vice president also. We are now contemplating to go to Supreme Court. We will keep fighting until justice is given to Andhra Pradesh."
We approached parliament,debated in the parliament,had a no-confidence motion against PM & council of ministers, met President&today we met vice president, we are contemplating going to SC also. We will keep fighting until justice is given to Andhra Pradesh: TDP MP Jayadev Galla pic.twitter.com/znmOJtLQCl— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018
The proposed Section also moves to invalidate another directive by the top court by which a provision for pre-arrest bail was sought to be introduced in the statute. "The provision of Section 438 of the CrPC (anticipatory bail) shall not apply to a case under this Act, notwithstanding any judgment or any order of any court," stated the proposed law. The objectives of the amendment Bill pointed out that the decision to arrest or not to arrest cannot be taken away from the investigating officer because the CrPC has given this authority to the officer, founded on basic principle of criminal jurisprudence. The proposed Bill has already received the approval of the Cabinet and it is likely to be introduced in the ongoing session of the Parliament.
While the Supreme Court judgment provided for carrying out a preliminary inquiry, not exceeding seven days, to satisfy a police officer of the ingredient of the complaint before registering a formal FIR, the proposed provision presses for registration of the FIR straight away. According to the Bill, any provision for conducting preliminary inquiry will delay the investigation and thus filing of the chargesheet. The Supreme Court had also laid down that in cases of public servants, prior approval of the appointing authority shall be required to make arrest. For private individuals, a sanction from SSP was mandated by the Court. But the new law seeks to do away with these directions of the Court, and says that "arrest, if necessary, of a person shall not require any approval".
The amendment Bill, accessed exclusively by CNN-News18, seeks to insert Section 18A in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Section 18A tends to override the apex court judgment in March, that has been in the eye of a storm over allegedly diluting the law to safeguard the marginalised sections in the society. According to this new Section, there will not be any requirement to conduct a preliminary inquiry before an FIR is to be registered.
Centre Set to Introduce Bill Restoring Provisions of SC/ST Act | Post the Cabinet's approval, the Centre on Thursday will introduce a Bill to restore the original provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which the Supreme Court had struck down in a March ruling. In order to nullify the Supreme Court verdict in the SC/ST Act case, the Central government has proposed a new provision in the statute.
Asaduddin Owaisi Moves Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha | All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, citing India's "haste" in signing security agreement during '2+2' meeting with US."India is on the verge of hastily signing a communications compatibility and security agreement with United States during ‘2+2’ meeting. Government is willingly relinquishing sovereignty to foreign nation and compromising national security," he said.
Dressed as a 'tantrik' and armed with a wooden pellet rattle, Chittoor MP Siva Prasad joined his party colleagues in performing a 'puja' outside Parliament for a special package to Andhra Pradesh.
What Role is TDP's N Siva Prasad Playing Today? | Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh. TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad has dressed up as a magician today. He has earlier dressed up as a woman, a washerman & a school boy among others.
Delhi: TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh. TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad has dressed up as a magician today. He has earlier dressed up as a woman, a washerman & a school boy among others. pic.twitter.com/eHnyBwo3IQ— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018
Union minister Prakash Javadekar also asked the Congress and its former president Sonia Gandhi to make their stand clear on the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the country.
'Oppn Not Amit Shah Speak' | A day earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Congress and the Trinamool Congress of "murdering democracy" by not letting its president Amit Shah speak in Parliament on the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam with their noisy protests. Union minister Prakash Javadekar also asked the Congress and its former president Sonia Gandhi to make their stand clear on the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the country. The TMC, he told a press conference, was nervous due to growing strength of the BJP in West Bengal. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was a new low for parliamentary democracy that opposition members did not allow Shah to speak. "This is a new precedent and a new low," he told reporters.
Disgruntled Opposition Drafts 'Protest Letter' Against Venkaiah Naidu | Upset over their voices being suppressed in the Rajya Sabha, opposition parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress, are planning to write a protest letter to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu for "not allowing them any space for debate, favouring ruling party members and adjourning the house according to his whims and fancies". This is the first time that such a letter is being sent to the Rajya Sabha chairman. Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has already received a similar rejoinder in the Monsoon session. Eight opposition leaders had questioned how she had dealt with their attempt to move a no-confidence motion against the government in the last session.
