Parliament LIVE: BJP Braces for PNB Storm in Part 2 of Budget Session, Cong to Focus on Meghalaya Twist

Mar 5, 2018 8:40 am (IST)

TMC leader Derek O'Brien said his party is for a debate and a discussion in Parliament, and would evolve a joint opposition strategy soon. "We will coordinate with other opposition parties to expose this BJP government that has not delivered on their promises. I don't want to name any particular issue as there are many. We have issues for everyday in Parliament," he said. O'Brien also claimed that the BJP had gone "overboard" with its victory in Tripura. "If their target is West Bengal our target is Red Fort. BJP did not win Tripura, the Left surrendered it," he said, claiming that Prime Minister Modi will not deliver his address from the Red Fort in 2019.