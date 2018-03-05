Parliament LIVE: BJP Braces for PNB Storm in Part 2 of Budget Session, Cong to Focus on Meghalaya Twist

Apart from cornering the government on the issue of bank frauds, the Opposition is likely to raise the issue of government formation in Meghalaya, where the Grand Old Party emerged as the single-largest party, but the BJP managed to ally with regional heavyweights with just two seats of its own. Meanwhile, the BJP, which is energised after its emphatic victory in Tripura and impressive performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya polls, is likely to adopt an aggressive posture in Parliament.
TMC leader Derek O'Brien said his party is for a debate and a discussion in Parliament, and would evolve a joint opposition strategy soon. "We will coordinate with other opposition parties to expose this BJP government that has not delivered on their promises. I don't want to name any particular issue as there are many. We have issues for everyday in Parliament," he said. O'Brien also claimed that the BJP had gone "overboard" with its victory in Tripura. "If their target is West Bengal our target is Red Fort. BJP did not win Tripura, the Left surrendered it," he said, claiming that Prime Minister Modi will not deliver his address from the Red Fort in 2019.
Congress leaders said the aim is to corner the government unitedly and demand answers from it on various issues which it has evaded in the past, a party leader said. "We will demand answers from the government on the bank fraud scam. We will also demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the scam happened right under his watch," Anand Sharma said. He said the party is also set to raise the issue of "selective vendetta" at the hands of investigative agencies by the BJP-led government to target key political opponents.
The government has also listed some other bills for consideration and passage in both Houses. In the Lok Sabha, it intends to bring 'The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017', ' The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017' tomorrow, and 'The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017'. In the Rajya Sabha, the government has listed 'The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017', and 'The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017', for the first day of the session.
The BJP, which is energised after its emphatic victory in Tripura and impressive performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya polls, is likely to adopt an aggressive posture in Parliament. The ruling party will rake up scams taking place during the Congress times and pin it down, the party sources said. The passage of the OBC bill, that seeks to provide constitutional status for the OBC commission, is another issue high on the government agenda.
Other issues that the opposition is likely to raise include those relating to crimes against Dalits and women. The issues of farmers distress, slowdown of the economy and rising unemployment were also expected to be raised by opposition benches. The second part of the session would primarily see the passage of the Union budget for 2018-19 and discussions on the demand for grants for various ministries.
As both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha meet after month-long recess, the multi-crore PNB bank fraud and other financial scams are likely to dominate the proceedings in both the Houses. The opposition and the government are likely to lock horns over the issue. Opposition parties would demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and other banking scams took place under his watch and how the government failed to stop them. Congress deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma has given a notice for a discussion under rule 267 of the House on the bank fraud issue.
The opposition is also likely to corner the government over the tussle between Prasar Bharti and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. It is likely to raise issues concerning farmers, the Rafale deal, Staff Selection Commission "job scam", loss of life and property due to ceasefire violations on the LoC and increase in the cost of petroleum products. Apart from the finance bill, the government may also push for passage of the pending triple talaq bill during the session that ends on April 6. The first part of the budget session was held from January 29 to February 9.
The Finance Ministry has also given these banks a 15-day window to identify gaps and brace for increasing operational and technical risks to the banking system. The BJP, on its part, has been stating that the multi-crore PNB fraud has its genesis in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government's tenure. A relief for the government is that the opposition is divided over suggestions for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the PNB fraud. The Trinamool Congress does not appear favourably disposed to the idea, having said that previous JPCs have not yielded results.
The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018, which will be introduced during the session, provides for confiscation of properties of people who flee the country after committing huge financial frauds. It provides for giving an application before the Special Court for a declaration that an individual is a fugitive economic offender, attachment and confiscation of his property resulting from the proceeds of crime as also his other property in India and abroad, including benami properties. The Finance Ministry on February 27 directed public-sector banks to scan their Non-performing Asset (NPA) accounts above Rs 50 crore for possible fraud and refer any such fraud cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The government and the Congress are also likely to cross swords over the arrest of Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti by the CBI in the INX Media alleged bribery case. The Congress has termed the CBI action "political vendetta". Though the government has taken several steps in the light of the massive bank fraud — the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill; the directive to public sector banks to identify and report NPAs over Rs 50 crore to the CBI; nod to set up an authority to oversee auditing standards of large companies besides swift action by the CBI and the ED in the Nirav Modi case — the opposition is likely to keep up its offensive and seek a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The second half of the Budget Session of Parliament will commence today with the government seeking to push its legislative agenda, including the bill for confiscation of properties of fugitives, and the opposition likely to target it on a range of issues including the multi-crore bank frauds. The session begins two days after the election results in the northeast were announced that saw the BJP triumphing in Tripura and improving its performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya. The BJP is expected to be in high spirits to take on a combative opposition that has been seeking to pin down the government over the Rs 12,600 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam involving diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.
