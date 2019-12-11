Parliament LIVE: BJP Interested in Keeping Country Divided, Says Cong Ahead of Citizenship Bill Debate

“The government does not want to address concerns around the economy and issue of price rise. BJP is only interested in keeping the country divided on the lines of religion. Abrogation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq Bill are other examples. This just proves that the BJP has no respect for the Constitution.”
Citizenship Bill to be Tabled in Rajya Sabha Today | After nearly seven-hour debate, the Lok Sabha passed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday. The Bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. While the BJP had the clear majority in Lok Sabha, the passage in Rajya Sabha looks difficult as party has the support of 108 MPs.
College students protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. (PTI)
Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh too said the government was not concerned about the sentiments of the people. “Look at what is happening in Assam and the rest of the Northeast... the government seems to be sleeping like Kumbhakaran,” Singh said.
He added: “I hope that all parties in Rajya Sabha come together and vote against this bill... AIADMK should know that Tamil Hindus will be the most affected. Can BJP name five illegals from Bangladesh that they have sent back in the last five-and-a-half years?”
The contentious legislation sailed through the Lok Sabha on Monday night despite protests across the Northeast. It now faces the Rajya Sabha test, where the BJP does not have the numbers, but is confident of pulling through with the support of like-minded parties.
