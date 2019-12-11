Parliament LIVE: BJP Interested in Keeping Country Divided, Says Cong Ahead of Citizenship Bill Debate

Event Highlights 13 Parties to Vote Against CAB: Azad

Citizenship Bill to be Tabled in RS Today



“The government does not want to address concerns around the economy and issue of price rise. BJP is only interested in keeping the country divided on the lines of religion. Abrogation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq Bill are other examples. This just proves that the BJP has no respect for the Constitution.”

Read More Parliament LIVE Updates: Ahead of the discussion in Rajya Sabha over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Congress today hit out the BJP and said it was just interested in keeping the country divided on religious lines. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “There are about 13 like-minded parties in the Rajya Sabha... I have met them and they will all vote against CAB Bill.“The government does not want to address concerns around the economy and issue of price rise. BJP is only interested in keeping the country divided on the lines of religion. Abrogation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq Bill are other examples. This just proves that the BJP has no respect for the Constitution.” Dec 11, 2019 9:35 am (IST) Congress in Rajya Sabha has the support of its 64 members and expects support of 46 others, including parties including the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Communist Party of India (Marxist), to oppose the bill, taking its total to 110. Dec 11, 2019 9:22 am (IST) 13 Parties to Vote Against CAB: Azad | Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said that there are about 13 like minded parties in the Rajya Sabha. "I have met them and they will all vote against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill...The govt does not want to address concerns around the economy and issue of price rise. BJP is only interested in keeping the country divided on the lines of religion. Abrogation of article 370 and Triple Talaq Bill are other examples. This just proves that the BJP has no respect for the constitution." Dec 11, 2019 9:10 am (IST) However, the BJP is also expected to get the support of BJD (7), Shiv Sena (3), YSRCP (2) and TDP (2) taking the total count to 122. 6 Independent MPs and 3 nominated MPs are also likely to support the bill. Dec 11, 2019 9:07 am (IST) BJP's Vote Tally in Rajya Sabha | BJP currently has support of 108 MPs in Rajya Sabha. The vote tally in support of BJP in Rajya Sabha is as follows: BJP- 83

PMK- 1 Dec 11, 2019 8:59 am (IST) During the voting on the bill in Lok Sabha, 311 voted in favour of the bill, and 80 against the bill. Today, the voting is scheduled in Rajya Sabha, which has a current strength of 240. BJP needs 121 votes in favour of the bill to get it passed from the upper house.. Dec 11, 2019 8:55 am (IST) Citizenship Bill to be Tabled in Rajya Sabha Today | After nearly seven-hour debate, the Lok Sabha passed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday. The Bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. While the BJP had the clear majority in Lok Sabha, the passage in Rajya Sabha looks difficult as party has the support of 108 MPs.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh too said the government was not concerned about the sentiments of the people. “Look at what is happening in Assam and the rest of the Northeast... the government seems to be sleeping like Kumbhakaran,” Singh said.



He added: “I hope that all parties in Rajya Sabha come together and vote against this bill... AIADMK should know that Tamil Hindus will be the most affected. Can BJP name five illegals from Bangladesh that they have sent back in the last five-and-a-half years?”



The contentious legislation sailed through the Lok Sabha on Monday night despite protests across the Northeast. It now faces the Rajya Sabha test, where the BJP does not have the numbers, but is confident of pulling through with the support of like-minded parties.

