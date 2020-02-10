Parliament LIVE Updates: Budget Discussion on Agenda Today; AAP to Raise Gargi College Molestation Incident

Read More

Parliament LIVE Updates On the last day of the Budget Session, the House is likely to take up for discussion the Bill to provide for the resolution of disputed tax. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, will raise the Gargi College molestation incident. Four days after a group of men molested students of Delhi University’s Gargi College by gate-crashing their fest, police are yet to lodge an FIR.The February 6 incident came to light when several students took to social media to narrate their experiences and alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups. The students are at present protesting inside the college.