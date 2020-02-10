Parliament LIVE Updates: Budget Discussion on Agenda Today; AAP to Raise Gargi College Molestation Incident

Event Highlights
The February 6 incident came to light when several students took to social media to narrate their experiences and alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups. The students are at present protesting inside the college.
The Lok Sabha proceedings have begun. Opposition parties wanted to raise the issue of Supreme Court ruling which states that reservations for jobs, promotions, is not a fundamental right. Rajnath Singh says the Social Justice Minister will be here shortly and he will give governments response on the issue.
Four parties give adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha.
IUML, DMK, CPI(M) give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Supreme Court ruling that reservations for jobs, promotions, is not a fundamental right. https://t.co/QbkNnn8LwT— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020
What Happened in Gargi College? | Students of Gargi College in the national capital are recounting their horror of evening when a group of men allegedly molested them after gatecrashing a college fest. Some of the students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal during the fest at the all-women college in Delhi University's south campus. Read full story here.
File photo of the Parliament building. (AP image)
Union minister Harsh Vardhan will also make a statement regarding the response of the government to the Coronavirus outbreak in China. The Wuhan virus has claimed 908 lives in China and the WHO said there have been "concerning instances" of coronavirus among people with no travel history to China, warning that it could be the "tip of the iceberg".
