Parliament LIVE Updates: Budget Discussion on Agenda Today; AAP to Raise Gargi College Molestation Incident

News18.com | February 10, 2020, 11:31 AM IST
Parliament LIVE Updates On the last day of the Budget Session, the House is likely to take up for discussion the Bill to provide for the resolution of disputed tax. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, will raise the Gargi College molestation incident. Four days after a group of men molested students of Delhi University’s Gargi College by gate-crashing their fest, police are yet to lodge an FIR.

The February 6 incident came to light when several students took to social media to narrate their experiences and alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups. The students are at present protesting inside the college.
Feb 10, 2020 11:26 am (IST)

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha have also begun. Raising the issue of ailing economy, former Finance Minister P Chidamabarm says the government has a penchant for not admitting its mistakes. "The goverment believes that the problems are cyclical and not structured," he says.  

Feb 10, 2020 11:13 am (IST)

The Lok Sabha proceedings have begun. Opposition parties wanted to raise the issue of Supreme Court ruling which states that reservations for jobs, promotions, is not a fundamental right. Rajnath Singh says the Social Justice Minister will be here shortly and he will give governments response on the issue. 

Feb 10, 2020 10:47 am (IST)

Four parties give adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha. 

Feb 10, 2020 10:45 am (IST)

Health Minister to Make Statement on Coronavirus | Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will make a statement regarding the response of government to novel Coronavirus outbreak in China.

Feb 10, 2020 10:41 am (IST)

What Happened in Gargi College? | Students of Gargi College in the national capital are recounting their horror of evening when a group of men allegedly molested them after gatecrashing a college fest. Some of the students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal during the fest at the all-women college in Delhi University's south campus. Read full story here. 

Feb 10, 2020 10:35 am (IST)

Sanjay Singh to Raise Gargi College Issue in RS | Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given a notice in the Rajya Sabha where he will be raising the manhandling issue in Gargi college.  

Feb 10, 2020 10:29 am (IST)

Congress MP BK Hariprasad raised the issue of time availability for budget session in the House as only two days are available till February 11 and the government proposed to start it at 11 am today.

Feb 10, 2020 10:27 am (IST)

Rajya Sabha to Discuss Union Budget at 11 am | The Rajya Sabha may today take up discussion on Union Budget straight away at 11 am as per the understanding between opposition and government reached on Friday.

File photo of the Parliament building. (AP image)

Union minister Harsh Vardhan will also make a statement regarding the response of the government to the Coronavirus outbreak in China. The Wuhan virus has claimed 908 lives in China and the WHO said there have been "concerning instances" of coronavirus among people with no travel history to China, warning that it could be the "tip of the iceberg".
