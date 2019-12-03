Parliament LIVE: Congress May Raise Issue of Priyanka’s Security Breach During SPG Debate

Event Highlights Amit Shah to Move SPG Bill in RS

Priyanka, along with brother Rahul and mother Sonia, was an SPG protectee until November 4. The Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to all three Congress leaders was withdrawn following which they remain Z-plus protectee.

The SPG Bill was earlier passed in Lok Sabha on November 27. The bill was passed with a voice vote, while Congress MPs had walked out of the house in protest. Dec 3, 2019 9:25 am (IST) Amit Shah to Move SPG Bill in Rajya Sabha | Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move SPG (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha today. Dec 3, 2019 9:22 am (IST) Congress to Protest Priyanka Gandhi's Security Breach | The Congress Party is likely to protest in Rajya Sabha against security breach of Priyanka Gandhi. Gandhi's office revealed on Monday that the group went up to her and was able to click pictures of the Z-plus protectee.

Under the Z-plus security, the family has commandos from the CRPF paramilitary force in close proximity besides guards at their homes and where ever they travel in the country.



In comparison, SPG protectees are provided with guards, hi-tech vehicles, jammers and an ambulance in their motorcade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now the only SPG protectee in the country.



The SPG Act, enacted by Parliament in 1988, was initially supposed to provide security to only the prime minister and former prime ministers of the country.



The act was amended after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi to include the immediate family members of former prime ministers, paving the way for Sonia Gandhi as well her children to get SPG security.



The need for a separate force for guarding the prime minister of the country was felt after Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own security guards on October 31, 1984.