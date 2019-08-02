Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha Passes UAPA Bill That Gives Govt Power to Declare Individuals as Terrorist

Event Highlights
He added that it would be better for the government to hear them out in Parliament instead of “forcing us to go to a building a kilometre away” — referring to the Supreme Court. Chidambaram also said courts would strike down the amendment as it was against the rights of a person and was based on just the government’s “belief” that he/she was a terrorist. The Congress veteran said it was wrong to compare a terrorist like Hafiz Saeed with activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case.
Congress' P Chidambaram questions the Amit Shah at which stage the individual will be named a terrorist to which the Home Minister replies saying that in some cases (gives the example of Dawood Ibrahim where the person in question has fled abroad) we will have no option but to only take circumstantial evidence to justify designation.
Amit Shah furthers says that the issue that the state police will no longer be able to weigh in on the cases filed under the UAPA is a misnomer. "There have been many problems, especially inter-state, that have arisen as a result of the cases being with the state police," he says to justify the cases being taken over by the National Investigation Agency.
Home Minister Amit Shah takes another potshot at the opposition Congress party. "I have only brought an amendment, I didn't bring the law. We can only be one step ahead of the terrorists if we keep bringing in reforms. All the previous amendments had been brought in by the Congress. The moment they went to the other side, they change their perspective, why is that."
Amit Shah Counters Oppn's Arguments | Home Minister Amit Shah begins his response in the debate on UAPA Bill. "The nature of cases pertaining to terrorism registered by the NIA is very complicated. There are issues that arise between countries and states," he says trying to assert the importance of Bill's provisions Countering the argument raised by P Chidambaram he say, "My contention is the same. If we ban one organisation, another one comes up by same individuals. Till when will we keep banning organisations?"
"Tell us who you have in mind to name. If the first name turns out to be a name because of case and conviction, but if you name someone only because you believe they are involved in terrorism that day you will not be able to sleep, " the former Home Minister P Chidambaram says in his closing statement. He once again rakes up the issue of the anti-terror hub National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) and the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) saying that if the BJP government wanted to effectively counter-terrorism they would implement these initiatives.
'What is the Purpose of Amendment' Asks Cong | Congress MP P Chidambaram says, "Now the act deals with Unlawful Activities and it deals with terrorist acts. They are not the same, they are defined separately... Why I say this is, even before the Amendment individuals are covered under this act - an individual who commits an act is punishable under this act. There is no distinction between punishing an unlawful association and punishing a member of an unlawful organisation. If they are covered, why do you bring this amendment?"
Aam Admi Party's Sanjay Singh says that under the earlier Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act more than 4000 people were prosecuted but only 13 people were found guilty. He invokes other examples in which several people were wrongfully imprisoned under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002. "Under this Bill, the NIA (National Investigation Agency) can arrest anyone in any state. This is against the spirit of federalism," he says.
Demanding that the bill be referred to a standing committee, PDP MP Mohammad Fayaz further says, "In Kashmir, the situation has been bad for the past 30 years. If there is an encounter in any place the militant goes to someone's house (and this happened in Kashmir,) and compels them with a gun to feed him. Through this bill, even these innocent people who are forced to give food and shelter to these militants will be designated as terrorists." Fayaz also asks Home Minister Amit Shah why the Ministry is sending additional troops to the Valley.
'J&K Will be Affected The Most' | People Democratic Party MP Mohammad Fayaz says that the misuse of such a bill affects the people of Jammu and Kashmir the most. He cites the cases of the wrongful imprisonment of Mohammed Ali and Latif Ahmed who after spending 23 years in jail were let go off after being declared innocent.
Discussion on UAPA Begins | CPI(M)'s Elamaram Kareem in his argument against the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act says, "This will lead to large scale harassment." He cites the previous POTA and TADA laws under which, he says, thousands of Muslims were arrested. "You don't want the opposition to speak against you," Kareem says in a scathing statement.
Wages Code Bill on List of Business | The Upper House is also set to consider the passage of the Wage Code Bill that will enable introduction of minimum wage for every worker. Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Tuesday had said that the 50 crore workers will benefit from the Bill which seeks to amend and consolidate the laws relating to wages and bonus.
Several opposition parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and MDMK have opposed the bill expressing concerns that the law could be used against anyone who opposes the government. Amit Shah in the debate in the Lower House had countered the claims saying that the tough anti-terror laws will only enable the government to weed out terrorists.
Several opposition parties have staunchly opposed the bill expressing concerns about its “draconian” provisions. The Lok Sabha last week saw a bitter debate unfold between the two sides as the opposition leaders kept pressing that the law could be used against anyone who opposed the government.
Home Minister Amit Shah at the time had countered their concerns asserting that the anti-terror laws would only be used to root out terrorism. In a controversial statement, he had also said, “There are crores of people who are working as social activists or workers…they are never being targeted (by the police). But there are a few who work for the urban Maoists and these people won’t be spared."
The Upper House will also be considering the passage of the Code on Wages Bill, 2019 that has provisions enabling the introduction of the minimum wage for every worker. The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha with a voice vote on Tuesday, subsumes four labour laws -- Minimum Wages Act, Payment of Wages Act, Payment of Bonus Act and Equal Remuneration Act. After its enactment, all these four Acts would be repealed.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will take up a discussion on The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that seeks to do away with the nomination of the president of the Indian National Congress as a trustee of the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial Trust.
