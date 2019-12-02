Parliament LIVE: Outrage in Houses Over Telangana Horror, V-P Naidu Slams 'Disgrace to Society'

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings of the House during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Image: RSTV/PTI)



The Shiv Sena gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the issue. The charred body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar near here on November 28 morning, a day after she went missing.



Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said it was a pre-planned rape and murder and the accused were said to have kept a watch on the victim's movements. The tyre of her vehicle, which she had parked near the Tondupalli toll plaza, was deliberately punctured and she was unwittingly trapped by them.



“She was forcibly taken by these four men who were drunk at that time, at around 9:40 pm, after she made her last call to her sister. As per the postmortem reports, she has been gang-raped and tortured before they strangled and killed her in an empty plot behind the Tondupally toll plaza at the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad," he added.



Sajjanar said the accused had first tried to break into an empty shed and then attempted to push her through its window, but had failed on both counts. "So they committed the act in the open. This was a plot of empty land, very close to the toll plaza and near a busy road," said the officer.



Sajjanar said the accused took the body and her two-wheeler in a lorry. "They removed the licence plates and left the vehicles 40 km from the site, after which they went to a bridge near Shadnagar town in Ranga Reddy district, knowing it was a desolate place," he said. "Then they wrapped her body in a bed sheet, poured kerosene and burnt her. They left the body burning there and escaped."