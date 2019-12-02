Parliament LIVE: Outrage in Houses Over Telangana Horror, V-P Naidu Slams 'Disgrace to Society'

As Zero Hour begins at the Lok Sabha, Congress’ Uttam Kumar Nalamada Reddy says, "This incident took place in highest security area of Hyderabad city. Then came Telangana Home Minister's shocking remarks where he said that she should have contacted the police instead of her family. The police officers insulted the family members by saying that your daugter must have eloped with somebody. One of the reason behind this incident was due to the indiscriminate sale of liquor in the state. We condemn the incident and want accused to be hanged."
Event Highlights
Speaking about the incident, Venkaiah Naidu called it a disgrace to society and value system. “We should see why such things are happening and we should look for remedial measures. I would want all of you to make suggestions.”
Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan called for strictest punishment for the perpetrators of the heinous crime and went on to suggest that the accused must be "lynched" in public view. "People now want the government to give a definite answer. Is justice given? No justice yet in Nirbhaya case. These people should be lynched."
AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyananth speaks on gang-rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian and says, "The country is not safe for children and women. Four people who committed this crime should be hanged till death before December 31. A fast track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied."
Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks in the Rajya Sabha on the horrific Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case. He says, "Many laws have been made, but looks like they are not enough. The whole nation has to get together to finish this from roots. We have to create an atmosphere where such incidents do not happen. Stricter punishments should be given."
Rajya Sabha Takes Up Hyderabad Gang-rape & Murder Case | Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha ChairmanVenkaiah Naidu takes the Chair and the proceedings of the House resumes. "What happened in Hyderabad is a disgrace to our society and value system. We should see why such things are happening and we should look for remedial measures. I would want all to make suggestions," Naidu says.
AAP, BJP Give Notices in RS | Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha over the "increasing crime against women and [the] Hyderabad incident". Whereas Bharatiya Janata Party MP Prabhat Jha has given a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the "increasing crime against women, [e]specially the incident in Hyderabad".
Congress to Protest against Hyderabad Gang-rape & Murder in Lok Sabha | A ruckus is expected in the Lok Sabha today as political parties are likely to take up discussion over the gruesome gang-rape and murder of Hyderabad veterenarian. The Congress is expected to protest against the brutal incident that shook the national conscience of India. The gang-rape and murder took place at Thursday night and was reported on Friday morning, which mounted tremendous pressure on the KCR government in Telangana regarding the security of women.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings of the House during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Image: RSTV/PTI)
The Shiv Sena gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the issue. The charred body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar near here on November 28 morning, a day after she went missing.
Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said it was a pre-planned rape and murder and the accused were said to have kept a watch on the victim's movements. The tyre of her vehicle, which she had parked near the Tondupalli toll plaza, was deliberately punctured and she was unwittingly trapped by them.
“She was forcibly taken by these four men who were drunk at that time, at around 9:40 pm, after she made her last call to her sister. As per the postmortem reports, she has been gang-raped and tortured before they strangled and killed her in an empty plot behind the Tondupally toll plaza at the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad," he added.
Sajjanar said the accused had first tried to break into an empty shed and then attempted to push her through its window, but had failed on both counts. "So they committed the act in the open. This was a plot of empty land, very close to the toll plaza and near a busy road," said the officer.
Sajjanar said the accused took the body and her two-wheeler in a lorry. "They removed the licence plates and left the vehicles 40 km from the site, after which they went to a bridge near Shadnagar town in Ranga Reddy district, knowing it was a desolate place," he said. "Then they wrapped her body in a bed sheet, poured kerosene and burnt her. They left the body burning there and escaped."
