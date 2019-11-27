Parliament LIVE: Discussion on State of Economy, E-cigarettes Today

Read More

Parliament LIVE: The Rajya Sabha will today discuss the state of economy in the country after economic growth slumped to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter ended June this fiscal due to slower consumer demand and private investment amid deteriorating global environment. This has prompted many global agencies to cut India's GDP growth by various degrees for 2019-20. The RBI, in October monetary policy review, had cut sharply its economic growth projection for the country for this fiscal to 6.1 per cent from 6.9 per cent earlier, expressing hope it will recover in the second half of 2019-20.Coupled with heavy rains in October and November, this has brought more misery to farmers after summer-sown crops such as soybean, cotton, rice and vegetables suffered rain and flood damage during the wettest June-September monsoon season in 25 years. The heavy downpours also elevated prices of vegetables such onions and tomatoes and lifted food inflation to 7.89% in October from a year earlier. That in turn pushed inflation above the central bank's medium-term target of 4% in October for the first time in 15 months.