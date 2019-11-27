LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Parliament LIVE: Discussion on State of Economy, E-cigarettes Today

News18.com | November 27, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps
Parliament LIVE: The Rajya Sabha will today discuss the state of economy in the country after economic growth slumped to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter ended June this fiscal due to slower consumer demand and private investment amid deteriorating global environment. This has prompted many global agencies to cut India's GDP growth by various degrees for 2019-20. The RBI, in October monetary policy review, had cut sharply its economic growth projection for the country for this fiscal to 6.1 per cent from 6.9 per cent earlier, expressing hope it will recover in the second half of 2019-20.

Coupled with heavy rains in October and November, this has brought more misery to farmers after summer-sown crops such as soybean, cotton, rice and vegetables suffered rain and flood damage during the wettest June-September monsoon season in 25 years. The heavy downpours also elevated prices of vegetables such onions and tomatoes and lifted food inflation to 7.89% in October from a year earlier. That in turn pushed inflation above the central bank's medium-term target of 4% in October for the first time in 15 months.
Read More
Nov 27, 2019 11:00 am (IST)

The Lok Sabha session is about to begin shortly.  

Nov 27, 2019 10:48 am (IST)

The Congress and the Trinamool Congress have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over grenade attack and killing of Sarpanch in Kashmir.  Two people were killed and two others injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday when suspected militants hurled a grenade outside Panchayat Ghar in Hakura village of Bodasgam.

Nov 27, 2019 10:41 am (IST)

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri is expected to move the Bill to provide special provisions for Delhi for recognising the property rights of resident in unauthorised colonies.

Nov 27, 2019 10:38 am (IST)

A discussion is also expected on the amendment of Income-tax Act, 1961 and amendment of  Finance (No.2) Act, 2019.

Nov 27, 2019 10:35 am (IST)

J&K Reservation Act, E-cigarettes Likely to be Discussed | A discussion is expected on Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, e-cigarettes, Special Protection Group Act 1998 in the Parliament today. 

Nov 27, 2019 10:29 am (IST)

Apart from Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2019, the Parliament on Tuesday also gave its nod to a Bill which seeks to declare four National Institutes of Design in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana as institutions of national importance.Several amendments to the Bill moved by opposition members were defeated by voice vote.

Nov 27, 2019 10:27 am (IST)

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha passed a bill on protection of rights of transgenders after a motion to refer it to a select committee of the Upper House was defeated. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, seeks to provide a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders and was moved for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on November 20.Replying to a discussion for further consideration of the bill, Gehlot said efforts will be made to incorporate the suggestions presented by members while framing the rules.

Nov 27, 2019 10:15 am (IST)

The economic situation of the country will be taken up for discussion in the Parliament today. The discussion comes ahead of announcement of 2nd quarter GDP numbers on Friday. 

Parliament LIVE: Discussion on State of Economy, E-cigarettes Today
Parliament House (Reuters)

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will also discuss the contentious issue of banning of e-cigarettes and regularisation of unauthorised colonies.
  • 22 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India
    BAN vs IND
    106/10
    30.3 overs
    		 347/9
    89.4 overs
    India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia
    PAK vs AUS
    240/10
    86.2 overs
    		 580/10
    157.4 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 - 25 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    353/10
    124.0 overs
    		 615/9
    201.0 overs
    New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    156/8
    20.0 overs
    		 127/7
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    147/7
    20.0 overs
    		 106/8
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram