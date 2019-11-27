Parliament LIVE: Discussion on State of Economy, E-cigarettes Today

Coupled with heavy rains in October and November, this has brought more misery to farmers after summer-sown crops such as soybean, cotton, rice and vegetables suffered rain and flood damage during the wettest June-September monsoon season in 25 years. The heavy downpours also elevated prices of vegetables such onions and tomatoes and lifted food inflation to 7.89% in October from a year earlier. That in turn pushed inflation above the central bank's medium-term target of 4% in October for the first time in 15 months.
The Congress and the Trinamool Congress have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over grenade attack and killing of Sarpanch in Kashmir. Two people were killed and two others injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday when suspected militants hurled a grenade outside Panchayat Ghar in Hakura village of Bodasgam.
Apart from Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2019, the Parliament on Tuesday also gave its nod to a Bill which seeks to declare four National Institutes of Design in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana as institutions of national importance.Several amendments to the Bill moved by opposition members were defeated by voice vote.
On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha passed a bill on protection of rights of transgenders after a motion to refer it to a select committee of the Upper House was defeated. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, seeks to provide a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders and was moved for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on November 20.Replying to a discussion for further consideration of the bill, Gehlot said efforts will be made to incorporate the suggestions presented by members while framing the rules.
Parliament House (Reuters)
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will also discuss the contentious issue of banning of e-cigarettes and regularisation of unauthorised colonies.
