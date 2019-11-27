Parliament LIVE: Economic Growth is Down But We Aren't in Recession Yet, Says Nirmala Sitharaman in RS

Event Highlights
Earlier, the Lok Sabha passed the SPG (Amendment) bill amid a walkout by the Congress which accused home minister Amit Shah of targeting the Gandhi family. Shah had said earlier during the debate that the Congress needs to accept the people’s mandate and realise that it’s not in power anymore. The Congress had demanded that the Special Protection Group cover should be provided to former prime ministers and their family members for the rest of their lives.
Bankruptcy Code Yielding Results: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | “Rs 2.5 lakh crore distribution in loan outreach programme”, says Fin Min as she dismisses notion of liquidity being a problem in economy. “Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is yielding results and Rs 70,000 crore capital infusion has been done in banks which has results in rise in liquidity,” she added.
Nirmala Sitharaman cites the GDP figure between between 2014-19, and says that it is more than what it was between 2009-14. She also denies that the economy is in a recession, and adds that it will never be in a receAssion.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha: If you are looking at the economy with a discerning view, you see that growth may have come down but it is not a recession yet, it will not be a recession ever.
Amit Shah takes a jibe at Gandhi family, says there have been 600 instances over the past years when the Gandhi family members have gone out without the SPG security.
Amit Shah on SPG Bill: Gandhi family members have been on several trips without informing.Instances like this have happened about 600 times.What secrets were hidden? Look at Rajnath ji,for many years security personnel even dropped him till the toilet yet he never said anything.
SPG Cover is Only for PM: Amit Shah | Talking about SPG cover for the Gandhi family, Amit Shah reiterates that it has been removed after sufficient threat assessment has been done. He says Z+ plus security is sufficient for the Gandhi family and adds that SPG cover is only meant for the PM and it shall remain so.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh says there is no proposal to reduce age of retirement on superannuation from 60 years to 58 years.
Jitendra Singh, MoS Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha: Presently, there is no proposal to reduce age of retirement on superannuation from 60 years to 58 years.
Amendment Bill Meant to Make SPG More Efficient: Shah | During the discussion on SPG (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, union home minister Amit Shah says the bill will restore law to its original intent. "Earlier governments diluted SPG law from time to time," says Shah adding that the SPG was created to protect prime minister. "Many countries have similar elite units to secure their heads of government," he says. Shah says the amendment is meant to make SPG more efficient.
Congress' Anand Sharma says the bonus given to big corporates is being used by them to deal with their own debts rather than using it for reinvestment. "Profit-making PSUs are being sold and not being divested," Sharma further says. "We can be a 5 trillion dollar economy only if we have a consistent 9% growth for a few years," he says.
Frightening Numbers, Says Anand Sharma | Anand Sharma says the current economic crisis is India specific. "We can call this merely a slowdown or cyclical crisis. The numbers are frightening," Sharma says, adding that the GDP has fallen to 5%, the lowest in the last 7 years. He says 25. million jobs were lost in Auto and Textile sectors. "Our unemployment rate has been at 8%. The rate is usually held at 3%," says Sharma during discussion on economy.
Railways Earned Rs 139.20 cr from Sale of Platform Tickets in 2018-19 | Railways earned Rs 139.20 crore from the sale of platform tickets in 2018-19 and Rs 78.50 crore till September this fiscal, the ministry informed the Parliament. Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said Rs 230.47 crore were earned from advertisements and shops including those on the platforms in 2018-19.
There is no proposal to reduce the retirement age of employees from 60 years to 58 years, the government said. "Presently, there is no proposal to reduce age of retirement on superannuation from 60 years to 58 years," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha. He said there are provisions under Fundamental Rules 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 and Rule 16(3) (Amended) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, according to which the government has the absolute right to retire officials prematurely, on the ground of lack of integrity or ineffectiveness, in public interest, by giving notice of not less than three months in writing or three months' pay and allowances in lieu of such notice.
Govt Non-committal on Restoration of Internet in J&K | The government remains non-committal over the issue of restoring Internet facility in the Kashmir Valley. When the House was discussing issue of broadband and Internet facility in rural areas of the country during Question Hour in Lok Sabha, National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi said Internet has not been available in the Kashmir Valley for the last four months and asked when the facility will be restored. Speaker Om Birla said the matter is not in the domain of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla congratulates ISRO on the successful launch of Cartosat-3 satellite and over a dozen nano satellites. "The advanced Cartosat-3 will augment our high resolution imaging capability," the speaker said.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh reiterated that the terror activities in J&K have reduced after the Centre revoked Article 370 which accorded special status to the state. "Everyone knows that in the past 5 years, no terror activities took place in any part of the country except J&K. Terrorist activities have been going around in the J&K, but all such activities have reduced to minimal after the removal of Article 370," Singh said and congratulated the Aarmy, paramilitary forces and police.
The Congress and the Trinamool Congress have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over grenade attack and killing of Sarpanch in Kashmir. Two people were killed and two others injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday when suspected militants hurled a grenade outside Panchayat Ghar in Hakura village of Bodasgam.
Nirmala Sitharaman responds to the debate on the state of the economy in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Accusing previous governments of diluting the law governing the SPG, Shah said the elite protection unit was raised for securing only the prime minister and amendments brought in by the Narendra Modi Modi government will restore the original intent of the Act. As the House took up the SPG (Amendment) Bill for discussion, Shah said the term 'special' indicates its special purpose and noted that many countries have such elite and compact cover exclusively for their respective head of state.
He said a "misconception" exists that the SPG is only about "physical protection". “It is not just physical security but also about covering the prime minister's office, his health and communications as well,” Shah added.
He said the SPG was formed on the 1985 recommendations of the Birbal Nath committee and then a law was enacted in 1988. However, various amendments were brought in 1991, 1994, 1999 and 2003 which diluted its purpose, Shah said, adding that the government is working to make the SPG more efficient and to rule out any negligence.
One of the amendments brought family members of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, which included Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka, under the SPG cover. The Modi government recently removed the elite cover given to them and replaced it with Z+ security.
The proposed bill says the SPG will provide security to prime minister, and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence. It will also provide security to former prime ministers, and his immediate family members residing with him at the residence allotted to him for a period of five years from the date on which he or she ceases to hold the office.
