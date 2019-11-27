LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Parliament LIVE: Economic Growth is Down But We Aren't in Recession Yet, Says Nirmala Sitharaman in RS

News18.com | November 27, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE: India’s economic growth may have come down but the country is not facing recession, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said in the Rajya Sabha, countering the opposition’s attack on slowing GDP growth and worsening unemployment. “If you are looking at the economy with a discerning view, you see that growth may have come down but it is not a recession yet, it will not be a recession ever,” Sitharaman said.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha passed the SPG (Amendment) bill amid a walkout by the Congress which accused home minister Amit Shah of targeting the Gandhi family. Shah had said earlier during the debate that the Congress needs to accept the people’s mandate and realise that it’s not in power anymore. The Congress had demanded that the Special Protection Group cover should be provided to former prime ministers and their family members for the rest of their lives.
Read More
Nov 27, 2019 6:07 pm (IST)

Nathuram Godse a 'Deshbhakt': BJP MP Pragya Thakur | Meanwhile in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Pragya Thakur refers to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as  "deshbhakt" during a debate. 

Nov 27, 2019 6:06 pm (IST)

With Nirmala Sitharaman responding to questions on the economy, the Congress party has walke out of the Rajya Sabha. 

Nov 27, 2019 5:53 pm (IST)

Bankruptcy Code Yielding Results: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | “Rs 2.5 lakh crore distribution in loan outreach programme”, says Fin Min as she dismisses notion of liquidity being a problem in economy. “Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is yielding results and Rs 70,000 crore capital infusion has been done in banks which has results in rise in liquidity,” she added.

Nov 27, 2019 5:38 pm (IST)
 

Nirmala Sitharaman cites the GDP figure between between 2014-19, and says that it is more than what it was between 2009-14. She also denies that the economy is in a recession, and adds that it will never be in a receAssion. 

Nov 27, 2019 5:35 pm (IST)

Fin Min Replies on Economy Debate | Replying to questions regarding the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says Finance Minister says every step taken by the Govt is towards the development of the economy; the economy has to be given a lot of support. 

Nov 27, 2019 5:26 pm (IST)

Amit Shah takes a jibe at Gandhi family, says there have been 600 instances over the past years when the Gandhi family members have gone out without the SPG security. 

Nov 27, 2019 5:20 pm (IST)

SPG Bill Passed in Lok Sabha | The SPG bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha following a walkout by the Congress party. 

Nov 27, 2019 5:11 pm (IST)

Following a spat between Amit Shah and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress has walked out of the Lok Sabha. 

Nov 27, 2019 4:57 pm (IST)

SPG Cover is Only for PM: Amit Shah | Talking about SPG cover for the Gandhi family, Amit Shah reiterates that it has been removed after sufficient threat assessment has been done. He says Z+ plus security is sufficient for the Gandhi family and adds that SPG cover is only meant for the PM and it shall remain so. 

Nov 27, 2019 4:40 pm (IST)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh says there is no proposal to reduce age of retirement on superannuation from 60 years to 58 years.

Nov 27, 2019 2:41 pm (IST)

Amendment Bill  Meant to Make SPG More Efficient: Shah | During the discussion on SPG (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, union home minister Amit Shah says the bill will restore law to its original intent. "Earlier governments diluted SPG law from time to time," says Shah adding that the SPG was created to protect prime minister. "Many countries have similar elite units to secure their heads of government," he says. Shah says the amendment is meant to make SPG more efficient.

Nov 27, 2019 2:37 pm (IST)

Discussion on SPG Amendment Bill underway in Lok Sabha.  

Nov 27, 2019 2:36 pm (IST)

Even as the Rajya Sabha discussed the state of economy, the attendance in the Upper House was dismal. The House wore a similar deserted look when discussions on Delhi air pollution and Transgender Bill were being conducted. 

Nov 27, 2019 2:28 pm (IST)

Congress' Anand Sharma says the bonus given to big corporates is being used by them to deal with their own debts rather than using it for reinvestment. "Profit-making PSUs are being sold and not being divested," Sharma further says. "We can be a 5 trillion dollar economy only if we have a consistent 9% growth for a few years," he says.  

Nov 27, 2019 2:26 pm (IST)

Lok Sabha has passed the bill to ban e-cigarettes in country. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, seeks to replace an ordinance issued on September 18

Nov 27, 2019 2:23 pm (IST)

Alarming Fiscal Deficit: Anand Sharma | Taking a swipe at the government, Congress' Anand Sharma says the government is in denial over the state of economy. "We are staring at an alarming fiscal deficit," Sharma says. 

Nov 27, 2019 2:17 pm (IST)

 Anand Sharma slams the Centre over the demonetisation saying the scheme was implemented hastily in 2016. "Our informal sector from where we generate 40% of GDP and 90% of our employment is almost gone. Its is destroyed," he says, pointing towards the demonetisation for the losses. 

Nov 27, 2019 2:15 pm (IST)

'National Investment has Fallen' |Industries are not producing and the government is not spending, says Congress' Anand Sharma during discussion on economy in Parliament. "National investment has fallen steeply.  Private sector does not have much to invest," he says. 

Nov 27, 2019 2:13 pm (IST)

Frightening Numbers, Says Anand Sharma | Anand Sharma says the current economic crisis is India specific. "We can call this merely a slowdown or cyclical crisis. The numbers are frightening," Sharma says, adding that the GDP has fallen to 5%, the lowest in the last 7 years. He says  25. million jobs were lost in Auto and Textile sectors. "Our unemployment rate has been at 8%. The rate is usually held at 3%," says Sharma during discussion on economy.  

Nov 27, 2019 2:09 pm (IST)

Frightening Gap Between Rich and Poor: Anand Sharma | Congress' Anand Sharma says there is a widening gap between the rich and poor. He terms the gap as frightening as the Parliament discusses economy. 

Nov 27, 2019 2:07 pm (IST)

Discussion on economy begins in Parliament.  

Nov 27, 2019 1:05 pm (IST)

Railways Earned Rs 139.20 cr from Sale of Platform Tickets in 2018-19 | Railways earned Rs 139.20 crore from the sale of platform tickets in 2018-19 and Rs 78.50 crore till September this fiscal, the ministry informed the Parliament.  Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said Rs 230.47 crore were earned from advertisements and shops including those on the platforms in 2018-19. 

Nov 27, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)

There is no proposal to reduce the retirement age of employees from 60 years to 58 years, the government said. "Presently, there is no proposal to reduce age of retirement on superannuation from 60 years to 58 years," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha. He said there are provisions under Fundamental Rules 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 and Rule 16(3) (Amended) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, according to which the government has the absolute right to retire officials prematurely, on the ground of lack of integrity or ineffectiveness, in public interest, by giving notice of not less than three months in writing or three months' pay and allowances in lieu of such notice.

Nov 27, 2019 1:01 pm (IST)

Govt Non-committal on Restoration of Internet in J&K | The government remains non-committal over the issue of restoring Internet facility in the Kashmir Valley. When the House was discussing issue of broadband and Internet facility in rural areas of the country during Question Hour in Lok Sabha, National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi said Internet has not been available in the Kashmir Valley for the last four months and asked when the facility will be restored. Speaker Om Birla said the matter is not in the domain of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Nov 27, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla congratulates ISRO on the successful launch of Cartosat-3 satellite and over a dozen nano satellites. "The advanced Cartosat-3 will augment our high resolution imaging capability," the speaker said. 

Nov 27, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh reiterated that the terror activities in J&K have reduced after the Centre revoked Article 370 which accorded special status to the state. "Everyone knows that in the past 5 years, no terror activities took place in any part of the country except J&K. Terrorist activities have been going around in the J&K, but all such activities have reduced to minimal after the removal of Article 370," Singh said and congratulated the Aarmy, paramilitary forces and police.

Nov 27, 2019 11:00 am (IST)

The Lok Sabha session is about to begin shortly.  

Nov 27, 2019 10:48 am (IST)

The Congress and the Trinamool Congress have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over grenade attack and killing of Sarpanch in Kashmir.  Two people were killed and two others injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday when suspected militants hurled a grenade outside Panchayat Ghar in Hakura village of Bodasgam.

Nov 27, 2019 10:41 am (IST)

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri is expected to move the Bill to provide special provisions for Delhi for recognising the property rights of resident in unauthorised colonies.

Nov 27, 2019 10:38 am (IST)

A discussion is also expected on the amendment of Income-tax Act, 1961 and amendment of  Finance (No.2) Act, 2019.

Load More
Parliament LIVE: Economic Growth is Down But We Aren't in Recession Yet, Says Nirmala Sitharaman in RS
Nirmala Sitharaman responds to the debate on the state of the economy in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Accusing previous governments of diluting the law governing the SPG, Shah said the elite protection unit was raised for securing only the prime minister and amendments brought in by the Narendra Modi Modi government will restore the original intent of the Act. As the House took up the SPG (Amendment) Bill for discussion, Shah said the term 'special' indicates its special purpose and noted that many countries have such elite and compact cover exclusively for their respective head of state.

He said a "misconception" exists that the SPG is only about "physical protection". “It is not just physical security but also about covering the prime minister's office, his health and communications as well,” Shah added.

He said the SPG was formed on the 1985 recommendations of the Birbal Nath committee and then a law was enacted in 1988. However, various amendments were brought in 1991, 1994, 1999 and 2003 which diluted its purpose, Shah said, adding that the government is working to make the SPG more efficient and to rule out any negligence.

One of the amendments brought family members of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, which included Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka, under the SPG cover. The Modi government recently removed the elite cover given to them and replaced it with Z+ security.

The proposed bill says the SPG will provide security to prime minister, and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence. It will also provide security to former prime ministers, and his immediate family members residing with him at the residence allotted to him for a period of five years from the date on which he or she ceases to hold the office.
  • 22 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India
    BAN vs IND
    106/10
    30.3 overs
    		 347/9
    89.4 overs
    India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia
    PAK vs AUS
    240/10
    86.2 overs
    		 580/10
    157.4 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 - 25 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    353/10
    124.0 overs
    		 615/9
    201.0 overs
    New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    156/8
    20.0 overs
    		 127/7
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    147/7
    20.0 overs
    		 106/8
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram