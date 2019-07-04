Parliament LIVE: Economic Survey Puts Focus on Jobs, GDP Growth Rate Predicted at 7% for 2019-20



Apart from the Economic Survey, today’s Parliament Session will see the tabling of the controversial Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill.



The amendment provides for stiff penalties for violation of norms set for the use of Aadhaar and violation of privacy. It bans storing of core biometric information as well as Aadhaar number by service providers in cases of individuals who have voluntarily offered the national ID as a means of authentication.



Opposition leaders including Congress’ Shashi Tharoor will, however, raise a point of discontentment with the Amendment that was earlier promulgated by the Cabinet.



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had said that, “the bill is in violation of Supreme Court judgment and the fundamental right to privacy”.



Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Manish Gupta has given a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the Centre’s refusal to rename West Bengal to Bangla. The Centre had yesterday raised an issue with the proposal saying that the move required constitutional amendment.



