Parliament LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey in Rajya Sabha

On Tuesday, the CEA had also tweeted saying that he was “looking forward” to table his first survey.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived in Parliament ahead of the tabling of the economic survey, which will project the state of health of the country's economy and outline the challenges before Union Budget 2019 is presented in the House tomorrow. The survey prepared by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian reviews the development in the economy over the past 12 months. "Our team has put in a lot of effort. I hope that the ideas are good and contribute to the economy," Subramanian said just hours ahead of the reveal. On Tuesday, the CEA had also tweeted saying that he was "looking forward" to table his first survey. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in Parliament ahead of today's crucial session. Hours ahead of the release of the Economic Survey Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian says, "Our team has put in a lot of effort with a lot of dedication, I hope results are good and we are able to contribute to the ideas for the economy." The Economic survey is also likely to push for labour reforms with the focus on job creation. A suggestion for a subset clause for size-based incentives Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises is also expected. What to Expect in Economic Survey | CNBC-TV18 sources have indicated that the survey will lay out a strategy for 8% average growth in the next five years. The survey is also likely to stress on better savings, investments and growth through changes in changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The Economic Survey summarises the performance on major development programmes, highlights the policy initiatives of the government and analyses the prospects of the economy in the short to medium-term. Every year, the Economic Survey is tabled in the Parliament a day before the Union Budget. CEA to Table Economic Survey in Parliament Today | The Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian is all set to table the new Narendra Modi-led NDA government's first Economic Survey in the Parliament today. The survey, which comes a day ahead of the Union Budget 2019, is an annual document that reviews the developments in the economy over the previous 12 months.



Apart from the Economic Survey, today’s Parliament Session will see the tabling of the controversial Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill.



The amendment provides for stiff penalties for violation of norms set for the use of Aadhaar and violation of privacy. It bans storing of core biometric information as well as Aadhaar number by service providers in cases of individuals who have voluntarily offered the national ID as a means of authentication.



Opposition leaders including Congress’ Shashi Tharoor will, however, raise a point of discontentment with the Amendment that was earlier promulgated by the Cabinet.



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had said that, “the bill is in violation of Supreme Court judgment and the fundamental right to privacy”.



Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Manish Gupta has given a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the Centre’s refusal to rename West Bengal to Bangla. The Centre had yesterday raised an issue with the proposal saying that the move required constitutional amendment.



