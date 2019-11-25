Parliament LIVE: In 1st Session After Surprise Oath-Taking in Maharashtra, Oppn to Corner BJP

Nov 25, 2019 9:00 am (IST)

In Rajya Sabha Today | While the Opposition's unforgiving attack on the Centre over government formation in Maharashtra is expected to dominated the discoure in Rajya Sabha today, here's a look at some of the other bills and matters listed before the House today:

1) Nirmala Sitharaman will move and seek to withdraw the The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 that provides for the establishment of an authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India. (She will take it up in Lok Sabha too).

2) Thaawarchand Gehlot will move the The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 for further consideration and to be passed. The Bill pertains to providing protection of rights of transgender persons and their welfare and has been passed by the Lok Sabha.