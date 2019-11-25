LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Parliament LIVE: In 1st Session After Surprise Oath-Taking in Maharashtra, Oppn to Corner BJP

News18.com | November 25, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE: In the first Parliament session after the BJP pulled off a midnight coup and staged a surprise comeback in Maharashtra, the Opposition plans to corner the saffron party over the political crisis in the state for a month now. On Saturday, the BJP upset the calculations of the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena combine as Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister in a hush-hush ceremony supported by Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister — a move that the NCP distanced itself from.

As the row reached the Supreme Court, the Opposition accused the BJP of disrespecting the mandate of the people, even as the combine insisted that it had the numbers to form the government. The combine also said that it was 'betrayal and annihilation' of democracy that government has been allowed to be formed when 41 NCP MLAs are not with the BJP.
Nov 25, 2019 9:36 am (IST)

Hectic parleys and heated discussions amid protests and staged walk-outs dominated the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament. High-ended drama ensued as the Opposition raised politically and socially sensitive issues of electoral bonds, the ongoing pollution crisis, Jammu and Kashmir lockdown and the JNU protests in both the Houses. The previous week, the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha while a heated discussion brewed over the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Nov 25, 2019 9:00 am (IST)

In Rajya Sabha Today | While the Opposition's unforgiving attack on the Centre over government formation in Maharashtra is expected to dominated the discoure in Rajya Sabha today, here's a look at some of the other bills and matters listed before the House today:

1)  Nirmala Sitharaman will move and seek to withdraw the The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019  that provides for the establishment of an authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India. (She will take it up in Lok Sabha too).

2)  Thaawarchand Gehlot will move the The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 for further consideration and to be passed. The Bill pertains to providing protection of rights of transgender persons and their welfare and has been passed by the Lok Sabha. 

Nov 25, 2019 8:45 am (IST)

Cong Issues Adjournment Notice | The Congress issues an Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha over as the dramtic, knee-jerking journey of government formation in Maharashtra moves on to its next phase of "resort politics" with all parties involved trying to protect their MLAs from defecting ahead of the crucial floor test. 

Nov 25, 2019 8:35 am (IST)

In Lok Sabha Today | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the lower House today will move two bills. These are: The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill further to amend the Income-tax Act, 1961 and to amend the Finance (No.2) Act, 2019, and the The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 to provide for the establishment of an Authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India. 

-  Apart from this, a delegation of the Opposition comprising of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Saugata Roy, NK Premchandran, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor will move the House against the government ban on e-cigarettes. 

Nov 25, 2019 8:20 am (IST)

Recount of Maha Developments | Today's developments come after the BJP, in an extraordinary turn of events, formed the government in Maharashtra on Saturday, overtaking the three parties that had been trying to cobble up a front and stake claim.  After President's Rule was revoked before 6 am with special clearance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor had invited Devendra Fadnavis to form the government. The oath ceremony took place at 7.50 am - with Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar taking oath as Mr Fadnavis's deputy.

Nov 25, 2019 8:16 am (IST)

'Black day for Democracy' | While putting forth their arguments, the parties are likely to highlight the role of the Maharashtra governor and the manner in which the President's Rule was revoked in a midnight swoop without the reccomendation of the Union cabinet. Congress has termed the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as the Maharashtra CM “a black chapter in India’s history and a black day for democracy”.

Nov 25, 2019 8:14 am (IST)

Cong to Meet Before Parliament to Discuss Maha | Before the start of the proceedings in Parliament, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of senior leaders at 9.15 am at her residence today to discuss the strategy to be adopted in both the Houses in the wake of Maharashtra developments. All three parties — Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — will raise the issue of the Maharashtra government formation.

Nov 25, 2019 8:14 am (IST)

The grand old party along with its allies NCP and Shiv Sena yesterday made a pitch before the Supreme Court for conducting the floor test at the earliest instead of the November 30 deadline allowed by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. 

- The top court has asked the Centre to produce today two important documents, letters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claiming majority and that of the Governor inviting to form government. The Centre's appeal for more time - three days - has been turned down by the court.

Nov 25, 2019 8:13 am (IST)

Discussions on Maharashtra in Parliament Today | The Opposition, led by the Congress, is likely to raise the issue of government formation in Maharashtra in both the Houses of Parliament today after the BJP pulled off a midnight coup and staged a surprise comeback in Maharashtra.

Parliament LIVE: In 1st Session After Surprise Oath-Taking in Maharashtra, Oppn to Corner BJP
Parliament House (Reuters)

"If Devendra Fadnavis has numbers to prove majority, let him prove it on the floor of House, else we have numbers to form government in Maharashtra," senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the combine, submitted before a bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, also appearing for the combine, submitted that 41 MLAs of NCP are with Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, there may also be a war of words between the Centre and the Opposition on the issue of e-cigarettes, which were banned by the government.
