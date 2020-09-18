Parliament LIVE: Farm Bill Aftershocks Likely, Cong Says Govt 'Conspiring to Undo' Green Revolution

Event Highlights
- Cong MP Gives Adjournment Notice in LS
- RS Adjourned Till 9:35 AM
- Raut Gives Zero Hour Notice in RS
- Bills Passed Challenge Pillars of 'Food Security System': Chidambaram
- BSP Doesn't Agree With Bills Passed: Mayawati
- Harsimrat Badal's Resignation Mere Theatrics: Cong
- Tomar to Replace Badal as Minister of Food Processing Industries
In late-night tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly accused the opposition of trying to mislead farmers, while the Congress said the bills are a government conspiracy to “undo” the Green Revolution.
'Important Moment for Farmers': PM Modi Hails Passing of Farm Bills | Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the passing of two bills related to the agriculture sector in the Lok Sabha as an "important moment for farmers" and termed protests as "misleading" farmers. On the issue of growing protests among farmers over the Bills, Modi said the legislatures will empower them by giving them more options. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by voice vote as the Congress, DMK and Revolutionary Socialist Party members staged a walkout. READ MORE
CRUX FILES | No Power In World Can Stop Our Soldiers from Patrolling: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India-China border issues on the fourth day of the monsoon session of the parliament.
READ | Prez Accepts Harsimrat Kaur’s Resignation from Modi Cabinet as Farm Sector Bills Sour BJP-Akali Dal Ties
Narendra Singh Tomar, who holds multiple portfolios, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development Ministry and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, has been assigned the…
Bills Passed Challenge Pillars of 'Food Security System': Chidambaram | Two farmer-related Ordinances have been approved by the Lok Sabha. Farmers of Punjab and Haryana are on the streets protesting. Captures the distance between the people and the government! The two Ordinances challenge the three pillars of our still-imperfect ‘food security system’. They are (1) MSP; (2) public procurement; and (3) PDS. The grave flaw in the Ordinances is that they do not stipulate that the price which the farmer gets ‘shall not be less than the MSP’. States were not consulted. The passage of the laws is a huge blow dealt by the BJP government to States’ rights and federalism. Farmers in Tamil Nadu have told me that they are selling paddy at Rs 850 to private traders against an MSP of Rs 1,150. State government must explain: Congress leader P Chidambaram.
READ | Lok Sabha Clears 2 Agriculture Sector Bills amid Protests by SAD and Opposition Parties
The bills were cleared by the Lower House after SAD member and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Narendra Modi government in protest.
BSP Doesn't Agree With Bills Passed: Mayawati | Two bills related to farmers have been passed in Parliament without removing all their doubts. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) does not agree to that. What do farmers across the country want? If the Central government pays attention to this, it will be better: BSP supremo Mayawati.
संसद में किसानों से जुड़े दो बिल, उनकी सभी शंकाओं को दूर किये बिना ही, कल पास कर दिये गये हैं। उससे बी.एस.पी. कतई भी सहमत नहीं है। पूरे देश का किसान क्या चाहता है? इस ओर केन्द्र सरकार जरूर ध्यान दे तो यह बेहतर होगा।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 18, 2020
READ | Eight Opposition Parties Protest Non-payment of GST Dues, Congress Not Invited
The protest that lasted for around 15 minutes saw leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule, Manoj Jha, Sanjay Singh among others holding banners and thalis to show what the states were paid by the…
READ | Ready to Make Any Sacrifice for Farmers, Decision on NDA Ties Later: Sukhbir after Lok Sabha Passes Farm Bills
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said his party is ready to make any sacrifice for farmers and their welfare, adding a decision on continuing with the NDA would be taken later.
RECAP | Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills. Her resignation came soon after her husband and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha, claiming that they will "destroy" the agriculture sector in Punjab, and announced that the Union minister will quit the government in protest. In her four-page resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kaur said despite her persistent pleas and repeated efforts from her party, the Central government has not taken farmers on board regarding these bills.
Harsimrat Badal's Resignation Mere Theatrics: Cong | The Congress on Thursday termed Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badal's resignation from the Union cabinet as theatrics and asked why she did not oppose the farm-related ordinances when they were cleared by the Cabinet. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh dubbed her resignation as "theatrics", saying it is "too late, too little". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked why the Akali Dal is still a part of the NDA coalition and why Badal has not resigned from the Lok Sabha in protest against the farm legislations.
Tomar to Replace Badal as Minister of Food Processing Industries | President Ram Nath Kovind, on advise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accepts the resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution. Further, the President has directed that Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolios.
File photo of proceedings in the Lok Sabha.
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 as well as the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 despite the opposition as well as BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal terming it an "anti-farmer" move and some staging a walkout, and widespread protests by farmers in various states over the issue.
Thousands of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been staging protests since the government on Monday introduced these Bills in the Lok Sabha on the opening day of the Monsoon Session to replace the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 promulgated on June 5.
The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks provides a new ecosystem in which farmers and traders, as per the government, will enjoy freedom of choice relating to sale and purchase of their produce and facilitates remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels to promote efficient, transparent and barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade and commerce.
Farmers' produce will go outside the physical premises of the markets or deemed markets notified under various state agricultural produce market laws to provide a facilitative framework for electronic trading.
Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, that replaces the ordinance, aims at providing a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers.
