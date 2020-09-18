INDIA

Parliament LIVE: Farm Bill Aftershocks Likely, Cong Says Govt 'Conspiring to Undo' Green Revolution

September 18, 2020, 9:42 AM IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE: The Lok Sabha is likely to witness chaotic scenes day after the passage of two contentious agriculture reform bills amid a walkout by opposition MPs and the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the lone Akali Dal leader in the Narendra Modi cabinet. Heated proceedings are also likely in the Rajya Sabha with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut giving Zero Hour notice over farmers' agitation against ban on the export of onion.

In late-night tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly accused the opposition of trying to mislead farmers, while the Congress said the bills are a government conspiracy to “undo” the Green Revolution.
Sep 18, 2020 9:42 am (IST)

Congress MP K Muraleedharan moves notice of Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha on GST compensation to the states.

Sep 18, 2020 9:28 am (IST)

Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti passed away last night. I refer with profound sorrow to the passing away of Ashok Gasti, who was a sitting member of this House from Karnataka. The country has lost an able parliamentarian: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Sep 18, 2020 9:21 am (IST)

Cong MP Gives Adjournment Notice in LS | Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment notice in Lok Sabha 'to discuss about the need to initiate probe over Facebook's alleged interference in the country's electoral democracy.'

Sep 18, 2020 9:08 am (IST)

RS Adjourned Till 9:35 AM | Rajya Sabha proceedings begin as Speaker M Venkaiah Niadu adjourns house for half an hour, till 9:35 AM, after an obituary reference to departed MP Ashok Gasti.

Sep 18, 2020 8:58 am (IST)

Raut Gives Zero Hour Notice in RS | Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation over ban on the export of onion.

Sep 18, 2020 8:57 am (IST)

CPI(M) MP KK Ragesh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over non-payment of GST compensation to states.

Sep 18, 2020 8:57 am (IST)

BJP MP Ashok Bajpai has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'the issue of missing children.'

Sep 18, 2020 8:47 am (IST)

'Important Moment for Farmers': PM Modi Hails Passing of Farm Bills | Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the passing of two bills related to the agriculture sector in the Lok Sabha as an "important moment for farmers" and termed protests as "misleading" farmers. On the issue of growing protests among farmers over the Bills, Modi said the legislatures will empower them by giving them more options. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by voice vote as the Congress, DMK and Revolutionary Socialist Party members staged a walkout.

Sep 18, 2020 8:35 am (IST)

CRUX FILES | No Power In World Can Stop Our Soldiers from Patrolling: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India-China border issues on the fourth day of the monsoon session of the parliament.

Sep 18, 2020 8:26 am (IST)

Narendra Singh Tomar, who holds multiple portfolios, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development Ministry and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, has been assigned the…

Sep 18, 2020 8:15 am (IST)

Bills Passed Challenge Pillars of 'Food Security System': Chidambaram | Two farmer-related Ordinances have been approved by the Lok Sabha. Farmers of Punjab and Haryana are on the streets protesting. Captures the distance between the people and the government! The two Ordinances challenge the three pillars of our still-imperfect ‘food security system’. They are (1) MSP; (2) public procurement; and (3) PDS. The grave flaw in the Ordinances is that they do not stipulate that the price which the farmer gets ‘shall not be less than the MSP’. States were not consulted. The passage of the laws is a huge blow dealt by the BJP government to States’ rights and federalism. Farmers in Tamil Nadu have told me that they are selling paddy at Rs 850 to private traders against an MSP of Rs 1,150. State government must explain: Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Sep 18, 2020 8:06 am (IST)

The bills were cleared by the Lower House after SAD member and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Narendra Modi government in protest.

Sep 18, 2020 7:55 am (IST)

BSP Doesn't Agree With Bills Passed: Mayawati | Two bills related to farmers have been passed in Parliament without removing all their doubts. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) does not agree to that. What do farmers across the country want? If the Central government pays attention to this, it will be better: BSP supremo Mayawati.

Sep 18, 2020 7:48 am (IST)

We have decided to hold a 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the three agriculture ordinances: Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Punjab.

Sep 18, 2020 7:45 am (IST)

The protest that lasted for around 15 minutes saw leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule, Manoj Jha, Sanjay Singh among others holding banners and thalis to show what the states were paid by the…

Sep 18, 2020 7:36 am (IST)

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said his party is ready to make any sacrifice for farmers and their welfare, adding a decision on continuing with the NDA would be taken later.

Sep 18, 2020 7:30 am (IST)

RECAP | Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills. Her resignation came soon after her husband and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha, claiming that they will "destroy" the agriculture sector in Punjab, and announced that the Union minister will quit the government in protest. In her four-page resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kaur said despite her persistent pleas and repeated efforts from her party, the Central government has not taken farmers on board regarding these bills. 

Sep 18, 2020 7:24 am (IST)

Harsimrat Badal's Resignation Mere Theatrics: Cong | The Congress on Thursday termed Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badal's resignation from the Union cabinet as theatrics and asked why she did not oppose the farm-related ordinances when they were cleared by the Cabinet. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh dubbed her resignation as "theatrics",  saying it is "too late, too little". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked why the Akali Dal is still a part of the NDA coalition and why Badal has not resigned from the Lok Sabha in protest against the farm legislations. 

Sep 18, 2020 7:19 am (IST)

Tomar to Replace Badal as Minister of Food Processing Industries | President Ram Nath Kovind, on advise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accepts the resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution. Further, the President has directed that Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolios.

File photo of proceedings in the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 as well as the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 despite the opposition as well as BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal terming it an "anti-farmer" move and some staging a walkout, and widespread protests by farmers in various states over the issue.

Thousands of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been staging protests since the government on Monday introduced these Bills in the Lok Sabha on the opening day of the Monsoon Session to replace the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 promulgated on June 5.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks provides a new ecosystem in which farmers and traders, as per the government, will enjoy freedom of choice relating to sale and purchase of their produce and facilitates remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels to promote efficient, transparent and barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade and commerce.

Farmers' produce will go outside the physical premises of the markets or deemed markets notified under various state agricultural produce market laws to provide a facilitative framework for electronic trading.

Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, that replaces the ordinance, aims at providing a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers.

