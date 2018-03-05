Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned for 2nd Time in 30 Minutes After Oppn 'Hungama' Over PNB Scam

The second part of Parliament's Budget Session is off to a rough start, with opposition MPs in both Houses disrupting proceedings over the PNB scam. Oppn MPs, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Naresh Agarwal and D Raja, have given notice in the Upper House for a discussion. The BJP is likely to counter the attack with the allegations against Karti Chidambaram, the son for former finance minister P Chidambaram. BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has given notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss allegations against "relatives of former ministers", a reference to Karti who is currently in CBI custody in the INX Media Case
Mar 5, 2018 11:34 am (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm after protests over Andhra Pradesh special category status,. PNB fraud and other issues.
Don't create hungama, says Venkaiah Naidu as Opposition continues to create ruckus over PNB scam, 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh and other issues. Later, Naidu adjourned the house till 2 pm
Mar 5, 2018 11:27 am (IST)
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari today met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in support of a CBI enquiry into the alleged SSC paper leak. Tiwari, who led a delegation of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants, urged the home minister to look into the allegations of irregularities and mass cheating in the Combined Graduate Level-Test Tier II examination held in February. The home minister assured the delegation that the government would not allow any injustice and order an appropriate inquiry in the matter, said a statement issued by the Delhi BJP unit. A large number of aspirants of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) are on a week-long dharna near the Commission's office at CGO Complex, demanding CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in Combined Graduate Level test held from February 17-21.
Mar 5, 2018 11:23 am (IST)
Opposition storm into the well of the House moments after it reconvened... Venkaiah Naidu asks the MPs to calm down and give a room for discussion.
Mar 5, 2018 11:23 am (IST)
Mar 5, 2018 11:15 am (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned within 10 minutes on Day 1 of the second half of the Budget Session. The Upper House will reconvene at 11:20 am.
Mar 5, 2018 11:12 am (IST)
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after the protest by TDP over 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh. The opposition targets the Government on a range of issues including the multi-crore bank frauds.
Mar 5, 2018 11:04 am (IST)
The second part of Parliament's budget session begins on a stormy note with the opposition ready to corner the government on the issue of bank frauds. As both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha meet after a month-long recess, the multi-crore PNB bank fraud and other financial scams are likely to dominate the proceedings in both the Houses. The opposition and the government are likely to lock horns over the issue.
What all has happened so far:
• JP Yadav, Naresh Aggarwal & D Raja have given notice over bank scam
• INLD and Pappu Yadav have given notice over SSC exam leak
• Vinay Sahasrabuddhe given the notice to suspend the business of house and discuss Karti & P Chidambaram INX case – Marya has done his tictac
• TDP protests in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. TDP MPs give adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha on the issue of Social Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.
• TMC protest against PNB scam in front of Gandhi statue
• After Northeast sweep, Amit Shah being welcomed in Parliament
• TDP MP Dr Shiva Prasad dressed as Krishna
Mar 5, 2018 11:01 am (IST)
Telugu Desam Party MP DR Shiva Prasad dressed as Krishna on the commencement of the second half of the Budget Session. During the previous session of Parliament, Shiva Prasad dressed as a tantrik and armed with a wooden pellet rattle joined his party colleagues in performing a ‘puja’ outside Parliament for a special package to Andhra Pradesh.
Telangana Congress president Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that KCR was a long-term ally of PM Narendra Modi and that the move to announce a Third Front was just a ploy to cover up the state and central government's failures.
Mar 5, 2018 10:43 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a grand welcome as he arrives in Parliament...He joins the celebration of party's emphatic victory in Tripura and impressive performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya polls. The BJP, which is energised after its emphatic victory in Tripura and impressive performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya polls, is likely to adopt an aggressive posture in Parliament. The government and the Congress are also likely to cross swords over the arrest of Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti by the CBI in the INX Media alleged bribery case. The Congress has termed the CBI action "political vendetta".
Mar 5, 2018 10:38 am (IST)
Trinamool Congress leaders protest against Punjab National Bank fraud in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. Earlier, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said his party is for a debate and a discussion in Parliament and would evolve a joint opposition strategy soon. "We will coordinate with other opposition parties to expose this BJP government that has not delivered on their promises. I don't want to name any particular issue as there are many. We have issues for every day in Parliament," he said. O'Brien also claimed that the BJP had gone "overboard" with its victory in Tripura. "If their target is West Bengal our target is Red Fort. BJP did not win Tripura, the Left surrendered it," he said, claiming that Prime Minister Modi will not deliver his address from the Red Fort in 2019.
Mar 5, 2018 10:30 am (IST)
Telugu Desam Party leaders protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament demanding speacil status for Andhra Pradesh... Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah will meet a delegation of TDP leaders appointed by Chandrababu Naidu to discuss their demand.
Mar 5, 2018 10:20 am (IST)
The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are seen celebrating party's emphatic victory in Tripura and impressive performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya polls, outside the Parliament. (Image: Network18)
Mar 5, 2018 10:13 am (IST)
Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal also gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha on PNB fraud. As both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha meet after month-long recess, the multi-crore PNB bank fraud and other financial scams are likely to dominate the proceedings in both the Houses. The opposition and the government are likely to lock horns over the issue. Opposition parties would demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and other banking scams took place under his watch and how the government failed to stop them.
Mar 5, 2018 10:10 am (IST)
CPI leader D Raja also gives notice on PNB scam. "We will demand answers from the government on how the fraud happened. The banking sector is in a deep crisis and its credibility is at stake," he said.
Mar 5, 2018 10:07 am (IST)
Expected Today: The second half of the Budget Session of Parliament will commence today with the government seeking to push its legislative agenda, including the bill for the confiscation of properties of fugitives, and the opposition likely to target it on a range of issues including the multi-crore bank frauds. The government and the Congress are also likely to cross swords over the arrest of Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti by the CBI in the INX Media alleged bribery case. The Congress has termed the CBI action "political vendetta".
Mar 5, 2018 10:01 am (IST)
RJD MP JP Yadav gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Bank Scam...The second part of Parliament's budget session is set to begin on a stormy note today with the opposition ready to corner the government on the issue of bank frauds. As both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha meet after a month-long recess, the multi-crore PNB bank fraud and other financial scams are likely to dominate the proceedings in both the Houses.
Mar 5, 2018 9:36 am (IST)
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) holds a dharna demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh in Parliament Street on 5th March. Party leaders including MP's MLAs, will be leading the dharna. YSR Congress Party will initiate no-confidence motion proceeding in Parliament on 21st March. If SCS is not given to Andhra Pradesh by 5th April 2018, YSRCP MPs will be resigning on 6th April 2018. More than 1000 people from Andhra Pradesh took a Special Train from Vijayawada on 2nd March night to Delhi for participating in the protest for SCS. Andhrites will also join from all metro cities including Hyderabad by the respective YSRCP chapters of each city for the protest (Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai). Natives in Delhi and students from IIT Delhi, JNU, DU who belongs to Andhra Pradesh will participate in the protest.
Mar 5, 2018 9:19 am (IST)
BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on 'reports of corrupt practices indulged in by relatives of former ministers under tacit protection by ministers', a reference to Karti Chidambaram who is currently in CBI custody in the INX Media Case, reports ANI.
Mar 5, 2018 8:50 am (IST)
Apart from cornering the government on the issue of bank frauds, the Opposition is likely to raise the issue of government formation in Meghalaya, where the Grand Old Party emerged as the single-largest party, but the BJP managed to ally with regional heavyweights with just two seats of its own. Meanwhile, the BJP, which is energised after its emphatic victory in Tripura and impressive performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya polls, is likely to adopt an aggressive posture in Parliament.
Mar 5, 2018 8:40 am (IST)
TMC leader Derek O'Brien said his party is for a debate and a discussion in Parliament, and would evolve a joint opposition strategy soon. "We will coordinate with other opposition parties to expose this BJP government that has not delivered on their promises. I don't want to name any particular issue as there are many. We have issues for everyday in Parliament," he said. O'Brien also claimed that the BJP had gone "overboard" with its victory in Tripura. "If their target is West Bengal our target is Red Fort. BJP did not win Tripura, the Left surrendered it," he said, claiming that Prime Minister Modi will not deliver his address from the Red Fort in 2019.
Mar 5, 2018 8:39 am (IST)
CPI leader D Raja said the issue of PNB fraud will be taken up and the new bills that the government proposes to bring would also be discussed. "We will demand answers from the government on how the fraud happened. The banking sector is in a deep crisis and its credibility is under stake," he said.
Mar 5, 2018 8:39 am (IST)
Congress leaders said the aim is to corner the government unitedly and demand answers from it on various issues which it has evaded in the past, a party leader said. "We will demand answers from the government on the bank fraud scam. We will also demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the scam happened right under his watch," Anand Sharma said. He said the party is also set to raise the issue of "selective vendetta" at the hands of investigative agencies by the BJP-led government to target key political opponents.
Mar 5, 2018 8:37 am (IST)
The government has also listed some other bills for consideration and passage in both Houses. In the Lok Sabha, it intends to bring 'The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017', ' The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017' tomorrow, and 'The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017'. In the Rajya Sabha, the government has listed 'The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017', and 'The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017', for the first day of the session.
Mar 5, 2018 8:36 am (IST)
The BJP, which is energised after its emphatic victory in Tripura and impressive performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya polls, is likely to adopt an aggressive posture in Parliament. The ruling party will rake up scams taking place during the Congress times and pin it down, the party sources said. The passage of the OBC bill, that seeks to provide constitutional status for the OBC commission, is another issue high on the government agenda.
Mar 5, 2018 8:34 am (IST)
Other issues that the opposition is likely to raise include those relating to crimes against Dalits and women. The issues of farmers distress, slowdown of the economy and rising unemployment were also expected to be raised by opposition benches. The second part of the session would primarily see the passage of the Union budget for 2018-19 and discussions on the demand for grants for various ministries.
Mar 5, 2018 8:32 am (IST)
As both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha meet after month-long recess, the multi-crore PNB bank fraud and other financial scams are likely to dominate the proceedings in both the Houses. The opposition and the government are likely to lock horns over the issue. Opposition parties would demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and other banking scams took place under his watch and how the government failed to stop them. Congress deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma has given a notice for a discussion under rule 267 of the House on the bank fraud issue.
Mar 5, 2018 8:29 am (IST)
The opposition is also likely to corner the government over the tussle between Prasar Bharti and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. It is likely to raise issues concerning farmers, the Rafale deal, Staff Selection Commission "job scam", loss of life and property due to ceasefire violations on the LoC and increase in the cost of petroleum products. Apart from the finance bill, the government may also push for passage of the pending triple talaq bill during the session that ends on April 6. The first part of the budget session was held from January 29 to February 9.
Mar 5, 2018 8:27 am (IST)
The Finance Ministry has also given these banks a 15-day window to identify gaps and brace for increasing operational and technical risks to the banking system. The BJP, on its part, has been stating that the multi-crore PNB fraud has its genesis in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government's tenure. A relief for the government is that the opposition is divided over suggestions for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the PNB fraud. The Trinamool Congress does not appear favourably disposed to the idea, having said that previous JPCs have not yielded results.