Parliament LIVE: First Time in History Gandhi Family's Son Calling for Rape, Alleges Smriti Irani Amid Ruckus in LS

Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Rape in India’ comment triggered an uproar in the Lok Sabha on Friday as the BJP accused him of insulting all women with his comments and sought his apology. Attacking Gandhi, BJP’s Smriti Irani said: “It’s happened for the first time in history of India that Gandhi family's son is saying “come and rape women in India”. Gandhi, in a public rally on Thursday, had said: "Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word.”
Several MPs also raised slogans of "Rahul Gandhi maafi maango" in the Rajya Sabha after which Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said: "You cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House. Nobody has the business to disturb the House." Both the Houses have been adjourned till 12pm.
DMK MP Kanimozhi comes to the defence of Rahul Gandhi in the Lower House and explains that the Congress leader was trying to highlight the growing incidents of rape cases in India. "The PM has always been saying it has to be make in India so that India flourishes.. what Rahul Gandhi said was that situation in india has changed," she said.
Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had raised the Unnao rape case in Lok Sabha, saying the country was gradually moving towards "rape in India" from "make in India". Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Chowdhury said there have been many incidents in the past -- from Kathua to Unnao -- where women or girls have been gangraped and killed.
A 23-year-old rape victim in Unnao was recently set ablaze by five men. She succumbed to injuries in Delhi' Safdarjung hospital "I feel ashamed when I hear such incidents. We are gradually moving towards 'rape in India' from 'make in India,' he said, taking a dig at the NDA government's slogan of 'make in India' to promote industries in the country. Chowdhury also claimed that no senior leader of the government has spoken on the issue so far.
Several BJP members tried to counter the Congress leader by raising an incident of alleged gangrape of a girl in Chhattisgarh, a Congress-ruled state.
