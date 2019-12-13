Parliament LIVE: First Time in History Gandhi Family's Son Calling for Rape, Alleges Smriti Irani Amid Ruckus in LS

Read More

Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Rape in India’ comment triggered an uproar in the Lok Sabha on Friday as the BJP accused him of insulting all women with his comments and sought his apology. Attacking Gandhi, BJP’s Smriti Irani said: “It’s happened for the first time in history of India that Gandhi family's son is saying “come and rape women in India”. Gandhi, in a public rally on Thursday, had said: "Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word.”Several MPs also raised slogans of "Rahul Gandhi maafi maango" in the Rajya Sabha after which Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said: "You cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House. Nobody has the business to disturb the House." Both the Houses have been adjourned till 12pm.