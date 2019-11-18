Parliament LIVE: PM Urges Oppn to Have Constructive Debate; Showdown Likely on Economy, Kashmir Situation

Event Highlights
The session will open with obituary references to two members of the Upper House — former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ram Jethmalani — and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha might be adjourned for a few hours on Monday morning to pay respects to the deceased members.
In a series of tweets ahead of the Winter session of the Parliament, Chidambaram urged the Congress party to lead the opposition in exposing the "mismanagement of the economy" as the "government seems knowledge proof and refuses to accept valid criticism and genuine advice."
I have asked my family to tweet the following on my behalf:— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 18, 2019
When Parliament opens today, @INCIndia must lead the Opposition to expose the utter mismanagement of the economy.
Which aspect of the economy is doing well? Not one.
"In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
PM Modi Gives Lauds 'Unity of India' Ahead of Winter Session | Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks ahead of the commencement of the Winter session. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes.
Special Events in Store for Rajya Sabha's 250th Session | The winter session begins a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended an all-party meeting in Delhi wherein leaders from all major political parties were present to put forth their views regarding matters pertaining to the upcoming sessions of the Parliament. During the all-party meeting, PM Modi said that special events and activities were being planned to mark the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha.
PM Modi's Speech at 10:30am | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the winter session with his introductory speech in the Lok Sabha, which is scheduled for 10:30am. Following this, the Lok Sabha will see orbituary references to the passing away of former MP Dr Sudhir Ray, Raja Paramasivam, BJP stalwart and former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, Jagannath Mishra, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh, Ram Jethmalani, Dr Naramalli Sivaprasad, BL Sharma ‘Prem’ and CPI veteran Gurudas Das Gupta.
JNU Students to March to Parliament | Meanwhile, the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have planned to upp the ante of their protests by marching to the Parliament on the day of the commencement of the Winter session, demanding a complete roll back of the 300% fee hike. In view of massive protests, the security arrangements outside JNU campus has also been strengthened today.
Winter Session Begins Shortly | The winter session of Parliament will begin today as the country is marred with issues like economy slowdown, unemployment, Jammu and Kashmir lockdown and farmer's distress. The Winter session will run till December 13 and will witness the tabling of multiple controversial bills such as the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his customary remarks at an all-party meeting on the eve of the session on Sunday asserted that the government is ready to discuss every issue and exhorted everyone to make the Winter session as productive as the last one, when Parliament gave its nod to the bifurcation of the then state of Jammu and Kashmir and nullifying Article 370, besides several other important bills.
Opposition leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress, raised the continuing "illegal" detention of mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir like Farooq Abdullah, who is also a Lok Sabha member, and said they will take up issues like economic slowdown and unemployment in the session, which ends on December 13.
After the BJP-led NDA left the opposition stunned in the last session by winning over independent regional parties, especially in Rajya Sabha where treasury benches lacked majority, and wooing a number of rival leaders to get a host of bills passed, the Congress-led grouping has some reasons to feel emboldened over recent political developments.
Its better than expected show in the recent assembly polls, BJP's break in ties with Shiv Sena and reports of economic slowdown have put wind in the sails of opposition parties. The 18 Sena MPs in Lok Sabha and three in Rajya Sabha have now been allotted seats in the opposition rows after the party severed ties with its longtime ally BJP and is in talks with the Congress-NCP alliance to form government in Maharashtra.
Despite the setback, numbers favour the treasury benches with the BJP appearing determined to get Parliament's approval on its legislative agenda that was stonewalled in the Modi government's first term when opposition outnumbered it in the Upper House.
The government has listed Citizenship (amendment) Bill, a key BJP plank which is aimed at granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries, for passage in this session. The Modi government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure as well but could not push it through due to vehement protests by opposition parties, which criticised the bill as discriminatory on religious grounds.
The legislation seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan if they have fled their respective country due to religious persecution.
There has been opposition to the bill in Assam and other Northeastern states, where most of these immigrants, mostly Hindus, have been living. The government also plans to seek Parliament's nod to two crucial ordinances. An ordinance reducing corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies to arrest slowdown in the economy and boost growth was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019.
The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government which returned to power with a greater mandate in the recent Lok Sabha elections.
-
17 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 156/820.0 overs 127/720.0 oversAfghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
-
16 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 147/720.0 overs 106/820.0 oversAfghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
-
14 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India WI vs AFG 164/520.0 overs 134/920.0 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
-
14 - 16 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India BAN vs IND 150/1058.3 overs 493/6114.0 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
-
11 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 249/750.0 overs 253/548.4 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets