Parliament LIVE: UAPA Bill That Allows Individual to be Designated as Terrorist in Rajya Sabha Today

Read More Parliament LIVE: The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill that enables the government to designate individuals as terrorists will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha today. The ruling BJP has issued a whip ordering all its MPs to attend the House for the discussion that will come a day after the bill was moved by Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy.Several opposition parties have staunchly opposed the bill expressing concerns about its “draconian” provisions. The Lok Sabha last week saw a bitter debate unfold between the two sides as the opposition leaders kept pressing that the law could be used against anyone who opposed the government. Aug 2, 2019 10:15 am (IST) Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh has given an adjournment motion notice on Unnao rape case. Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh has given an adjournment motion notice on Unnao rape case The Opposition parties have been waging protests in the Parliament over the Rae Bareli accident case claiming government inaction. Aug 2, 2019 9:04 am (IST) Wages Code Bill on List of Business | The Upper House is also set to consider the passage of the Wage Code Bill that will enable introduction of minimum wage for every worker. Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Tuesday had said that the 50 crore workers will benefit from the Bill which seeks to amend and consolidate the laws relating to wages and bonus. Aug 2, 2019 9:00 am (IST) Several opposition parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and MDMK have opposed the bill expressing concerns that the law could be used against anyone who opposes the government. Amit Shah in the debate in the Lower House had countered the claims saying that the tough anti-terror laws will only enable the government to weed out terrorists. Aug 2, 2019 8:56 am (IST) UAPA in RS Today | The Upper House will today take up a discussion on the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill a day after it was moved by the Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy. The bill seeks to amend the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, making special provisions to deal with terrorist activities, as well as individuals and groups that foster or support terrorism.

Amit Shah addressing the Lok Sabha.



Home Minister Amit Shah at the time had countered their concerns asserting that the anti-terror laws would only be used to root out terrorism. In a controversial statement, he had also said, “There are crores of people who are working as social activists or workers…they are never being targeted (by the police). But there are a few who work for the urban Maoists and these people won’t be spared."



The Upper House will also be considering the passage of the Code on Wages Bill, 2019 that has provisions enabling the introduction of the minimum wage for every worker. The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha with a voice vote on Tuesday, subsumes four labour laws -- Minimum Wages Act, Payment of Wages Act, Payment of Bonus Act and Equal Remuneration Act. After its enactment, all these four Acts would be repealed.



Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will take up a discussion on The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that seeks to do away with the nomination of the president of the Indian National Congress as a trustee of the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial Trust.





