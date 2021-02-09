Parliament LIVE Updates: On Last Day in RS, Ghulam Nabi Azad Says Proud to be Indian Muslim, Recollects Bond With Vajpayee

READ | Cong MPs from Punjab to Move Private Member's Bill in Lok Sabha to Repeal Farm Laws
New Delhi: Congress MPs from Punjab will move a private member's bill in Lok Sabha to repeal the three contentious new farm laws.
"The rescue operation to find missing is underway...Some villages have been cut out due...We are supplying the necessities using helicopters. We are providing every support to the state. 450 ITBP personnel are involved in the rescue operation... The people are being rescued from the tunnel by the Army. One team of SSB has reached the affected site. DRDO is also present at the site," Amit Shah said.
Ghulam Nabi Azad on PM Modi | Addressing the Prime Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "There were times when we had verbal fights. You never used to take my words personally. You seperated the personal context with the politics. You always used to called me on Eid... When I went on to fight Rajya Sabha you asked me if there is any need. The country is run with collaboration, not through fights."
Ghulam Nabi Azad while speaking at the Rajya Sabha at his farewell recalled his political career and said that he was a proud Indian Muslim. He said, "After becoming the Chief Minister, I conducted the first public meeting in Sopore...I am thankful to Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi who gave me an opportunity in politics..I learned from Atal Bihari Vajpayee and worked under the Prime Ministership of many politicians."
WATCH | PM Modi gets emotional while recalling memories with Ghulam Nabi Azad who is retiring as the Rajya Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir.
#WATCH: PM Modi gets emotional while reminiscing an incident involving Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, during farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/vXqzqAVXFT— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021
PM Modi, in tears, recall the day when some pilgrims from Gujarat were attacked by terrorists in Kashmir. He recalls, "That night (of a terror attack) Ghulam Nabi Azad called me, and like one care for his family members, he took similar care for (the victims). Politics come and go, but how to sustain it." PM Modi then gives a friendly salute and pointing towards Ghulam Nabi Azad in tears.
PM Modi Gets Emotional Recalling Memories with Azad | "There was a terrorist attack on pilgrims from Gujarat in Jammu and Kashmir. Ghulam Nabi Azad called me at first. The phone was not for the information, his tears were not stopping. That time Pranab Mukherjee was the defence minister and requested for Indian Air Force jet for transporting the body. He said that don't worry, we will figure out something. But, Ghulam Nabi called me again. He was at the airport," PM Modi recalls Ghulam Nabi Azad's dedication with tears.
JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday said in Lok Sabha that the opposition leaders have failed to highlight any provision in the three farm laws that could be detrimental to farmers. "We want to know what is the real problem that the farmers are facing because none of the members who raised the issue (of farm laws) could explain how any provision is not in the interest of farmers," Singh said while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President for his address to Parliament.
Amit Shah to Address Rajya Sabha at 11:30 am Today | Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Rajya Sabha on the Uttarakhand glacier break tragedy at 11:30 am. At least 26 people have lost their lives and 171 people still missing as multiple agencies worked at rescuing over 30 workers feared trapped in a tunnel at a power project site.