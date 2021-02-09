News18 Logo

Parliament LIVE Updates: On Last Day in RS, Ghulam Nabi Azad Says Proud to be Indian Muslim, Recollects Bond With Vajpayee
Parliament LIVE Updates: On Last Day in RS, Ghulam Nabi Azad Says Proud to be Indian Muslim, Recollects Bond With Vajpayee

Parliament LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha today as the House bid farewell to retiring members.

February 09, 2021, 16:06 IST
Parliament LIVE Updates: On Last Day in RS, Ghulam Nabi Azad Says Proud to be Indian Muslim, Recollects Bond With Vajpayee

Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional in Rajya Sabha today as the House bid farewell to Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad. “Posts come, high office comes, power comes and how to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend,” PM Modi said. He also remembered former President Pranab Mukherjee, another Congress veteran with whom he shared a strong rapport. “I will never forget Shri Azad's efforts and Shri Pranab Mukherjee's efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. Ghulam Nabi Ji was constantly following up, he sounded as concerned as if those stuck were his own family members,” said the PM.

Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Rajya Sabha today on the Uttarakhand tragedy in which 26 bodies have been recovered so far and rescue teams have launched multiple operations to search for those missing. The Nandadevi Glacier burst early on Sunday caused a flash flood in the region, leading to damage to hydro projects and several people missing. According to the Uttarakhand Disaster Management Centre, the whereabouts of 197 people are still being traced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Shah had interacted with Uttarakhand MPs, discussed relief efforts and future course of action over the disaster.
Feb 09, 2021 16:06 (IST)

Amit Shah Speaks on Uttarakhand Glacier Burst in Lok Sabha | Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Lok Sabha on Uttarakhand glacier disaster incident.

Feb 09, 2021 15:44 (IST)

READ | Cong MPs from Punjab to Move Private Member's Bill in Lok Sabha to Repeal Farm Laws

New Delhi: Congress MPs from Punjab will move a private member's bill in Lok Sabha to repeal the three contentious new farm laws.

Feb 09, 2021 15:27 (IST)

READ | Ghulam Nabi Azad Struggles to Hold Back Tears in RS as He Recounts 2007 Militant Attack in Farewell Speech

After over two decades of service and powerful debates, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress stalwart, Ghulam Nabi Azad, signed off from the Upper House in a poignant speech,…

Feb 09, 2021 13:40 (IST)

Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad waves after his farewell at Rajya Sabha earlier today.

Feb 09, 2021 13:13 (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed Rajya Sabha that all concerned agencies of Centre and State are monitoring the situation. in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The Rajya Sabha observed two minutes of silence to pay their respect to the victims of the natural disaster in Uttarakhand. 

Feb 09, 2021 13:07 (IST)

"450 jawans of ITBP, 5 teams of NDRF, 8 teams of Indian Army, a Navy team and 5 IAF helicopters are engaged in search and rescue operation," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha on Uttarakhand glacier disaster.

Feb 09, 2021 13:06 (IST)

The Rajya Sabha is observing two minutes of silence for those who have lost their lives in Uttarakhand's Chamoli.

Feb 09, 2021 13:05 (IST)

2 team of SDRF in rescue operation. The state government is using 5 helicopter for the rescue work. The damaged bridge are being renovated. I assure that every step for rescue is being taken in coordiantion with the state government: Home Minister Amit Shah.  

Feb 09, 2021 13:03 (IST)

"The rescue operation to find missing is underway...Some villages have been cut out due...We are supplying the necessities using helicopters. We are providing every support to the state. 450 ITBP personnel are involved in the rescue operation... The people are being rescued from the tunnel by the Army. One team of SSB has reached the affected site. DRDO is also present at the site," Amit Shah said.

Feb 09, 2021 13:01 (IST)

I am here to present about a very unfortunate incident...The government said that Uttarakhand is out of danger and the water level is decreasing...Till now 20 people have died till 5 pm yesterday, 6 injured, 197 are missing: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Feb 09, 2021 12:56 (IST)

Ghulam Nabi Azad on PM Modi | Addressing the Prime Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "There were times when we had verbal fights. You never used to take my words personally. You seperated the personal context with the politics. You always used to called me on Eid... When I went on to fight Rajya Sabha you asked me if there is any need. The country is run with collaboration, not through fights." 

Feb 09, 2021 12:53 (IST)

Ghulam Nabi Azad recalled the terrorist incident in Kashmir when he became the Chief Minister. He emotionally recalled how the families and children of victims moved the former CM to tears. "I pray to God that militancy and terrorism end in this country," Azad said.   

Feb 09, 2021 12:50 (IST)

"I am among those fortunate people who never went to Pakistan. When I read about circumstances in Pakistan, I feel proud to be a Hindustani Muslim," Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said in his retirement speech in Rajya Sabha. 

Feb 09, 2021 12:40 (IST)

Ghulam Nabi Azad while speaking at the Rajya Sabha at his farewell recalled his political career and said that he was a proud Indian Muslim. He said, "After becoming the Chief Minister, I conducted the first public meeting in Sopore...I am thankful to Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi who gave me an opportunity in politics..I learned from Atal Bihari Vajpayee and worked under the Prime Ministership of many politicians."

Feb 09, 2021 12:09 (IST)

"You should return to the House. If Congress doesn't bring you back, then, we are ready to do it. This House needs you," Union Minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale said during farewell to retiring Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Feb 09, 2021 11:55 (IST)

READ | PM Modi Bids Emotional Goodbye to 'True Friend' Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha, Says 'Won't Let You Retire'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bidding farewell to retiring members of the Rajya Sabha, became especially emotional while recalling his memories with Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, saying…

Feb 09, 2021 11:27 (IST)

WATCH | PM Modi gets emotional while recalling memories with Ghulam Nabi Azad who is retiring as the Rajya Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir.

Feb 09, 2021 11:14 (IST)

PM Modi, in tears, recall the day when some pilgrims from Gujarat were attacked by terrorists in Kashmir. He recalls, "That night (of a terror attack) Ghulam Nabi Azad called me, and like one care for his family members, he took similar care for (the victims). Politics come and go, but how to sustain it." PM Modi then gives a friendly salute and pointing towards Ghulam Nabi Azad in tears.  

Feb 09, 2021 11:05 (IST)

PM Modi Gets Emotional Recalling Memories with Azad | "There was a terrorist attack on pilgrims from Gujarat in Jammu and Kashmir. Ghulam Nabi Azad called me at first. The phone was not for the information, his tears were not stopping. That time Pranab Mukherjee was the defence minister and requested for Indian Air Force jet for transporting the body. He said that don't worry, we will figure out something.  But, Ghulam Nabi called me again. He was at the airport," PM Modi recalls Ghulam Nabi Azad's dedication with tears.

Feb 09, 2021 10:59 (IST)

PM Modi Gives Emotional Farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad | PM Modi became emotional and in tears recalled how during a terror attack Ghulam Nabi Azad was at the forefront and committed towards his service to the nation.

Feb 09, 2021 10:53 (IST)

Recalling the memories with MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, PM Modi said,"I hope that country will benefit from him. I thank him for his service. Your opinion and your suggestion will always be welcomed."

Feb 09, 2021 10:43 (IST)

"I am concerned that after Ghulam Nabiji, the person who is going to take the post is going to face a lot of challenges. Ghulam Nabiji not only thought of his party, but also his country. They give priority to the nation and the house. Sharad Pawarji is also in the same category," PM Modi said.

Feb 09, 2021 10:41 (IST)

PM Modi thanks the retiring members of Rajya Sabha including veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. 

Feb 09, 2021 10:38 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Farewell Speech Begins | Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu speaks at the farewell speech in Rajya Sabha.

Feb 09, 2021 10:16 (IST)

READ | PM Modi's RS Speech Highlights: 'Need to Save India from New FDI or Foreign Destructive Ideology'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, replying in the Rajya Sabha on discussion on motion of thanks to President’s address, spoke on a range of issues from the farmers protests to how India fought…

Feb 09, 2021 10:06 (IST)

JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday said in Lok Sabha that the opposition leaders have failed to highlight any provision in the three farm laws that could be detrimental to farmers. "We want to know what is the real problem that the farmers are facing because none of the members who raised the issue (of farm laws) could explain how any provision is not in the interest of farmers," Singh said while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President for his address to Parliament.

Feb 09, 2021 09:57 (IST)

Manish Tewari Gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha | Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the three farm laws. 

Feb 09, 2021 09:51 (IST)

"Raising the issue of Ram Mandir judgment and bringing the then CJI and other things, it's a serious matter and we're thinking of taking appropriate measure," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in response to TMC MP Mahua Moitra's remarks in Lok Sabha yesterday. 

Feb 09, 2021 09:50 (IST)

Amit Shah to Address Rajya Sabha at 11:30 am Today | Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Rajya Sabha on the Uttarakhand glacier break tragedy at 11:30 am. At least 26 people have lost their lives and 171 people still missing as multiple agencies worked at rescuing over 30 workers feared trapped in a tunnel at a power project site. 

Parliament LIVE Updates: On Last Day in RS, Ghulam Nabi Azad Says Proud to be Indian Muslim, Recollects Bond With Vajpayee
Ghulam Nabi Azad in rajya Sabha

A joint team of the ITBP, Indian Army, SDRF and NDRF has mounted a massive rescue mission to breach another tunnel in Tapovan where 39 people, including plant workers and senior officials, are said to be stuck. The team had earlier managed to enter the tunnel but could only reach about 100 metres before they were forced to retreat as sludge and water blocked their way. Uttarakhand Chief Minister has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the family of those killed. Rawat also said teams from the police, the Army and the ITBP, as well as from the national and state disaster response forces, were "doing their best to save the lives of the workers at sites affected by the disaster".

The massive flood came as a grim reminder of the Kedarnath deluge of 2013 which led to widespread devastation in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region. A devastating natural disaster in the form of torrential rains of unseen magnitude had struck Kedarnath on 16-17 June in 2013. The banks of the Chorabari lake in Kedarnath had collapsed due to a cloudburst that had resulted in a major flash flood causing widespread destruction in Uttarakhand and led to heavy losses to infrastructure, agriculture lands, human and animal lives.

However, unlike the Kedarnath tragedy which struck after a downpour, the flash flood on Sunday occurred on a bright and sunny morning which helped in relief and rescue operations by police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and ITBP personnel in the affected areas.

