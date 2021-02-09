Parliament LIVE Updates: On Last Day in RS, Ghulam Nabi Azad Says Proud to be Indian Muslim, Recollects Bond With Vajpayee

Ghulam Nabi Azad in rajya Sabha



A joint team of the ITBP, Indian Army, SDRF and NDRF has mounted a massive rescue mission to breach another tunnel in Tapovan where 39 people, including plant workers and senior officials, are said to be stuck. The team had earlier managed to enter the tunnel but could only reach about 100 metres before they were forced to retreat as sludge and water blocked their way. Uttarakhand Chief Minister has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the family of those killed. Rawat also said teams from the police, the Army and the ITBP, as well as from the national and state disaster response forces, were "doing their best to save the lives of the workers at sites affected by the disaster".



The massive flood came as a grim reminder of the Kedarnath deluge of 2013 which led to widespread devastation in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region. A devastating natural disaster in the form of torrential rains of unseen magnitude had struck Kedarnath on 16-17 June in 2013. The banks of the Chorabari lake in Kedarnath had collapsed due to a cloudburst that had resulted in a major flash flood causing widespread destruction in Uttarakhand and led to heavy losses to infrastructure, agriculture lands, human and animal lives.



However, unlike the Kedarnath tragedy which struck after a downpour, the flash flood on Sunday occurred on a bright and sunny morning which helped in relief and rescue operations by police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and ITBP personnel in the affected areas.