Parliament LIVE Updates: BJP Issues Whip to Rajya Sabha MPs; Sitharaman to Reply on Budget Discussion

News18.com | February 11, 2020, 10:11 AM IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply in both houses of Parliament today, the last day of the first half of Budget Session. She will also move the Direct Tax ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ Bill for consideration and passage.

The BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha, asking them to be present in the House. “All BJP MPs of Rajya Sabha are informed that some very important Legislative work will be brought to the House on Tuesday, 11th February 2020, to be discussed and to be passed,” the letter states.
Feb 11, 2020 10:11 am (IST)

Under the legislative business of the Parliament scheduled for Tuesday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 which aims to provide for the resolution of disputed tax, for consideration and passing. Besides, the union minister Arjun Munda will also move The Constitution  (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to modify the list of STs in Karnataka.

Feb 11, 2020 10:02 am (IST)

Opposition MPs staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha yesterday after intense, heated debate on the issue of the Supreme Court ruling which states that reservations for jobs, promotions is not a fundamental right. Four parties had submitted adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha seeking non-dilution of reservation in government services. 

Feb 11, 2020 9:55 am (IST)

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha over the government's response to novel Coronavirus outbreak in China. "All necessary precautions are being taken....we are keeping a close tab on the situation. We are having video calls with other states on this issue," he said, expressing confidence that India is prepared to deal with the threat. 

Feb 11, 2020 9:45 am (IST)

The BJP issuing a whip today has brewed speculation to the extent of some cryptically stated that "important legislation is all set to be introduced". The move comes at a time when on Monday an unsigned document listing few pending bills including legislation on Uniform Civil Code began circulating. 

Feb 11, 2020 9:42 am (IST)

Both the Houses of the Parliament are expected to hold further general discussion on the Union Budget 2020. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to address concerns of lawmakers today which is the last working day before the Budget Session recess. The Rajya Sabha on Monday dropped the Question Hour and Zero Hour to add two extra hours to the debate on the budget. 

Feb 11, 2020 9:33 am (IST)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday expressed displeasure over members bringing placards and posters in the House and said there should be a debate on whether such things can be allowed to be displayed when proceedings are on. As TMC member Saugata Roy rose to speak on The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, BJP members from West Bengal started displaying posters that had 'Save Democracy in West Bengal' written on them.

Feb 11, 2020 9:26 am (IST)

The BJP has issued a whip asking its members of parliament to be present in their respective Houses on Tuesday when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to discussions on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Sitharaman is likely to speak in Lok Sabha first and then in Rajya Sabha.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020.

In the Rajya Sabha, MPs M Shanmugama and Ram Narain Dudi of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on labour will table the fourth report on 'the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019'.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan will make a statement regarding status of the implementation of the action taken by the government on the observations/recommendations by the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Demands for Grants.
