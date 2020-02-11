Parliament LIVE Updates: BJP Issues Whip to Rajya Sabha MPs; Sitharaman to Reply on Budget Discussion

Read More

Parliament LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply in both houses of Parliament today, the last day of the first half of Budget Session. She will also move the Direct Tax ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ Bill for consideration and passage.The BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha, asking them to be present in the House. “All BJP MPs of Rajya Sabha are informed that some very important Legislative work will be brought to the House on Tuesday, 11th February 2020, to be discussed and to be passed,” the letter states.