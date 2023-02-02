Parliament LIVE: Fireworks Expected as Both Houses to Discuss Motion of Thanks to Prez Address Today; Oppn Slams Union Budget 2023

Read more

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called the Budget a ”jumla” and said it would only immerse India in debt, while labelling the exercise as “dangerous for the country”. Talking to PTI, Sisodia, who is also the finance minister of Delhi, said the budget will add a debt of Rs 15 lakh crore.

However, the ruling BJP hailed the Union Budget as an “all-inclusive” document which reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “farsighted” leadership to make a new India, while the Opposition dismissed it as “anti-people” and mere rhetoric lacking the vision for creating jobs and taming inflation.

In her Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman had raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade as she walked a tight rope between staying fiscally prudent and meeting public expectations.

The Budget proposals also triggered an ‘Amrit Kaal’ versus ‘Mitra Kaal’ debate between the BJP and the Opposition, with the PM saying it provides a strong base to fulfil the dreams of an aspirational society, including the poor and the middle class, and Rahul Gandhi claiming it takes care only of the rich.

Modi described the Union Budget as “historic”, saying the first budget in ‘Amrit Kaal’ has established a strong base to fulfil the resolve of a developed India. He said that in order to empower the middle class, the government has taken many significant decisions in past years that have ensured ease of living.

