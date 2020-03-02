Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress Says Delhi Riots Tarnished India's Image Globally as Oppn Submits 23 Notices to Corner Govt

Event Highlights TMC to Stage Dharna

Cong Notice in Lok Sabha on Delhi Riots

HRD Min to Move Bill for Sanskrit Varsity

Oppn to Demand Home Minister's Resignation

Budget Session Begins Today



The Congress has given a leave of motion notice in the Lok Sabha stating that the "unprecedented violence" during the riots had dented India's secular credibility and tarnished the image of the country globally, while the Trinamool Congress will stage a dharna at the Gandhi statue. Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh said he will demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the riots.

. Mar 2, 2020 9:36 am (IST) Congress Notice in Lok Sabha on Delhi Riots | Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury submitted a notice in Lok Sabha on the recent incidents of violent riots in Delhi. The opposition said it will demand Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the issue of communal riots and lapse in security. Mar 2, 2020 9:16 am (IST) HRD Min to Move Bill to Establish Sanskrit Varsity | Meanwhile, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' is set to move the Bill to establish and incorporate Universities for teaching and research in Sanskrit, for consideration. The Bill aims to establish and incorporate Universities for teaching and research in Sanskrit, to develop all-inclusive Sanskrit promotional activities and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha. Mar 2, 2020 9:12 am (IST) Opposition to Demand Home Minister's Resignation | Commotion is anticipated during the session as the opposition parties are set to strongly demand Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over alleged police lapses and raise the issue of communal riots in Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh said he will demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the riots. Mar 2, 2020 9:10 am (IST) Budget Session Begins Today | The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament will begin today and expectations of a ruckus over Delhi riots is high. The Budget session of Parliament began on January 31 and went on a break on February 11, and will continue till April 3. The opposition parties are set to strongly pitch for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the issue of communal riots in Delhi.

Opposition members protest in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)



Meanwhile, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' is set to move the Bill to establish and incorporate Universities for teaching and research in Sanskrit, for consideration.



Besides, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is likely to move a motion for election to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Gorakhpur, Bathinda, Guwahati, Bilaspur, Deoghar, Bibinagar, Vijaypur and Rajkot.



The Congress is likely to submit an adjournment motion in Parliament today over the devastating violence in North East Delhi that killed over 40 people and left more than 200 injured.



Yesterday, Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party will strongly raise the issue of riot-torn Delhi and ask why the violence happened.



"The government has miserably failed to maintain law and order. I think there must be some sort of a nexus between the rioters and a section of police officials, which resulted in gruesome killings and arson that has tarnished our image across the globe. This is a matter of serious concern for us," he said. "We will continue to raise the demand of Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation on the floor of the House."



The Budget session of Parliament began on January 31.