Parliament LIVE: Indian Muslims Need Not Worry About Citizenship Bill, Says Amit Shah; Congress Slams 'Assault on Soul of India'

News18.com | December 11, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today tabled the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha, saying the legislation provides hopes for lakhs of people who are living with no permanent residency in India. "This bill will provide the persecuted a chance to provide for their families. People of the country have supported the legislation," he said.

Attacking the government, Congress's Anand Sharma said: "The bill that you have brought is an assault on the very foundation of the Indian constitution, it is an assault on the Republic of India. It hurts the soul of India. It is against our constitution and democracy. It fails the morality test."
Dec 11, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)

Congress MP Anand Sharma: Whenever there have been amendments, religion has never been made a basis... Article 14 ensures equality before law... The bill of yours fails the constitutionality test.

Dec 11, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

Congress MP Anand Sharma: Why are you not talking about the involvement of the British? it was they who empowered the Muslim League...British banned congress while they allowed Muslim League and Hindu Mahasabha to push for two nations.

Dec 11, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

'Two Nation Theory Brought by Hindu Mahasabha' | "Two nation theory was never brought in by Jinnah...it was introduced by Hindu Mahasabha in Gujarat in 1937," Anand Sharma said.

Dec 11, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)

"The citizenship act has seen amendments since 1955 but the fundamentals of this act has never been tampered with...You say we should rise above politics...but I request you to not politicize this matter," Anand Sharma said.

Dec 11, 2019 12:37 pm (IST)

Given Shelter to People from Pak: Anand Sharma | "We have given shelter to people who came over from Pakistan post partition...two among them have been our PMs...Dr Manmohan Singh and IK Gujral," Anand Sharma said.

Dec 11, 2019 12:33 pm (IST)

Congress MP Anand Sharma: The bill is against the preamble of the constitution. This move in 2019 is an insult to our constituion's founding fathers...you are insulting their wisdom.

Dec 11, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)

Congress MP Anand Sharma: Why the urgency with the Bill. We oppose this... The reason for opposition is not political but ideological. Assault on the foundation of the constitution.

Dec 11, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)

Amit Shah: In 1985, Assam accord happened. There is a provision in clause 6 to protect indigenous culture of the state. I want to assure that NDA Government through committee to supervise clause 6 will protect rights of Assam. All Assam Students' Union is part of committee.

Dec 11, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)

Ready to Answer All Your Questions: Amit Shah | "I assure you that no Indian muslim will be affected by this bill...I am ready to answer all your questions...I hope the opposition will stay and listen to me rather than walking out," Amit Shah said.

Dec 11, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)

Bill is Not Anti-Minority: Amit Shah | "This bill is not anti minority...no minority already residing in India will be excluded. But how can we provide muslims who are coming in from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan? How can we function if this is made possible," Amit Shah said.

Dec 11, 2019 12:20 pm (IST)

Amit Shah: Citizenship Amendment Bill has provisions for the persecuted religious minorities...it also has provisions for helping people from North east to preserve their culture

Dec 11, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)

'Muslims Living in the Country Don't Have to Worry' | "A rumour is being spread that the bill is against the minorities. The Muslims living in this country don't have to worry about the bill. Do you want me to give the citizenship to Muslims coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh? It can't work like this," Amit Shah said. 

Dec 11, 2019 12:11 pm (IST)

Amit Shah: People are accusing us that we are practicing vote bank politics with the introduction of this bill....but I want to point out that we had brought forward this bill before 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The concerns of North East will be addressed.

Dec 11, 2019 12:09 pm (IST)

"Minorities in countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan have migrated to india...the ones who stayed back have faced persecution or have been converted," Amit Shah said.

Dec 11, 2019 12:09 pm (IST)

"This bill will provide the persecuted a chance to provide for their families. The persecuted minorities have never got a chance to fend for their lives and rights," Amit Shah said.

Dec 11, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)

Amit Shah: This bill provides hopes for lakhs of people who are living with no permanent residency in India.

Dec 11, 2019 12:04 pm (IST)

TMC seeks to adjourn the discussion on Citizenship Amendment Bill saying that the bill is defective. Rajya Sabha Chairman rejects TMC's motion to adjourn the house.

Dec 11, 2019 11:47 am (IST)

Amit Shah arrives in Parliament as the Citizenship Amendment Bill is scheduled to be tabled at 12 pm. Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 12 pm and which the bill will be tabled for voting. The BJP doesn't have a majority in the house. However, it is expected to cross the 121 mark. 

Dec 11, 2019 11:25 am (IST)

Don't Attempt to Create Hindu-Muslim Divide: Raut | Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "We have to clear our doubts on this bill, if we don't get satisfactory answers then our stand could be different from what we took in Lok Sabha." Raut also said that votebank politics should not be played. "Don't attempt to create a Hindu-Muslim divide again. Also nothing in this bill for Tamil Hindus of Sri Lanka," Raut said. 

Dec 11, 2019 11:13 am (IST)

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 pm | ​Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm. The bill is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha at 12 pm. 

Dec 11, 2019 11:09 am (IST)

Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "If government wants any good for the country then this Citizenship Amendment Bill should not be passed in Rajya Sabha today. We are very worried."

Dec 11, 2019 11:07 am (IST)

Some Parties Speaking Language of Pak: PM Modi | Training the guns against Opposition over its remarks on Citizneship Amendment Bill, PM Modi reportedly told the MPs during the parliamentray meeting that some political parties are speaking the language of Pakistan. “Even the full stop and comma are same. We should let people of India know this,” PM was quoted as saying.

Dec 11, 2019 11:03 am (IST)

Govt Will Get Bill Passed with Comfortable Majority: Naqvi | Reacting on whether the BJP has support of Shiv Sena and JD(U), Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Government will get the bill passed with comfortable majority." Sources had earlier said that the Shiv Sena will walk out of the Rajya Sabha.

Dec 11, 2019 10:58 am (IST)

PM Calls CAB a Golden Moment in Indian History | Prahlad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, "PM Modi said that Citizenship Amendment Bill will be written in golden letters for people who are persecuted on the basis of religion." Joshi added that the PM thanked the people of Karnataka and CM BS Yediyurappa. 

Dec 11, 2019 10:56 am (IST)

Shiv Sena MPs' to stage dharna at gate no. 1 of parliament in some time. They demand that the GST share of the State should be given to Maharashtra by the centre. 

Dec 11, 2019 10:53 am (IST)

Shiv Sena to Stage Walkout on CAB | Shiv Sena to stage walkout in Rajya Sabha over Citizenship Amendment Bill, say sources. Shiv Sena on Monday night had voted in support of the Bill.

Dec 11, 2019 10:48 am (IST)

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, "PM Modi said that Citizenship Amendment Bill will be written in golden letters for people who are persecuted on basis of religion." The bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha at 12 pm. 

Dec 11, 2019 10:37 am (IST)

CAB to be Tabled in RS at 12 pm: Prahlad Joshi | After the BJP parliamentary meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 12 pm today. He also hoped that the bill will be passed in the house with a comfortable majority.

Dec 11, 2019 10:33 am (IST)

BJP Parliamentary Meeting Ends | BJP parliamentary meeting, which was underway in the Parliament library, ends. The meeting was held ahead of voting in the Rajya Sabha over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Dec 11, 2019 10:27 am (IST)

BJP parliamentary meeting is underway in parliament. The meeting is attended by PM Modi and other top BJP leaders. The Citizenship Bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. 

Home Minister Amit Shah

Ahead of the discussion in Rajya Sabha over the contentious bill, the Congress had hit out the BJP and said it was just interested in keeping the country divided on religious lines. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “There are about 13 like-minded parties in the Rajya Sabha... I have met them and they will all vote against CAB Bill.

“The government does not want to address concerns around the economy and issue of price rise. BJP is only interested in keeping the country divided on the lines of religion. Abrogation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq Bill are other examples. This just proves that the BJP has no respect for the Constitution.”

Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh too said the government was not concerned about the sentiments of the people. “Look at what is happening in Assam and the rest of the Northeast... the government seems to be sleeping like Kumbhakarana,” Singh said.

He added: “I hope that all parties in Rajya Sabha come together and vote against this bill... AIADMK should know that Tamil Hindus will be the most affected. Can BJP name five illegals from Bangladesh that they have sent back in the last five-and-a-half years?”

The contentious legislation sailed through the Lok Sabha on Monday night despite protests across the Northeast. It now faces the Rajya Sabha test, where the BJP does not have the numbers, but is confident of pulling through with the support of like-minded parties.
