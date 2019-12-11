Parliament LIVE: Indian Muslims Need Not Worry About Citizenship Bill, Says Amit Shah; Congress Slams 'Assault on Soul of India'

Event Highlights
- 'Two Nation Theory Brought by Mahasabha'
- 'Given Shelter to People from Pakistan'
- Ready to Answer All Your Questions: Shah
- Bill is Not Anti-Minority: Amit Shah
- 'Muslims Living Here Don't Have to Worry'
- 'Don't Attempt to Create Hindu-Muslim Divide'
- Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 pm
- 'Some Parties Speaking Language of Pak'
- 'Govt Will Get Bill Passed with Majority'
- Shiv Sena to Stage Walkout on CAB
- 'CAB to be Tabled in RS at 12 pm'
Attacking the government, Congress's Anand Sharma said: "The bill that you have brought is an assault on the very foundation of the Indian constitution, it is an assault on the Republic of India. It hurts the soul of India. It is against our constitution and democracy. It fails the morality test."
'Muslims Living in the Country Don't Have to Worry' | "A rumour is being spread that the bill is against the minorities. The Muslims living in this country don't have to worry about the bill. Do you want me to give the citizenship to Muslims coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh? It can't work like this," Amit Shah said.
Don't Attempt to Create Hindu-Muslim Divide: Raut | Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "We have to clear our doubts on this bill, if we don't get satisfactory answers then our stand could be different from what we took in Lok Sabha." Raut also said that votebank politics should not be played. "Don't attempt to create a Hindu-Muslim divide again. Also nothing in this bill for Tamil Hindus of Sri Lanka," Raut said.
Some Parties Speaking Language of Pak: PM Modi | Training the guns against Opposition over its remarks on Citizneship Amendment Bill, PM Modi reportedly told the MPs during the parliamentray meeting that some political parties are speaking the language of Pakistan. “Even the full stop and comma are same. We should let people of India know this,” PM was quoted as saying.
Govt Will Get Bill Passed with Comfortable Majority: Naqvi | Reacting on whether the BJP has support of Shiv Sena and JD(U), Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Government will get the bill passed with comfortable majority." Sources had earlier said that the Shiv Sena will walk out of the Rajya Sabha.
PM Calls CAB a Golden Moment in Indian History | Prahlad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, "PM Modi said that Citizenship Amendment Bill will be written in golden letters for people who are persecuted on the basis of religion." Joshi added that the PM thanked the people of Karnataka and CM BS Yediyurappa.
CAB to be Tabled in RS at 12 pm: Prahlad Joshi | After the BJP parliamentary meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 12 pm today. He also hoped that the bill will be passed in the house with a comfortable majority.
Home Minister Amit Shah
Ahead of the discussion in Rajya Sabha over the contentious bill, the Congress had hit out the BJP and said it was just interested in keeping the country divided on religious lines. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “There are about 13 like-minded parties in the Rajya Sabha... I have met them and they will all vote against CAB Bill.
“The government does not want to address concerns around the economy and issue of price rise. BJP is only interested in keeping the country divided on the lines of religion. Abrogation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq Bill are other examples. This just proves that the BJP has no respect for the Constitution.”
Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh too said the government was not concerned about the sentiments of the people. “Look at what is happening in Assam and the rest of the Northeast... the government seems to be sleeping like Kumbhakarana,” Singh said.
He added: “I hope that all parties in Rajya Sabha come together and vote against this bill... AIADMK should know that Tamil Hindus will be the most affected. Can BJP name five illegals from Bangladesh that they have sent back in the last five-and-a-half years?”
The contentious legislation sailed through the Lok Sabha on Monday night despite protests across the Northeast. It now faces the Rajya Sabha test, where the BJP does not have the numbers, but is confident of pulling through with the support of like-minded parties.
