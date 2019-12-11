Parliament LIVE: Indian Muslims Need Not Worry About Citizenship Bill, Says Amit Shah; Congress Slams 'Assault on Soul of India'

Home Minister Amit Shah



Ahead of the discussion in Rajya Sabha over the contentious bill, the Congress had hit out the BJP and said it was just interested in keeping the country divided on religious lines. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “There are about 13 like-minded parties in the Rajya Sabha... I have met them and they will all vote against CAB Bill.



“The government does not want to address concerns around the economy and issue of price rise. BJP is only interested in keeping the country divided on the lines of religion. Abrogation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq Bill are other examples. This just proves that the BJP has no respect for the Constitution.”



Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh too said the government was not concerned about the sentiments of the people. “Look at what is happening in Assam and the rest of the Northeast... the government seems to be sleeping like Kumbhakarana,” Singh said.



He added: “I hope that all parties in Rajya Sabha come together and vote against this bill... AIADMK should know that Tamil Hindus will be the most affected. Can BJP name five illegals from Bangladesh that they have sent back in the last five-and-a-half years?”



The contentious legislation sailed through the Lok Sabha on Monday night despite protests across the Northeast. It now faces the Rajya Sabha test, where the BJP does not have the numbers, but is confident of pulling through with the support of like-minded parties.

