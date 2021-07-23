Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress Issues Notice on Pegasus Snoop List; Security Up at Jantar Mantar, Singhu Border Amid Fear of Farmers Protest

Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress issued a notice to the Lok Sabha seeking discussion on the surveillance operation using the Pegasus spyware. Under Rule 256 of Rajya Sabha, V Muraleedharan, MoS Parliamentary Affairs Minister will move a motion today seeking suspension of TMC’s Shantanu Sen from the remaining part of the budget session. BJP will also move a privilege motion against Sen which will be sent to the privilege committee.
This comes after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP snatched papers from Communications and Information Technology Minister Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha on Thursday and tore those as the minister was about to make a statement on the alleged snooping row using Israeli spyware Pegasus.
BJP president J P Nadda slammed TMC members for snatching papers, saying their conduct was against democratic values and condemnable. “TMC has a long history of working against the dignity of Parliament. Making noise, tearing papers are their culture. The BJP strongly opposes this,” he tweeted.
All Congress MPs (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) to have a meeting at 9.45 am today at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office.
All Congress MPs (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) to have a meeting at 9.45 am today at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office. The party MPs will protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over farmers agitation and 'Pegasus Project' media report.— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment Motion notice in LS
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'Pegasus Project' media report.— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021
Security Tightened at Jantar Mantar Amid Fears of Farmers Protest
Delhi: Security tightened at Janata Mantar, morning visuals— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021
Farmers held 'Kisan Sansad' here yesterday against three farm laws pic.twitter.com/3FgPnKNUl9
Cong MPs Protest Inside Parliament Complex, Demand Repeal of New Agri Laws | The Congress extended its support to the farmers protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre and its MPs staged a protest inside the Parliament complex demanding that the contentious legislations be withdrawn. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders participated in the protest. Congress MPs from both houses gathered outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Carrying placards and hoardings, they also raised slogans in support of the farmers and their demands.
TMC's Culture is to Make Noise, Tear Papers in Parliament: Nadda | BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday slammed TMC members for snatching papers from Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha and tearing them, saying their conduct was against democratic values and condemnable. "TMC has a long history of working against the dignity of Parliament. Making noise, tearing papers are their culture. The BJP strongly opposes this," he tweeted. A Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP snatched papers from Communications and Information Technology Minister Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha on Thursday and tore those as the minister was about to make a statement on the alleged snooping row using Israeli spyware Pegasus.
The Congress extended its support on Thursday to the farmers protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre and its MPs staged a protest inside the Parliament complex demanding that the contentious legislation be withdrawn.
Parliament also witnessed protests against the agri laws, the Congress extended its support on Thursday to the farmers and its MPs staged a protest inside the Parliament complex demanding that the contentious legislation be withdrawn. Congress MPs from both houses gathered outside Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Carrying placards and hoardings, they also raised slogans in support of the farmers and their demands.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here