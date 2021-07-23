Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress Issues Notice on Pegasus Snoop List; Security Up at Jantar Mantar, Singhu Border Amid Fear of Farmers Protest

The Congress extended its support on Thursday to the farmers protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre and its MPs staged a protest inside the Parliament complex demanding that the contentious legislation be withdrawn.

Carrying placards and hoardings, they also raised slogans in support of the farmers and their demands.

