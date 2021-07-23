CHANGE LANGUAGE
Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress Issues Notice on Pegasus Snoop List; Security Up at Jantar Mantar, Singhu Border Amid Fear of Farmers Protest
Bharatiya Janata Party will also move a privilege motion against TMC's Shantanu Sen which will be sent to the privilege committee.

News18.com | July 23, 2021, 08:29 IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress issued a notice to the Lok Sabha seeking discussion on the surveillance operation using the Pegasus spyware. Under Rule 256 of Rajya Sabha, V Muraleedharan, MoS Parliamentary Affairs Minister will move a motion today seeking suspension of TMC’s Shantanu Sen from the remaining part of the budget session. BJP will also move a privilege motion against Sen which will be sent to the privilege committee.

This comes after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP snatched papers from Communications and Information Technology Minister Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha on Thursday and tore those as the minister was about to make a statement on the alleged snooping row using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

BJP president J P Nadda slammed TMC members for snatching papers, saying their conduct was against democratic values and condemnable. “TMC has a long history of working against the dignity of Parliament. Making noise, tearing papers are their culture. The BJP strongly opposes this,” he tweeted.

Jul 23, 2021 08:29 (IST)

All Congress MPs (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) to have a meeting at 9.45 am today at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office. 

Jul 23, 2021 08:14 (IST)

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment Motion notice in LS

Jul 23, 2021 07:52 (IST)

Govt to Move Motion Seeking Suspension of TMC's Shantanu Sen | Under rule 256 of Rajya Sabha rules, V Muraleedharan, MoS Parliamentary Affairs Minister will move a motion seeking suspension of Shantanu Sen from the remaining part of the budget session.

Jul 23, 2021 07:44 (IST)

Security Tightened at Jantar Mantar Amid Fears of Farmers Protest

Jul 23, 2021 07:43 (IST)

Cong MPs Protest Inside Parliament Complex, Demand Repeal of New Agri Laws | The Congress extended its support to the farmers protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre and its MPs staged a protest inside the Parliament complex demanding that the contentious legislations be withdrawn. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders participated in the protest. Congress MPs from both houses gathered outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Carrying placards and hoardings, they also raised slogans in support of the farmers and their demands.

Jul 23, 2021 07:42 (IST)

TMC's Culture is to Make Noise, Tear Papers in Parliament: Nadda | BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday slammed TMC members for snatching papers from Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha and tearing them, saying their conduct was against democratic values and condemnable.  "TMC has a long history of working against the dignity of Parliament. Making noise, tearing papers are their culture. The BJP strongly opposes this," he tweeted. A Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP snatched papers from Communications and Information Technology Minister Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha on Thursday and tore those as the minister was about to make a statement on the alleged snooping row using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

Jul 23, 2021 07:41 (IST)

Congress Issues Notice to Lok Sabha

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday.

The Congress extended its support on Thursday to the farmers protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre and its MPs staged a protest inside the Parliament complex demanding that the contentious legislation be withdrawn.

Parliament also witnessed protests against the agri laws, the Congress extended its support on Thursday to the farmers and its MPs staged a protest inside the Parliament complex demanding that the contentious legislation be withdrawn. Congress MPs from both houses gathered outside Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Carrying placards and hoardings, they also raised slogans in support of the farmers and their demands.

