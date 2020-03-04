Parliament LIVE Updates: LS Adjourned Till 12, RS Till Tomorrow Amid Ruckus Over Delhi Riots

Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over Delhi Violence.



Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second day on Tuesday as BJP and opposition members tried to shove each other amid unrelenting demands from the opposition for an immediate discussion on the issue of Delhi violence.



As Speaker Om Birla said the discussion would take place on March 11 after Holi festival, opposition members stormed into the Well demanding an immediate discussion. As tempers in the House rose, Birla warned that members from both opposition and treasury benches, who cross over to the other side during uproar will be suspended for the entire session.



However, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury walked over to the side of the Well facing the Treasury benches, which led to a commotion between BJP and opposition members.



Amid the din in which BJP and Congress members tried to shove each other, Birla adjourned the House for the day.



On Monday, the House had witnessed acrimonious scenes with BJP and opposition members pushing and shoving each other.



Earlier in the day Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government was ready for a debate on the issue during Zero Hour but the opposition sought an immediate discussion.