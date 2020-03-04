Parliament LIVE Updates: LS Adjourned Till 12, RS Till Tomorrow Amid Ruckus Over Delhi Riots

Parliament LIVE Updates: The Congress will today raise in Rajya Sabha the issue of BJP “poaching” its MLAs in Madhya Pradesh in a late-night development. The ruling party has alleged that the BJP took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government.
The riots that swept north-east Delhi and led to the deaths of 46 people are also likely to rock Parliament today as both the Left and the Aam Aadmi Party will sit on a dharna. The Congress, too, has given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over the violence.
Read More
Mar 4, 2020 11:17 am (IST)
Ready for discussion on March 11: Pralhad Joshi | Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi over ruckus by the Opposition leaders in Lok Sabha: said that they are ready for discussion over Delhi violence in Lok Sabha on March 11 and in Rajya Sabha on March 12.
Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi over ruckus by the Opposition leaders in Lok Sabha: We are ready for discussion in Lok Sabha on 11th March and in Rajya Sabha on 12th March. #DelhiViolencepic.twitter.com/MSlIf0wni7
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Tomorrow | For the third day in a row, the Upper House of the Parliament has adjourned till 11 am, amid heated discussion over Delhi violence.
Mar 4, 2020 11:07 am (IST)
House Adjourned for Third Day in a Row | Amid ruckus over Delhi Violence, Lower House of the Parliament has been adjourned for third day in a row till 12 noon.
Mar 4, 2020 11:01 am (IST)
Congress Calls for Urgent Meeting | Congress party has called an urgent meeting with all Lok Sabha MPs led by party leader Rahul Gandhi over the issues of Delhi violence, vandalisation at the office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Congress party has called an urgent meeting with all Lok Sabha MPs led by party leader Rahul Gandhi over the issues of Delhi violence, vandalisation at office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and political situation in Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/BOyXEmd1Ml
Congress Gives Suspension of Business Notice in RS | Over deadly Delhi riots, two of the Congress' MPs, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, have given the suspension of business notice in the upper house of the parliament.
Mar 4, 2020 10:24 am (IST)
Congress to Discuss MP Political Crisis in RS | Congress party will raise the issue of the ongoing political crisis in the Kamal Nath-led MP government in Rajya Sabha (RS) today.
Mar 4, 2020 10:08 am (IST)
TMC's Derek O’Brien Gives Notice Under Rule 267 | Trinamool’s floor leader Derek O’Brien gave notice under Rule 267 for 'suspension of rules' in Rajya Sabha for Wednesday. This was to discuss the 'Healing needed after deaths in Delhi'.
Mar 4, 2020 10:01 am (IST)
Rajya Sabha May Discuss Delhi Riots | A day after ruckus over Delhi violence in both houses of the parliament, Rajya Sabha may discuss the Delhi riots today. While Lok Sabha has decided to debate over the same post Holi, which is to be celebrated on March 11.
Mar 4, 2020 9:54 am (IST)
Left to Stage Dharna Against Delhi Violence | MPs of the Left parties will stage a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament, today at 10:30 am. The protest is to condemn the Delhi violence which resulted in deaths of over 45 people.
Mar 4, 2020 9:35 am (IST)
Four Business Bills to be Introduced in LS | In today's session of the Lok Sabha, four business bills will be tabled. Here's a list:
The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020
The Mineral (Laws Amendment) Bill, 2020
The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over Delhi Violence.
Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second day on Tuesday as BJP and opposition members tried to shove each other amid unrelenting demands from the opposition for an immediate discussion on the issue of Delhi violence.
As Speaker Om Birla said the discussion would take place on March 11 after Holi festival, opposition members stormed into the Well demanding an immediate discussion. As tempers in the House rose, Birla warned that members from both opposition and treasury benches, who cross over to the other side during uproar will be suspended for the entire session.
However, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury walked over to the side of the Well facing the Treasury benches, which led to a commotion between BJP and opposition members.
Amid the din in which BJP and Congress members tried to shove each other, Birla adjourned the House for the day.
On Monday, the House had witnessed acrimonious scenes with BJP and opposition members pushing and shoving each other.
Earlier in the day Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government was ready for a debate on the issue during Zero Hour but the opposition sought an immediate discussion.