Parliament LIVE Updates: Suggestions Pour in from Members as Rajya Sabha Discusses Coronavirus Crisis

Parliament LIVE Updates: The Rajya Sabha today discussed the coronavirus outbreak which has infected 29 people in the country as Union health minister Harsh Vardhan detailed the steps being taken by the government to mitigate the crisis.
India is on high alert after the number of coronavirus cases rose to 29, including the Italians touring Rajasthan, said the government, adding that all international passengers will now be screened at airports as concerns mount over the spread of the respiratory infection.
Mar 5, 2020 11:50 am (IST)
Post-Coronavirus Debate, Opposition Creates Ruckus over Delhi Violence | Once again, the Opposition MPs created ruckus over Delhi violence in Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on the riots. The speaker repeatedly urged the house to maintain calm.
Mar 5, 2020 11:44 am (IST)
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Kumar Gupta reached Parliament in Mask and holding a hand sanitizer .
Mar 5, 2020 11:43 am (IST)
Derek O'Brien Brings Up Delhi Violence in RS | During the Coronavirus debate in the upper house, TMC's MP Derek O'Brien alluded to Delhi riots as he talked about victims who died, he said, without having the coronavirus.
Mar 5, 2020 11:33 am (IST)
Ghulam Nabi Azad's Suggestions on Coronavirus | Senior Congress leader and former Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad suggested the government to make multi-lingual announcements in public spaces especially at railway stations and bus stands, asking people to not panic over coronavirus.
Mar 5, 2020 11:21 am (IST)
Ghulam Nabi Azad Requests Govt to Put a Statement on Delhi Violence | Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha said that since the government has decided to hold a discussion on Delhi violence on March 11, we request that if govt puts a statement on the floor of the house, the discussion should be confined to it only.
Mar 5, 2020 11:18 am (IST)
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM
Mar 5, 2020 11:17 am (IST)
Harsh Vardhan Briefs RS Over Coronavirus | Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan briefs Rajya Sabha over coronavirus outbreak in India, "as on March 4 there are a total of 29 cases in India....3 have recovered, a required action as per cluster management has been initiated," he said. "PM is personally monitoring the response and preparation and I am also reviewing the situation daily," he added.
Mar 5, 2020 11:11 am (IST)
Speaker Urges Opposition to Maintain Calm | Lok Sabha Speaker urged MPs to maintain calm while expressing anguish he stated that the MPs are challenging the chair. The opposition continued to chant slogans like 'Home Minister must resign'.
Mar 5, 2020 11:04 am (IST)
Opposition Creates Ruckus Over Delhi Violence | For the fourth day in row, the Opposition created ruckus over Delhi riots in both houses of the Parliament.
Mar 5, 2020 10:42 am (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak: Security staff at the Parliament seen wearing disposable gloves and masks, as a precautionary measure against the novel Coronavirus. Twenty Nine cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country.
Health Minister to Address Parliament on Coronavirus | Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan will make a statement on Coronavirus in the Parliament at 12 PM and 2 PM in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively.
Mar 5, 2020 10:02 am (IST)
Business Bills to be Introducedin Parliament Today |
The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill
The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Standing Committee Reports
Report of the Standing Committee on Water Resources
312th Report on the Demands for Grants 2020-21 of the Department of School Education and Literacy.
313th Report on the Demands for Grants 2020-21 of the Department of Higher Education.
223rd Report on The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fifth Amendment) Bll, 2019.
224th Report on The Demands for Grants (2020-21).
225th Report on The Demands for Grants (2020-21) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region'.
Mar 5, 2020 9:48 am (IST)
Samajwadi Party, AAP Leaders Give Notice in RS | Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav, Javed Ali Khan and Aam Aadmi Party MP, Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over a discussion on Delhi Violence.
Notices in RS Over Delhi Violence | Congress Leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the 'need to provide relief to the violence-affected families in Delhi and to set up an independent inquiry commission'.
Giving a break-up of the 28 cases, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said one patient is from Delhi; six more, his relatives, are from Agra; one is from Telangana and there are 16 Italians as well as their Indian driver in Rajasthan. The figure includes the first three cases in the country from Kerala last month who have since recovered.
Later on Wednesday, e-commerce payment system Paytm said an employee in its Gurgaon office has tested positive, bringing the total up to 29. In a statement, the company said the infected person had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus, and advised its employees to work from home for the next couple of days.
After three days of washout, Lok Sabha saw another rocky session as the Congress once again sought the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi violence that has killed at least 46 people and injured over 300.