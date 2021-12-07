Parliament LIVE Updates: 2 More Indigenous Jabs to Be Available in Coming Days, Health Minister in LS; Rijiju to Introduce Bill to Amend Judges Salaries Act

Live now
Parliament LIVE Updates: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday will table a bill to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958. On Monday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha that two more indigenous Covid-19 vaccines will be available in the coming days. Meanwhile, BJP will hold its parliamentary party Read More
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked ministers to answer the members’ questions in the House itself. His suggestion came after Minister of States for Finance Bhagwant Kishanrao Karad, while responding to a question of a member in the House about the Mudra loan beneficiaries, said he will collect the information and share it with him. “Why is this House for if you will collect information about everything and then share it,” the Speaker said on the minister’s response during the Question Hour.
Members of the Opposition as well as allies of the BJP on Monday cautioned the government that incidents like the Nagaland firing would disrupt the peace process in the region and will create hassles for the government’s attempts to finalise the Naga accord.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to move bill to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958, be taken into consideration.
The Rajya Sabha Chairman doesn’t want to take the suspension back. How long will you keep the opposition out in a democracy? Functioning of the House is in his hands. We are ready to cooperate. But he should accept our conditions, said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha.
The BJP will hold its parliamentary party meeting at Ambedkar International Centre on Tuesday instead of the Parliament House Complex, official sources said. The venue has been shifted due to repair works going on in the auditorium, where all party MPs meet, but the choice of the new place is also significant as the centre is dedicated to Dalit stalwart B R Ambedkar, whose death anniversary fell on Monday.
On the vaccines, the Health Minister said third phase trial data for both the new vaccines has been submitted. “We hope that the data and trial [of the two vaccines] will be successful. Both these companies are Indian, the research and manufacturing have also been done in the country,” Mandaviya said, adding that with the government’s help Indian scientists had developed a Covid-19 vaccine in just 9 months.
Meanwhile, on Monday after Shah’s brief statement on the Nagaland issue, the opposition demanded time to respond but the Speaker refused to give his permission. Shah also addressed the Rajya Sabha regarding the incident following which the house was adjourned till Tuesday amid constant disruption and continued protests by the Opposition.
The Upper House of Parliament has been witnessing constant disruption over the suspension of 12 members. The leaders of opposition parties have been protesting against the suspension of their fellow colleagues. Meanwhile, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Lok Sabha.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.