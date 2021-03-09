Parliament LIVE Updates: Day After Ruckus Over Fuel Prices, Both Houses to Function as Per Usual Timings Before Covid-19 Protocol From Today

Parliament LIVE Updates: A day after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned as the Opposition cornered the government to demand discussions on the rise in fuel prices, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will function as per usual timings existing before the Covid-19 situation from today. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of sharp rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in Rajya Sabha on Monday, and demanded that the Upper House discuss this “burning subject” as people are suffering.

Kharge said: “Petrol & diesel prices are nearly Rs 100 per litre & Rs 80 per litre respectively. LPG prices have also gone up. Rs 21 lakh crores have been collected by putting excise duty/cess, because of this entire country including farmers are suffering.”

Soon after the house was adjourned for the first time, Kharge said Congress MPs would continue their agitation once the Rajya Sabha reconvened.