Parliament LIVE Updates: Day After Ruckus Over Fuel Prices, Both Houses to Function as Per Usual Timings Before Covid-19 Protocol From Today
Parliament LIVE Updates: Day After Ruckus Over Fuel Prices, Both Houses to Function as Per Usual Timings Before Covid-19 Protocol From Today

Parliament LIVE Updates: Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of sharp rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in RS on Monday, and demanded that the House discuss this “burning subject”.

News18.com | March 09, 2021, 09:54 IST
parliament

Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE Updates: A day after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned as the Opposition cornered the government to demand discussions on the rise in fuel prices, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will function as per usual timings existing before the Covid-19 situation from today. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of sharp rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in Rajya Sabha on Monday, and demanded that the Upper House discuss this “burning subject” as people are suffering.

Kharge said: “Petrol & diesel prices are nearly Rs 100 per litre & Rs 80 per litre respectively. LPG prices have also gone up. Rs 21 lakh crores have been collected by putting excise duty/cess, because of this entire country including farmers are suffering.”

Soon after the house was adjourned for the first time, Kharge said Congress MPs would continue their agitation once the Rajya Sabha reconvened.

Mar 09, 2021 09:54 (IST)
Notice Sent to Mohua Moitra for Privilege Motion Against Her Over Expunged Remarks in Lok Sabha

In her speech during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Moitra had lashed out at the government, judiciary and media. Moitra’s remarks were later expunged by the Lok Sabha.

Mar 09, 2021 09:52 (IST)

Recap | A notice has been sent to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on a privilege motion moved against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. She has been asked to file her response to the notice by March 25. The Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand had filed a privilege motion notice against Moitra on February 10.

Mar 09, 2021 09:26 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds finance portfolio, giving final touches to Delhi's first e-Budget which he will present in the Assembly later today.

Mar 09, 2021 09:09 (IST)

The budget session may conclude before the first phase of assembly election |  Floor leaders of various political parties on Monday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to curtail the Budget Session to allow them focus on the assembly polls in four states and one union territory between March 27 and April 29.

Mar 09, 2021 08:47 (IST)

Recap | Chairman Naidu informed the House that the 8 Committees of Rajya Sabha have spent 12 percent more time this year on examination of Demands for Grants of 18 ministries over that of last year.

Mar 09, 2021 08:45 (IST)

Recap | To mark International Women’s Day, the Chairman lauded the role of women and said said it is a time to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political contribution and achievements of women across the globe and honour their indomitable spirit. 

Mar 09, 2021 08:30 (IST)

Members should attend parliamentary procedures and avail of library facility | Naidu said members should make it a point to be present in the House to enhance understanding of parliamentary procedures and also use the library facility. Naidu said he has been told that some members do not attend the proceedings even when they are in the national capital.

Mar 09, 2021 08:26 (IST)

Recap | Yesterday's proceedings started with new members Biswajit Daimary (Assam), Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya (Gujarat) and Rambhai Harjibhai Mokariya (Gujarat) taking oath. Obituary references were made to former members of the house Vidya Sagar Nishad, M Rama Jois and Satish Sharma, who died during the intervening period of the budget session.

Mar 09, 2021 08:09 (IST)

Fuel Price Hike |  The country's largest state-run oil refiner had last hiked the petrol prices a week ago, on February 27 to an all-time high of ₹ 91.17 in the national capital. Since then, fuel rates have remained unchanged across all four metro cities. As of now, the highest fuel prices are in Mumbai where petrol is at Rs 97.57 per litre and diesel at ₹ 88.60 per litre.

Mar 09, 2021 08:05 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates: Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge gave a notice for suspension of business for Monday and demanded a discussion on the 'huge and frequent' rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG even when global prices were 'low'.

Mar 09, 2021 07:59 (IST)

Parliament to function from 11 AM to 6 PM from Tuesday | The House was meeting for five hours from 9 AM to 2 PM since the first part of the Budget Session that started on January 31. However, on the insistence of some of the members, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu allowed for a regular sitting of the house as it was pre covid-19 times from Tuesday onwards.

Mar 09, 2021 07:55 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha witnessed four adjournments, first around 10.05 am till 11 am and again till 1 pm and then two quick adjournments of 15 minutes each,before it was adjourned for the day, PTI reported.

Mar 09, 2021 07:53 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates: The upper house which met for the first time in the second part of the Budget Session saw repeated adjournments as the Opposition continued protests inside the House.

Mar 09, 2021 07:52 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates: The Opposition’s continuous uproar and persistent demand for a discussion on the increase in petrol, diesel and LPG prices on Monday led to washout of the day’s proceedings in Rajya Sabha. 

Parliament LIVE Updates: Day After Ruckus Over Fuel Prices, Both Houses to Function as Per Usual Timings Before Covid-19 Protocol From Today
File photo of Parliament.

Trinamool Congress leaders in both houses of Parliament, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O Brien, wrote letters to the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman respectively, calling for the adjournment of the session in view of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The rise in fuel prices has been a bone of contention with several political leaders protesting against the spike by riding bicycles, bullock carts, and electric scooters to work. Indian Oil Corporation last hiked prices on February 27 to an all-time high of ₹ 91.17 in the national capital. Since then, the rates have remained unchanged across all four metro cities.

The session also comes amid hectic campaigning for elections to West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry where polls will be held between March 27 and April 29. The results will be announced on May 2.

