Parliament LIVE Updates: Day After Ruckus Over Fuel Prices, Both Houses to Function as Per Usual Timings Before Covid-19 Protocol From Today

Parliament LIVE Updates: A day after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned as the Opposition cornered the government to demand discussions on the rise in fuel prices, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will function as per usual timings existing before the Covid-19 situation from today. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of sharp rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in Rajya Sabha on Monday, and demanded that the Upper House discuss this "burning subject" as people are suffering.
Kharge said: “Petrol & diesel prices are nearly Rs 100 per litre & Rs 80 per litre respectively. LPG prices have also gone up. Rs 21 lakh crores have been collected by putting excise duty/cess, because of this entire country including farmers are suffering.”
Soon after the house was adjourned for the first time, Kharge said Congress MPs would continue their agitation once the Rajya Sabha reconvened.
In her speech during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Moitra had lashed out at the government, judiciary and media. Moitra’s remarks were later expunged by the Lok Sabha.
Recap | A notice has been sent to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on a privilege motion moved against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. She has been asked to file her response to the notice by March 25. The Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand had filed a privilege motion notice against Moitra on February 10.
Recap | Yesterday's proceedings started with new members Biswajit Daimary (Assam), Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya (Gujarat) and Rambhai Harjibhai Mokariya (Gujarat) taking oath. Obituary references were made to former members of the house Vidya Sagar Nishad, M Rama Jois and Satish Sharma, who died during the intervening period of the budget session.
Fuel Price Hike | The country's largest state-run oil refiner had last hiked the petrol prices a week ago, on February 27 to an all-time high of ₹ 91.17 in the national capital. Since then, fuel rates have remained unchanged across all four metro cities. As of now, the highest fuel prices are in Mumbai where petrol is at Rs 97.57 per litre and diesel at ₹ 88.60 per litre.
Trinamool Congress leaders in both houses of Parliament, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O Brien, wrote letters to the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman respectively, calling for the adjournment of the session in view of the upcoming Assembly polls.
The rise in fuel prices has been a bone of contention with several political leaders protesting against the spike by riding bicycles, bullock carts, and electric scooters to work. Indian Oil Corporation last hiked prices on February 27 to an all-time high of ₹ 91.17 in the national capital. Since then, the rates have remained unchanged across all four metro cities.
The session also comes amid hectic campaigning for elections to West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry where polls will be held between March 27 and April 29. The results will be announced on May 2.