Parliament LIVE Updates: Freedom Important But Need to Follow India's Laws, Ravi Shankar Prasad Tells Social Media Platforms in RS

WATCH | Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament. He will make a statement on ‘present situation in Eastern Ladakh’ in Rajya Sabha today.
Rajnath Singh to Speak in Rajya Sabha on Eastern Ladakh | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Thursday morning regarding the "present situation in Eastern Ladakh", his office said on Twitter. The announcement came after the Chinese Defence Ministry said disengagement between the armies has started along the northern and southern shores of Pangong La in Ladakh.
Lok Sabha proceedings were extended till mid-night on Wednesday to accommodate members' participation in the discussion on Budget proposals. K Suresh, who was in the Chair at 9 pm, when the Lok Sabha usually adjourns for the day, announced that the timing of the House has been extended till 12 mid-night. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said there was a long list of speakers who wanted to participate in the general discussion on the Union Budget 2021-22.
Minutes after his speech heralded a stronger, more pivotal role for India in the post-Covid world order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the Opposition in his reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as he alleged that their continuous disruptions in the Parliament over the farm laws was a 'well-thought-out strategy'.
Parliament Passes Bill to Provide Greater Autonomy to 12 Major Ports | Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to provide greater autonomy in decision-making to 12 major ports in the country and professionalise their governance by setting up boards. The Major Ports Authority Bill, 2020 was passed through ballot votes with 84 in favour and 44 against it in the Rajya Sabha.
Quoting defence ministry spokesperson Colonel Wu Qian, the Chinese media reported that troops of both countries stationed at the northern and southern shores of Pangong Lake in Ladakh began disengagement according to the consensus reached during the talks. Sources confirmed to CNN-News18 that disengagement has started in the two banks.
