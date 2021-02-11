Parliament LIVE Updates: Freedom Important But Need to Follow India's Laws, Ravi Shankar Prasad Tells Social Media Platforms in RS

Parliament LIVE Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a suo motu statement in Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha today on the situation in Eastern Ladakh, a day after Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Ladakh initiated the process of disengagement. Quoting defence ministry spokesperson Colonel Wu Qian, the Chinese media reported that troops of both countries stationed at the northern and southern shores of Pangong Lake in Ladakh began disengagement according to the consensus reached during the talks.Sources confirmed to CNN-News18 that disengagement has started in the two banks. The process will take place in phases and will be verified at every step, they said, adding troops will be disengaged first in the lake's north bank and then the south bank. Tanks are being moved out of the south bank, and the strength of Indian troops deployed there will also be reduced, they said.