Parliament LIVE Updates: Freedom Important But Need to Follow India's Laws, Ravi Shankar Prasad Tells Social Media Platforms in RS

Parliament LIVE Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a suo motu statement in Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha today on the situation in Eastern Ladakh, a day after Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Ladakh initiated the process of disengagement.

News18.com | February 11, 2021, 10:27 IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a suo motu statement in Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha today on the situation in Eastern Ladakh, a day after Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Ladakh initiated the process of disengagement. Quoting defence ministry spokesperson Colonel Wu Qian, the Chinese media reported that troops of both countries stationed at the northern and southern shores of Pangong Lake in Ladakh began disengagement according to the consensus reached during the talks.

Sources confirmed to CNN-News18 that disengagement has started in the two banks. The process will take place in phases and will be verified at every step, they said, adding troops will be disengaged first in the lake's north bank and then the south bank. Tanks are being moved out of the south bank, and the strength of Indian troops deployed there will also be reduced, they said.
Feb 11, 2021 10:27 (IST)

"We will be very strict about how social media works...Double standards won't work here...Don't spread fake news. Don't spread violence. When you become a platform and you make your own rules..this will not work..you have to follow rules," IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Rajya Sabha.

Feb 11, 2021 10:22 (IST)

The government is open to criticism on social media...It has empowered the citizen...But if the social media is being used for violence or fake news, strict action will be taken: IT Minister Ravi Shanker Prasad in Rajya Sabha.

Feb 11, 2021 09:58 (IST)

WATCH | Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament. He will make a statement on ‘present situation in Eastern Ladakh’ in Rajya Sabha today.

Feb 11, 2021 09:44 (IST)

Army Chief Arrives in Parliament | Army Chief General MM Naravane arrives at the Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement on ‘present situation in Eastern Ladakh’ in Rajya Sabha at 10:30 am today.

Feb 11, 2021 09:38 (IST)

Rajnath Singh to Speak in Rajya Sabha on Eastern Ladakh | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Thursday morning regarding the "present situation in Eastern Ladakh", his office said on Twitter. The announcement came after the Chinese Defence Ministry said disengagement between the armies has started along the northern and southern shores of Pangong La in Ladakh.

Feb 11, 2021 08:55 (IST)

UPDATE | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will likely to speak in Lok Sabha today. 

Feb 11, 2021 08:09 (IST)

Lok Sabha proceedings were extended till mid-night on Wednesday to accommodate members' participation in the discussion on Budget proposals. K Suresh, who was in the Chair at 9 pm, when the Lok Sabha usually adjourns for the day, announced that the timing of the House has been extended till 12 mid-night. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said there was a long list of speakers who wanted to participate in the general discussion on the Union Budget 2021-22.

Feb 11, 2021 07:55 (IST)

Minutes after his speech heralded a stronger, more pivotal role for India in the post-Covid world order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the Opposition in his reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as he alleged that their continuous disruptions in the Parliament over the farm laws was a 'well-thought-out strategy'.

Feb 11, 2021 07:20 (IST)

Parliament Passes Bill to Provide Greater Autonomy to 12 Major Ports | Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to provide greater autonomy in decision-making to 12 major ports in the country and professionalise their governance by setting up boards. The Major Ports Authority Bill, 2020 was passed through ballot votes with 84 in favour and 44 against it in the Rajya Sabha.

Feb 11, 2021 07:04 (IST)

Quoting defence ministry spokesperson Colonel Wu Qian, the Chinese media reported that troops of both countries stationed at the northern and southern shores of Pangong Lake in Ladakh began disengagement according to the consensus reached during the talks. Sources confirmed to CNN-News18 that disengagement has started in the two banks. 

Feb 11, 2021 07:02 (IST)

Rajnath Singh to Speak at 10:30 am | Union Minister Rajnath Singh will speak at 10:30 in Rajya Sabha and at 5.30pm in Lok Sabha. Chinese media on Wednesday said Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Ladakh have initiated the process of disengagement.

Feb 11, 2021 06:59 (IST)

Rajnath Singh to Speak in Rajya Sabha on Eastern Ladakh | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Thursday morning regarding the "present situation in Eastern Ladakh", his office said on Twitter. The announcement came after the Chinese Defence Ministry said disengagement between the armies has started along the northern and southern shores of Pangong La in Ladakh.

"First the armoured component will be moved out, then the troops at the rear will be thinned out. We continue to hold strategic heights. Frontline troops will not be disengaged at the moment. We are looking at early days and a long road ahead," sources said.

The central government, referring to the friction along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, "Government will continue discussions with the Chinese side to achieve the objective of disengagement from all friction points and restoration of peace and tranquility in the India-China Border Areas at an early date."

Nearly 50,000 Indian Army troops are currently deployed in a high state of combat readiness in eastern Ladakh. Multiple rounds of talks between the two sides had so far not yielded any concrete outcome to resolve the standoff. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials. The standoff between the two sides erupted in early May.

