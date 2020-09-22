Parliament LIVE Updates: Overnight Sit-in of Suspended Lawmakers May Snowball as Cong to Raise Issue of Their 'Manhandling' in LS; Harivansh Speaks to MPs Over Tea

Event Highlights
The sit-in has also led to a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition with both sides accusing each other. While Congress's Sachin Pilot said that Centre has passed "anti-farmer" bills in Rajya Sabha by suppressing the voice of the opposition, BJP's MP Manoj Tiwari demanded the arrest of eight members and registration of cases against them for creating ruckus and allegedly scuffling with a Marshal during the passage of farm bills on Sunday.
Govt Brings Out Full Page Ads to Explain Farm Bills | The Centre has put out full-page advertisements in newspapers to explain the 3 contentious farm bills that have triggered widespread protests across states. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hits out at Centre over these ads. In a series of tweets, Chidambaram says, "Government has released advertisements defending the Farm Bills. One line in the advertisement says that ‘One Nation One Market’ will give freedom to the farmers. What do the Bills do to create thousands of Farmers’ markets in large villages and small towns? Thousands of markets will give freedom to the farmers. If the government’s intention is to guarantee MSP, why is there no clause in the Bills that stipulates that the “price shall not be less than the MSP” for that produce?"
WATCH | Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brings tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Parliament premises against their suspension from the House.
#WATCH: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brings tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Parliament premises against their suspension from the House. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/eF1I5pVbsw— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020
READ | Cong Announces Nationwide Protest Against Farm Bills; to Collect 2 Crore Signatures from Farmers
The meeting, called on the directions of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, was attended by the general secretaries and state in-charges of the party and was…
Suspension of 8 MPs Symbol of Dictatorship: Pilot | Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said the centre has passed "anti-farmer" bills in the Rajya Sabha by suppressing the voice of the opposition but the Congress is standing with farmers and will continue their fight. Condemning the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs, the Congress leader said it was symbolic of dictatorship.
Manoj Tiwari Demands Arrest of Suspended RS Members for Creating Ruckus in House | Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari demanded the arrest of eight Rajya Sabha members and registration of cases against them for creating ruckus and allegedly scuffling with a Marshal during the passage of farm bills on Sunday. The North East Delhi BJP MP said strict action is needed against the members involved in "unruly behaviour" to prevent such incidents setting a "bad precedent" in Parliament.
READ | SAD's Harsimrat Badal Raises 'Distress Sale' by Cotton Farmers Below MSP, Blames Cong, CCI
Continuing with her party's demand for ensuring MSP to farmers, Harsimrat Badal in a tweet on Monday raised the issue of
Protesting Delhi Congress Leaders Detained During March Towards Parliament | Dozens of Delhi Congress leaders and workers marching towards Parliament to protest against the new farm Bills were detained by the police. Led by Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar, the protesters were marching towards the Parliament building but were stopped on R P Road and detained, the party said. The police took the protesters to the Mandir Marg police station here, Congress leader Parvez Alam said.
Civil Rights Bodies Urge Govt to Send FCRA Bill to Select Committee of Parliament | Civil rights bodies urged the government to send the FCRA bill to a select committee of Parliament, saying the proposed law in its present form will virtually make it impossible for the NGOs to function. The Lok Sabha passed a bill to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act to make furnishing of Aadhaar numbers of office-bearers of any NGO mandatory for registration.
READ | 'Muting of Democratic India': 8 MPs Suspended Over Farm Bills Row Refuse to Leave RS After Adjournment
Sources told News18 that an ambulance has been arranged as standby for the protesting members, while drinking water has also been arranged as the leaders plan to stay at the site overnight.
Parliament Nod to Two Bills Related to Indian Medicine Council and Homeopathy Central Council | Parliament approved two bills replacing ordinances related to the Central Council of Homoeopathy and the Indian Medicine Central Council. The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to further extend the time to form the Central Council of Homeopathy by a year, after exhausting two years for the purpose.
Parliament Passes Bill to Punish Those Attacking Healthcare Workers | The Lok Sabha passed legislation that provides for up to seven years in jail for those attacking healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus or during any situation akin to the current pandemic. The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020, will replace an ordinance issued in April by the government. The Rajya Sabha has already passed the bill on Saturday.
RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh offers tea to the suspended MPs after their overnight sit-in.
Dozens of Delhi Congress leaders and workers marching towards Parliament on Monday to protest against the new farm Bills were also detained by the police. Led by Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar, the protesters were marching towards the Parliament building but were stopped on R P Road and detained.
Eight opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha, including TMC leader Derek O'Brien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, were suspended on Monday for the remainder of the Monsoon session for "unruly behaviour" during the passage of two farm bills, prompting the suspended leaders to go on an indefinite sit-in inside Parliament complex. A motion for the suspension of the eight leaders — Rajeev Satav, Syed Nasir Hussain and Ripun Bora (all Congress), Dola Sen and O'Brien (TMC), KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareen (both CPM), and Singh, was moved by the government and approved by a voice vote in the House.
This came after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected a notice for a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Harivansh as it was not in proper format and did not give a 14-day notice period. The Monsoon session is scheduled to end on October 1. However, the session is likely to be curtailed with several MPs testing positive for the coronavirus. Opposition members, objecting to the manner in which the two farm bills were being passed, had on Sunday stormed the well of the House and when their demand for voting wasn't met, they tore papers, climbed on tables, shouted slogans, and allegedly threw the rule book at Harivansh, who was presiding at that time.
Condemning their behaviour, Naidu said Harivansh had later informed him that he was "abused with objectionable words" and "would have been harmed also". Opposition parties hit out at the government over the suspension of the eight Rajya Sabha MPs and sat in for an "indefinite" protest on Parliament premises against the move.
Carrying pillows and blankets at the protest site, the eight MPs shouted slogans and even broke into songs as they protested in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex. "We will not budge," they asserted. "Suspension won't silence us. We will stand with farmers in their fight. The (Rajya Sabha) deputy chairman throttled parliamentary procedures on Sunday," said CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, who is among those suspended.
"Suspension of MPs exposed the coward face of the BJP. People will see through the attempt to divert attention from their undemocratic actions," he said. Sources said the suspended members cannot attend House proceedings as well as parliamentary committee meetings, but there is no bar on them to enter the Parliament complex and hold a peaceful protest.
Opposition parties like the Congress, CPI (M), Shiv Sena, JDS, TMC, CPI, and the Samajwadi Party also protested in Parliament premises carrying placards with messages such as "Murder of Democracy", "Death of Parliament" and "Shame, shame". Soon after the Zero Hour, Naidu said he was "pained" at the happenings during the passage of The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
"Is it parliamentary standard," he asked and told members to do some introspection. Meanwhile, the government accused opposition leaders of irresponsible conduct in the Rajya Sabha during the passage of the farm bills and said they violated rules by not vacating the House despite being suspended.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the conduct of opposition leaders in the Upper House was "shameful" and "irresponsible". "We had a clear majority in Rajya Sabha on farm bills," he said, adding that 110 members supported the bills and a little over 70 opposed it.
According to sources in government, there have been at least ten instances when members have been suspended from Rajya Sabha during the tenure of Congress-led governments. The Congress termed "undemocratic" and "one-sided" the suspension of the eight MPs, with Rahul Gandhi saying the "muting of democratic India continues by initially silencing and later suspending the parliamentarians.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Novak Djokovic Beats Diego Schwartzman to Win Fifth Italian Open for Record 36th Masters Crown
- Asus ExpertBook B9 Review: This Laptop Has So Much Style & Substance, It Boggles The Mind
- 'Singam, is That You?': Dhoni Rocks a New Beard Look in IPL 2020 and Fans Can't Keep Calm
- 'There is No Tomorrow': Three Urban Millennials Share What Job and Health Crisis Are Doing to Them
- IPL 2020: Shikhar Shikhar Dhawan Misses Chance to Equal Suresh Raina's record