Parliament LIVE Updates: Stormy Rajya Sabha Session Expected Today as Govt Looks for Support on Contentious Farm Bills, United Oppn Gears Up to Corner Centre

Parliament LIVE Updates: A political slugfest is expected in Parliament today as the Rajya Sabha takes up three contentious farm bills termed by the Congress and several opposition parties as “anti-farmer” and “pro-corporate”, leaving the BJP reaching out to several regional outfits for support. The numbers, however, appear to be in favour of the ruling dispensation to get these bills passed from Rajya Sabha, while the Lower House has already cleared them despite a key NDA member, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), opposing them. A few key BJP leaders are said to be in touch with various non-Congress opposition parties to seek support from their Rajya Sabha members for these bills. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is yet to have a clear majority of its own in the 245-member Rajya Sabha, many regional parties have backed it for the last several sessions to ensure passage of various legislations proposed by the government.BJP leaders expressed confidence that they will get the support of over 130 members, including nine of the AIADMK and six of the YSR Congress -- both of whom are not part of the ruling alliance if a division of votes is sought on these bills. Another regional party, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), was also being wooed by the BJP, but its chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked his party MPs to vote against these bills, alleging these would cause great injustice to farmers. The BJP itself has the highest tally with 86 seats, followed by 40 of the Congress. The three members of the SAD are sure to vote against the bills, but Shiv Sena, a former BJP ally and now in opposition, has expressed its support. The Maharashtra party has three members in Rajya Sabha. Several other regional parties, including three-member Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party with eight seats, and BSP with four, have joined the opposition's ranks in protest against these bills but it may not prove enough to hinder their passage.