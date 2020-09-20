Parliament LIVE Updates: Stormy Rajya Sabha Session Expected Today as Govt Looks for Support on Contentious Farm Bills, United Oppn Gears Up to Corner Centre

Parliament LIVE Updates: A political slugfest is expected in Parliament today as the Rajya Sabha takes up three contentious farm bills termed by the Congress and several opposition parties as “anti-farmer” and “pro-corporate”, leaving the BJP reaching out to several regional outfits for support. The numbers, however, appear to be in favour of the ruling dispensation to get these bills passed from Rajya Sabha, while the Lower House has already cleared them despite a key NDA member, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), opposing them. A few key BJP leaders are said to be in touch with various non-Congress opposition parties to seek support from their Rajya Sabha members for these bills. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is yet to have a clear majority of its own in the 245-member Rajya Sabha, many regional parties have backed it for the last several sessions to ensure passage of various legislations proposed by the government.
BJP leaders expressed confidence that they will get the support of over 130 members, including nine of the AIADMK and six of the YSR Congress -- both of whom are not part of the ruling alliance if a division of votes is sought on these bills. Another regional party, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), was also being wooed by the BJP, but its chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked his party MPs to vote against these bills, alleging these would cause great injustice to farmers. The BJP itself has the highest tally with 86 seats, followed by 40 of the Congress. The three members of the SAD are sure to vote against the bills, but Shiv Sena, a former BJP ally and now in opposition, has expressed its support. The Maharashtra party has three members in Rajya Sabha. Several other regional parties, including three-member Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party with eight seats, and BSP with four, have joined the opposition's ranks in protest against these bills but it may not prove enough to hinder their passage.
Read More
Sep 20, 2020 8:08 am (IST)
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar to move Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha today.
A call for a ‘rail roko’ agitation has already been given by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee from Sept 24 to 26.
Sep 20, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
RECAP | The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday, while the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill was passed on Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi's forceful defence of the three bills and blistering criticism of the Opposition for protesting against them made it clear that he remains unfazed by the opposition and that his government will press on to get Parliament's nod for these measures aimed at opening private avenues for farmers to sell their produce. His assertion came amid Congress and several other parties besides the SAD coming out strongly against these bills, calling them "anti-farmers".
Sep 20, 2020 7:43 am (IST)
Bills for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha
- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020.
- The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
- The Essential Commodities (Amedment) Bill, 2020
- The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
- The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
Sep 20, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
BJP leaders expressed confidence that they will get the support of over 130 members, including nine of the AIADMK and six of the YSR Congress -- both of whom are not part of the ruling alliance if a division of votes is sought on these bills. Another regional party, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) was also being wooed by the BJP, but its chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao yesterday asked his party MPs to vote against these bills, alleging these wouldcause great injustice to farmers in the country.
Sep 20, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued three line whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House today for passage of Farm Bills. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is yet to have a clear majority of its own in the 245-member Rajya Sabha, many regional parties have backed it for the last several sessions to ensure passage of various legislations proposed by the government.
Sep 20, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
BJD Issues Whip to RS MPs | Biju Janta Dal (BJD) issued a three line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs directing them to be present in the House today for some important legislative business.
Sep 20, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
RS to Table Farm Bills Today | Rajya Sabha is likely to take up the contentious farm bills today with the Congress and many opposition parties trying to put a united front to oppose these proposed legislations terming them as anti-farmer and pro-corporate, even as the ruling BJP is also reaching out to several regional outfits for support. The numbers, however, appear to be in favour of the ruling dispensation to get these bills passed from Rajya Sabha, while the lower house has already cleared them despite a key NDA member Shiromani Akali Dal vehemently opposing them. Some key BJP leaders are said to be in touch with various non-Congress opposition parties to seek support from their Rajya Sabha members for these bills.
Farmers plant saplings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forceful defence of the three bills and blistering criticism of the opposition for protesting against them on Thursday made it clear that he remains unfazed by the opposition and that his government will press on to get Parliament's nod for these measures aimed at opening private avenues for farmers to sell their produce. Modi's assertion came even as the Congress and several other parties came out strongly against these bills, calling them "anti-farmers".