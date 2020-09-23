Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh Breaks His One-day Fast; Home Minister Amit Shah to Move Bill for Amending FCRA

Event Highlights Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Breaks Fast

Amit Shah to Move Bill to Amend Foreign Contribution Act

Centre to Present 29 CAG Reports



Meanwhile, a bill that seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), under which providing the Aadhaar numbers of the office-bearers of any NGO will be mandatory for registration and public servants will be barred from receiving funds from abroad will be moved by Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha today. The Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2020, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, also proposes to enable the Centre to allow an NGO or association to surrender its FCRA certificate.

Read More Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was on a one-day fast to express anguish over the 'humiliating' conduct that he was subjected to in the Upper House, has broken his fast. In a letter to RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Harivansh wrote that he has not been able to sleep as he is troubled over the unruly proceedings of the House. Opposition members, objecting to the manner in which the two farm bills were being passed, had on Sunday stormed the well of the House and when their demand for voting wasn't met, they tore papers, climbed on tables, shouted slogans, and allegedly threw the rule book at Harivansh, who was presiding at that time. Condemning their behaviour, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said Harivansh had informed him that he was "abused with objectionable words" and "would have been harmed also". Opposition parties hit out at the government over the suspension of the eight Rajya Sabha MPs and sat in for an "indefinite" protest on Parliament premises against the move.Meanwhile, a bill that seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), under which providing the Aadhaar numbers of the office-bearers of any NGO will be mandatory for registration and public servants will be barred from receiving funds from abroad will be moved by Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha today. The Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2020, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, also proposes to enable the Centre to allow an NGO or association to surrender its FCRA certificate. Sep 23, 2020 7:59 am (IST) Foreign Contribution Act to be Table in Rajya Sabha | Minister of state for home Nityanand Rai, during a discussion in the Lok Sabha argued that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010 needed to be updated further to “prevent the misuse of foreign funds” by those who receive it. FCRA 2010 has already been amended twice. The first amendment was made by Section 236 of the Finance Act, 2016 and the second by Section 220 of the Finance Act, 2018. Sep 23, 2020 7:54 am (IST) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Breaks Fast | Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh breaks his one-day fast, which he was observing against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of agriculture Bills on 20th September Sep 23, 2020 7:47 am (IST) Amit Shah to Move Bill to Amend Foreign Contribution Act | Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move Bill to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. Sep 23, 2020 7:44 am (IST) Centre to Present 29 CAG Reports | The centre will present at least 29 CAG reports before the parliament today. The reports include defence offset report that was expected to carry a review of the Rafale offset deal. Union Minister Anurag Thakur will lay the reports on the table. Sep 23, 2020 7:14 am (IST) READ | Lok Sabha Passes Three Labour Codes for 'Healthy Environment to Workers' Amid Boycott by Opposition Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said the government has taken several steps for employees such as increase in maternity leave period to 26 weeks, allowing women to work in mines sector and pension… Sep 23, 2020 7:13 am (IST) 'Regrettable That President Not According Hearing to Opposition Parties' | The Congress yesterday said it is unfortunate and regrettable that President Ram Nath Kovind was not according a hearing to opposition parties who have sought time from him to raise their concerns over the two contentious farm bills. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the opposition parties have written to the President for hearing them before he gives assent to the bills. "We are deeply disappointed as we hoped that the President would meet opposition parties... However, the President is silent and he is not even willing to meet the opposition parties... It is unfortunate and regrettable that he is not giving us time," Surjewala said. Read more: Sep 23, 2020 7:10 am (IST) Congress Puts Forward Demand to End Boycott | The Congress yesterday had said its boycott of Rajya Sabha will not end till the government brings another bill making it illegal for private players to buy food grains from farmers below the MSP, all state agencies comply by the MSP and the procurement price is fixed as per the Swaminathan panel's recommendations.

RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh offers tea to the suspended MPs after their overnight sit-in.



Introducing the bill, Rai said, "There would be no discrimination. The permission which was given earlier to religious institutions for foreign contributions under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 will continue. But these institutions should not deviate from their objective and not be a threat to the country's security." The draft bill proposes that not more than 20 per cent of the total foreign funds received could be spent on administrative expenses. Presently, the limit is 50 per cent. Manish Tewari of the Congress objected to the bill and made a request to the government to relax the provisions of the FCRA.



Restrictions have also been put on NGOs under the proposed amendment on how they can utilise the foreign funding. The proposed amendment to the Act says NGOs cannot use more than 20 per cent of their foreign contributions towards meeting administrative expenses. Currently, the limit is 50% for paying salaries or meeting other administrative needs.



The amendments, if passed, will also prevent transfer of foreign contribution from one association or person to another. The amended bill allows NGOs to receive foreign donation exclusively in a designated FCRA account to be opened in the State Bank of India at New Delhi or 'as the Centre shall specify by notification’. However, the entities may also open one or more accounts in other banks for keeping or utilising the foreign contribution received from the FCRA account in SBI, New Delhi, the draft says.



The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill says there is need to streamline the provisions of FCRA by strengthening the compliance mechanism, enhancing transparency and accountability in the receipt and utilisation of foreign contribution worth thousands of crores of rupees every year and facilitating genuine NGOs or associations who are working for the welfare of the society.