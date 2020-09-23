Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh Breaks His One-day Fast; Home Minister Amit Shah to Move Bill for Amending FCRA

Foreign Contribution Act to be Table in Rajya Sabha | Minister of state for home Nityanand Rai, during a discussion in the Lok Sabha argued that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010 needed to be updated further to “prevent the misuse of foreign funds” by those who receive it. FCRA 2010 has already been amended twice. The first amendment was made by Section 236 of the Finance Act, 2016 and the second by Section 220 of the Finance Act, 2018.
Meanwhile, a bill that seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), under which providing the Aadhaar numbers of the office-bearers of any NGO will be mandatory for registration and public servants will be barred from receiving funds from abroad will be moved by Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha today. The Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2020, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, also proposes to enable the Centre to allow an NGO or association to surrender its FCRA certificate.
READ | Lok Sabha Passes Three Labour Codes for 'Healthy Environment to Workers' Amid Boycott by Opposition
Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said the government has taken several steps for employees such as increase in maternity leave period to 26 weeks, allowing women to work in mines sector and pension…
'Regrettable That President Not According Hearing to Opposition Parties' | The Congress yesterday said it is unfortunate and regrettable that President Ram Nath Kovind was not according a hearing to opposition parties who have sought time from him to raise their concerns over the two contentious farm bills. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the opposition parties have written to the President for hearing them before he gives assent to the bills. "We are deeply disappointed as we hoped that the President would meet opposition parties... However, the President is silent and he is not even willing to meet the opposition parties... It is unfortunate and regrettable that he is not giving us time," Surjewala said. Read more:
Congress Puts Forward Demand to End Boycott | The Congress yesterday had said its boycott of Rajya Sabha will not end till the government brings another bill making it illegal for private players to buy food grains from farmers below the MSP, all state agencies comply by the MSP and the procurement price is fixed as per the Swaminathan panel's recommendations.
RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh offers tea to the suspended MPs after their overnight sit-in.
Introducing the bill, Rai said, "There would be no discrimination. The permission which was given earlier to religious institutions for foreign contributions under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 will continue. But these institutions should not deviate from their objective and not be a threat to the country's security." The draft bill proposes that not more than 20 per cent of the total foreign funds received could be spent on administrative expenses. Presently, the limit is 50 per cent. Manish Tewari of the Congress objected to the bill and made a request to the government to relax the provisions of the FCRA.
Restrictions have also been put on NGOs under the proposed amendment on how they can utilise the foreign funding. The proposed amendment to the Act says NGOs cannot use more than 20 per cent of their foreign contributions towards meeting administrative expenses. Currently, the limit is 50% for paying salaries or meeting other administrative needs.
The amendments, if passed, will also prevent transfer of foreign contribution from one association or person to another. The amended bill allows NGOs to receive foreign donation exclusively in a designated FCRA account to be opened in the State Bank of India at New Delhi or 'as the Centre shall specify by notification’. However, the entities may also open one or more accounts in other banks for keeping or utilising the foreign contribution received from the FCRA account in SBI, New Delhi, the draft says.
The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill says there is need to streamline the provisions of FCRA by strengthening the compliance mechanism, enhancing transparency and accountability in the receipt and utilisation of foreign contribution worth thousands of crores of rupees every year and facilitating genuine NGOs or associations who are working for the welfare of the society.
