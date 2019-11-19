Parliament LIVE: In LS, BSP Slams Lathi Charge on JNU Students; Cong Flays Withdrawal of Gandhis' SPG Cover

'Explain Need to Withdrawn SPG Cover': Cong Asks in LS | Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raked up the issue of the withdrawal of SPG cover from the Gandhi family. "They (Gandhis) are not ordinary protectees. What happened suddenly that their SPG was removed? Why was there a need for the withdrawal," Chowdhury questions.
The Congress today gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on the withdrawal of SPG cover to the Gandhi family, even as party president Sonia Gandhi walked into Parliament alone as the lone CRPF personnel accompanying her in the car was stopped at gate 1 by security. The CRPF has taken over the security duties of Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka after the Union government withdrew their SPG cover.
Lathichage on Students Condemnable, Says BSP | Raising the issue of the alleged use of force by the police on the JNU students, Kunwar Danish Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party says, "It is condemnable how the students were lathicharged by the police. The government should apologise." Ali further calls for a probe into the incident.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has threatened action against the Congress MPs who are protesting over the withdrawal of SPG cover from the Gandhi family in the Parliament's well. "There may have been a precedent to communicate with the Chair from the well...but after today if this happens..I will take action," he says.
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien slammed Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu's decision to adjourn the House. Not a single MP from Opposition went into the Well of the Rajya Sabha. Yet, House was adjourned within minutes right till 2 pm. Oppn deprived of raising imp issues in Zero Hour & holding ministers accountable in Question Hour. #Parliament When you don’t have answers, u run away," he wrote and a further tweet said that the decision "four good reasons why government ran away from RS" are "1) Hoarding noted after demonetization 2) PMC Bank Fraud 3) Public Sector Banks Fraud 4) PSU's disinvestment"
Change in Marshals' Uniform to be Reconsidered | The Rajya Sabha Chairpersons Venkaiah Naidu has said that the decision to change the marshal's dress code will be revisited. "A new dress code was introduced after discussion in the secreteriat. But, some voices were raised against it. I have decided to ask the secretariat to revisit the same," Naidu said on the floor of the house.
Protests and sloganeering continue unabated in the lower house where a debate is ongoing on the doubling of farmer's incomes by 2020. Slogans of 'Tanashahi Bandh Karo' ('Put an End to Dictatorship') are being raised by opposition leaders presumable over yesterday's JNU protests that witnessed alleged police brutality on the striking students.
RS Adjourned Till 2 pm after Protests Erupt | The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm following sloganeering over the JNU and Kashmir issues and the changed uniforms of the marshals stationed alongside the Chairperson's. The two marshals, who stand next to the Chair, were seen in military-style uniform on the first day of winter session. Their earlier white bandhgala Indian attire with a safa has been replaced by a navy blue-coloured uniform with a peak cap, military-like stripes and stars on the shoulders with golden tassle attached on one side.
Meanwhile, Congress MPs from Assam, including Ripun Bora stage a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against the privatisation of Numaligarh Refinery.
Amit Shah Chairs BJP Parliamentary Meet | The BJP camp huddled together in a Parliamentary Party meet ahead of today's session. CNN-News18 sources have said that Home Minister and BJP president AMit Shah chaired the meeting in PM Narendra Modi's absence. The issue of India's decision to withdraw from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was also said to have been discussed.
JNU Protests to be Highlighted in Debate | The Congress party had expressed its hope to raise the issue of the ongoing protests by JNU students against a proposed fee hike. After a day-long protest march by the students ended in clashes and alleged police brutality on Tuesday, Congress had slammed the government saying that the present dispensation is "afraid" of any varsity which encourages free flow of thought. "This is the government which is scared of the people who think and who articulate their thoughts...The proposed fee hike of JNU will make JNU one of the most expensive central universities in the country and students are right in demanding the rollback," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera had said in a press conference.
Sonia Gandhi Enters Parliament Without Lone CRPF Guard | Meanwhile, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has just reached parliament and is seen walking in alone as the lone Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel accompanying her was stopped at the gate by Parliamentary security. Following the decision to withdraw the Gandhis' SPG cover, a special VVIP security unit consisting of CRPF personnel had been asked to provide a 'Z+' cover to the family.
This is the first time in 28 years that the Gandhis are without SPG protection after being included in the VVIP security list following an amendment in September, 1991 in the SPG Act of 1988. Earlier former PM and Congress leader Manmohan Singh's SPG protection had also been withdrawn. PM Narendra Modi is the only person to be protected by the about 4,000-personnel strong SPG.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which has a special VVIP security unit, has been asked to provide a 'Z+' cover to the Gandhi family on an all-India basis by the Union home ministry after the Special Protection Group (SPG) security was removed. The decision to withdraw the SPG cover given to the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, was taken after a detailed security assessment, officials had said.
Meanwhile, the Capital was on Monday rocked by students of several universities coming together in solidarity with their JNU peers who have been protesting for over three weeks against the fee hike. The TMC, Congress and CPI want to raise the JNU issue in Parliament after students refused to back down from their agitation. According to the police, around 30 police personnel and 15 students were injured during the protest. While the students alleged that they were baton-charged by police, top police officials denied having used any force.
Delhi’s pollution crisis too will be taken up by the Lok Sabha today, with minister Prakash Javadekar replying in the House later in the evening.
Apart from this, the government has listed Citizenship (amendment) Bill, a key BJP plank which is aimed at granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries, for passage in this session. The Modi government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure as well but could not push it through due to vehement protests by opposition parties, which criticised the bill as discriminatory on religious grounds. The legislation seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan if they have fled their respective country due to religious persecution.
The government is also set to table Personal Data Protection Bill - which proposes to put restriction on use of personal data without explicit consent of citizen - in the current session of Parliament. As per the proposal, hefty penalties on entities found violating privacy of users will be imposed. The draft of Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 - which is based on the recommendations of the government-constituted high-level panel headed by Justice B N Srikrishna - restricts and imposes conditions on the cross-border transfer of personal data, and suggests setting up of Data Protection Authority of India to prevent any misuse of personal information.
