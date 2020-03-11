LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Parliament LIVE Updates: BJP's Lekhi Refers to 'IB Report' as Congress Questions Justice Muralidhar's Transfer During Delhi Riots

News18.com | March 11, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE: Pandemonium ensued in the Lok Sabha with the Congress protesting against the suspension of seven of its MPs in the lower house. The Rajya Sabha, too, witnessed uproar as the opposition sought discussion on Delhi riots and the flip-flop over a ban on two television channels in Kerala over its riots coverage.

Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to make a statement on Delhi riots in the Lok Sabha at 6pm. The Lok Sabha is discussing the Delhi riots under Rule 193 of the house proceedings which means there will be no voting after the debate. The Congress had long been pressing for the discussion and disrupted the House's functioning but the government had maintained that they will only discuss the issue after Holi.
Mar 11, 2020 3:57 pm (IST)

"Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma were blamed for Delhi violence. Anurag and Verma made comments on January 20 and January 28 respectively, while the violence started on February 23. Kapil Mishra was held responsible for acts of Amanatullah Khan, Sharjeel Imam and Tahir Hussain," says Lekhi.

Mar 11, 2020 3:45 pm (IST)

Shooting on the Opposition for raising the matter of Justice Muralidhar's transfer, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi says, "Intelligence Bureau reports against some people should be made public, so that people know who has been transferred and why."

Mar 11, 2020 3:39 pm (IST)

Meenakshi Lekhi, in response to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's allegations on Home Minister Amit Shah, says, "Opposition id defending minority vote bank politics and have forgotten about Sharjeel Imam and AAP MLA Amanatullah."

Mar 11, 2020 3:17 pm (IST)

Adhir Slams Amit Shah over Delhi Riots | In the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Government, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, has to answer how violence continued for three days in Delhi. What was Amit Shah doing when Delhi was burning?"

Mar 11, 2020 3:11 pm (IST)

Ruckus in LS over Justice Muralidhar's Transfer | A ruckus erupts in Lok Sabha over Justice Muralidhar's transfer mention by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. A controversy erupted after the notification of Justice Muralidhar's transfer was issued by the Centre on the night of February 26 — the day a bench headed by him had pulled up Delhi Police for failing to register FIRs against three BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches.

Mar 11, 2020 2:09 pm (IST)

Jaishankar on Evacuation of Indians from Iran | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is speaking in the Rajya Sabha over evacuation of Indian in Iran amid rapid spread of Coronavirus in India. The Foreign Minister says, "We are working with Iranian authorities to get back the remaining Indian citizens. It is not easy to organise transport and logistics because Iranian system is stretched."

Mar 11, 2020 1:23 pm (IST)

Last week, the Lok Sabha passed a motion suspending seven Congress members for the remaining period of the Budget session for their “gross misconduct” after they snatched papers from Speaker Om Prakash Birla’s table and for “utter disregard” for House rules. The suspended members are Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Mar 11, 2020 1:22 pm (IST)
Suspension of 7 Congress MPs Likely to be Withdrawn | Sources say that the suspension of seven Congress MPs is likely to be revoked before discussion on riots begins in the Lok Sabha. As the House resumes shortly, Speaker Om Birla is likely to make a mention of discipline with the support of floor Leaders, following which the suspended MPs will be brought back.

Mar 11, 2020 12:43 pm (IST)

Lok Sabha Resumes | As the Lok Sabha resumes proceedings, an all-party meeting is being chaired by Speaker Om Birla underway in Parliament, over smooth functioning of the House.

Mar 11, 2020 11:38 am (IST)

Lok Sabha Adjourned | Lok Sabha also adjourned, till 12:30 pm today after opposition uproar over different issues.

Mar 11, 2020 11:20 am (IST)
Rajya Sabha to Take Up Delhi Riots for Discussion Tomorrow | Prior to the adjournment of the House, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu scheduled the discussion on Delhi riots for tomorrow, in the first hour of the session. 

Mar 11, 2020 11:16 am (IST)

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2pm After Ruckus | Meanwhile, ruckus in Rajya Sabha over the 48 hours ban imposed by the I&B Ministry on two Malayalam channels, which was later lifted. The Chairman of Rajya Sabha adjourns the Upper House following the commotion.

Mar 11, 2020 11:08 am (IST)

Lok Sabha to Discuss Delhi Riots at 2pm | The Lower House of the Parliament, Lok Sabha, to take up the issue of Delhi riots and law and order situation in the National Capital for discussion at 2pm.

Mar 11, 2020 10:18 am (IST)

Bills Lined Up for Discussion | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present in the house a bill for supplementary grants and also introduce the Direct Tax 'Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020', passed by the Lok Sabha amid pandemonium. The Government will also introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Minister for HRD, will introduce the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019.

Shripad Naik, minister for Ayush will introduce two bills - the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019, and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.

Mar 11, 2020 10:10 am (IST)
 

Congress to Raise MP Issue in Rajya Sabha As Well | Congress sources say that they will raise the issue of political crisis in Madhya Pradesh in Rajya Sabha. The Congress has alleged that the upheaval in the Madhya Pradesh government is a clear case of manufacturing a majority after the BJP experimented with the same in Manipur, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka. 

Mar 11, 2020 10:01 am (IST)

Members K. Shanmuga Sundaram and D.M. Kathir Anand will table the reports of the Standing Committee on Commerce: These include: 152 Report on the Demands for Grants 2020-21 of the department of Commerce, and 153 Report on the Demands for Grants 2020-21 of the department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Mar 11, 2020 9:58 am (IST)

Congress to Raise MP Political Crisis in Lok Sabha Today | Meanwhile, apart from Delhi riots, the Congress party is likely to raise the issue of the Madhya Pradesh political crisis that erupted on Monday night pushing the state government to the brink of collapse. Former Chief Minister of MP and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that he has ample proof that chartered flights were booked by BJP to fly rebel MLAs to Bengaluru. Yesterday, in a massive setback for the Congress, prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and in a coordinated rebellion 22 MLAs loyal to him resigned in Madhya Pradesh.

Mar 11, 2020 9:52 am (IST)

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to be Introduced in LS Today | The Lok Sabha bulletin says that Congress leader in house, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, and BJP member "to raise a discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi". Besides, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passage while the lower house will also discuss the grants for three ministries including Health and External Affairs.

Mar 11, 2020 9:50 am (IST)

Lok Sabha to Take Up Delhi Riots for Discussion Today | The Lok Sabha will discuss the Delhi riots today under Rule 193 of the house proceedings, which means there will be no voting after the debate. The Congress party had long been pressing for the discussion and disrupted the house's functioning but the government maintained that they will only discuss the issue after Holi. Even as the pandemonium continued in the lower house, the Speaker suspended 7 Congress MPs for the rest of the session.

Parliament LIVE Updates: BJP's Lekhi Refers to 'IB Report' as Congress Questions Justice Muralidhar's Transfer During Delhi Riots
Meenakshi Lekhi

Even as the pandemonium continued in the lower house, the Speaker had suspended seven Congress MPs for the rest of the session. The Lok Sabha bulletin says that Congress leader in house, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, and BJP member "to raise a discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi".

Apart from this, the Congress is likely to raise the issue of the MP turmoil while senior leader Digvijaya Singh has said that he has ample proof that chartered flights were booked by BJP to fly rebel MLAs to Bengaluru.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce the The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passage while the lower house will also discuss the grants for three ministries including Health and External Affairs.

The Congress will also raise the issue of defection in Madhya Pradesh in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after 20 of its MLAs resigned from the party which has pushed the Kamal Nath government in minority in the state.

The Congress has alleged that it's a clear case of manufacturing a majority after the BJP experimented with the same in Manipur, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Congress sources say that they will raise the matter in the upper house, the party will also demand for a discussion on the Delhi riots as Lok Sabha is expected to take the matter for discussion on Wednesday. The party has pressed for discussion on Delhi riots in both the houses.

The Government has also lined up important bills in the house. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present in the house a bill for supplementary grants and also introduce the Direct Tax 'Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020', passed by the Lok Sabha amid pandemonium.

The Government will also introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Minister for HRD, will introduce the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019.

Shripad Naik, minister for Ayush will introduce two bills - the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019, and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.

The upper house has also listed discussions on the working of the Railways to be initiated by Derek O' Brien and on MSME by Tiruchi Shiva.

The other discussions are on the working of Law Ministry and the Agriculture Ministry.
