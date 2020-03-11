Parliament LIVE Updates: BJP's Lekhi Refers to 'IB Report' as Congress Questions Justice Muralidhar's Transfer During Delhi Riots

Event Highlights
- Adhir Slams Amit Shah over Delhi Riots
- Ruckus in LS over Justice Muralidhar's Transfer
- 7 Suspended Cong MPs to be Reinstated
- Lok Sabha Resumes
- LS Adjourned Till 12:30pm
- RS Defers Discussion on Delhi Riots
- RS Adjourned Till 2pm After Ruckus
- LS to Discuss Delhi Riots at 2pm
- Congress to Raise MP Issue in RS
- Congress to Raise MP Political Crisis in LS
- Aircraft Amendment Bill to be Introduced in LS
- LS to Take Up Riots for Discussion Today
Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to make a statement on Delhi riots in the Lok Sabha at 6pm. The Lok Sabha is discussing the Delhi riots under Rule 193 of the house proceedings which means there will be no voting after the debate. The Congress had long been pressing for the discussion and disrupted the House's functioning but the government had maintained that they will only discuss the issue after Holi.
Ruckus in LS over Justice Muralidhar's Transfer | A ruckus erupts in Lok Sabha over Justice Muralidhar's transfer mention by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. A controversy erupted after the notification of Justice Muralidhar's transfer was issued by the Centre on the night of February 26 — the day a bench headed by him had pulled up Delhi Police for failing to register FIRs against three BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches.
Jaishankar on Evacuation of Indians from Iran | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is speaking in the Rajya Sabha over evacuation of Indian in Iran amid rapid spread of Coronavirus in India. The Foreign Minister says, "We are working with Iranian authorities to get back the remaining Indian citizens. It is not easy to organise transport and logistics because Iranian system is stretched."
Last week, the Lok Sabha passed a motion suspending seven Congress members for the remaining period of the Budget session for their “gross misconduct” after they snatched papers from Speaker Om Prakash Birla’s table and for “utter disregard” for House rules. The suspended members are Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.
Suspension of 7 Congress MPs Likely to be Withdrawn | Sources say that the suspension of seven Congress MPs is likely to be revoked before discussion on riots begins in the Lok Sabha. As the House resumes shortly, Speaker Om Birla is likely to make a mention of discipline with the support of floor Leaders, following which the suspended MPs will be brought back.
Bills Lined Up for Discussion | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present in the house a bill for supplementary grants and also introduce the Direct Tax 'Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020', passed by the Lok Sabha amid pandemonium. The Government will also introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Minister for HRD, will introduce the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019.
Shripad Naik, minister for Ayush will introduce two bills - the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019, and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.
Congress to Raise MP Issue in Rajya Sabha As Well | Congress sources say that they will raise the issue of political crisis in Madhya Pradesh in Rajya Sabha. The Congress has alleged that the upheaval in the Madhya Pradesh government is a clear case of manufacturing a majority after the BJP experimented with the same in Manipur, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka.
Members K. Shanmuga Sundaram and D.M. Kathir Anand will table the reports of the Standing Committee on Commerce: These include: 152 Report on the Demands for Grants 2020-21 of the department of Commerce, and 153 Report on the Demands for Grants 2020-21 of the department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.
Congress to Raise MP Political Crisis in Lok Sabha Today | Meanwhile, apart from Delhi riots, the Congress party is likely to raise the issue of the Madhya Pradesh political crisis that erupted on Monday night pushing the state government to the brink of collapse. Former Chief Minister of MP and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that he has ample proof that chartered flights were booked by BJP to fly rebel MLAs to Bengaluru. Yesterday, in a massive setback for the Congress, prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and in a coordinated rebellion 22 MLAs loyal to him resigned in Madhya Pradesh.
The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to be Introduced in LS Today | The Lok Sabha bulletin says that Congress leader in house, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, and BJP member "to raise a discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi". Besides, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passage while the lower house will also discuss the grants for three ministries including Health and External Affairs.
Lok Sabha to Take Up Delhi Riots for Discussion Today | The Lok Sabha will discuss the Delhi riots today under Rule 193 of the house proceedings, which means there will be no voting after the debate. The Congress party had long been pressing for the discussion and disrupted the house's functioning but the government maintained that they will only discuss the issue after Holi. Even as the pandemonium continued in the lower house, the Speaker suspended 7 Congress MPs for the rest of the session.
Even as the pandemonium continued in the lower house, the Speaker had suspended seven Congress MPs for the rest of the session. The Lok Sabha bulletin says that Congress leader in house, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, and BJP member "to raise a discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi".
Apart from this, the Congress is likely to raise the issue of the MP turmoil while senior leader Digvijaya Singh has said that he has ample proof that chartered flights were booked by BJP to fly rebel MLAs to Bengaluru.
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce the The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passage while the lower house will also discuss the grants for three ministries including Health and External Affairs.
The Congress will also raise the issue of defection in Madhya Pradesh in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after 20 of its MLAs resigned from the party which has pushed the Kamal Nath government in minority in the state.
The Congress has alleged that it's a clear case of manufacturing a majority after the BJP experimented with the same in Manipur, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka.
Congress sources say that they will raise the matter in the upper house, the party will also demand for a discussion on the Delhi riots as Lok Sabha is expected to take the matter for discussion on Wednesday. The party has pressed for discussion on Delhi riots in both the houses.
The Government has also lined up important bills in the house. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present in the house a bill for supplementary grants and also introduce the Direct Tax 'Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020', passed by the Lok Sabha amid pandemonium.
The Government will also introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Minister for HRD, will introduce the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019.
Shripad Naik, minister for Ayush will introduce two bills - the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019, and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.
The upper house has also listed discussions on the working of the Railways to be initiated by Derek O' Brien and on MSME by Tiruchi Shiva.
The other discussions are on the working of Law Ministry and the Agriculture Ministry.
