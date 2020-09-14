Parliament LIVE Updates: India-China Standoff, Covid-19 Likely on Agenda as Monsoon Session Begins Today

Parliament LIVE Updates: The India-China border row, plunge in GDP growth, nose-diving economy and migrant crisis are some of the key issues that are likely to dominate the Monsoon Session of Parliament which begins today. The agenda for the session was decided during a business advisory committee meeting called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla yesterday. Sources in the meeting told News18 that AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi raised the issue of India-China tussle and the need for the Parliament to know what was going on the borders. Owaisi told government to brief the MPs alone since this is a matter of national security, and keep the media away. The government is said to have told the BAC that the matter can be taken up during Tuesday meeting. However, sources said that the government will for now offer a statement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the developing situation.
Several MPs also raised objection to the government having deducted MPLADS funds by bringing in an ordinance and not taking Parliament into confidence. Some members objected to doing away with Question Hour, citing Covid-19 norms and called it a "murder of democracy". Others even suggested that one-day sitting of four hours could be dedicated to Question Hour. As far as Legislative Business is concerned, Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill and The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, both passed by Rajya Sabha, would be listed for discussion and passage today. Salaries and Allowances of Ministers Act, 1952, which allowed all MPs salary to be slashed by 30 per cent in the wake of coronavirus pandemic for the next two years, would be discussed and passed on Tuesday. Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, another Ordinance has been listed for passage on Tuesday. Members of Parliament, who have sought a discussion on Covid-19, have been asked to speak on the issue during the passage of this Bill.
Sep 14, 2020 8:01 am (IST)
In Rajya Sabha, Jagat Prakash Nadda to move the motion: "That Shri Harivansh be chosen as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha." Ghulam Nabi Azad, meanwhile, will move the motion: "That Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha be chosen as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha."
Sep 14, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman is set to lay on the Table a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2020-21.
Sep 14, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
Bills for Consideration and Passing:
i. The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
ii. The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020.
Sep 14, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
Bills listed for Introduction:
i. The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020. It would replace the Ordinance which was approved by Union Cabinet to reduce the sumptuary allowances of Ministers by 30% for a period of one year, effective from April 1, 2020.
ii. The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020
It would replace the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which was promulgated on April 22, 2020.
The Ordinance amends the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to include protections for healthcare personnel combatting epidemic diseases and expands the powers of the central government to prevent the spread of such diseases.
iii. The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
iv. The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
Sep 14, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
PM Modi's Address | As the monsoon session in the Lok Sabha begins 9am onwards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make an address prior to that. PM Modi is expected to speak around 8:30 today.
Sep 14, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Fourth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha | The fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will begin today 9 am onwards. From September 15 to October 1, the Lok Sabha will sit from 3 pm to 7 pm, including Saturdays and Sundays. On the other hand, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 3 pm to 7 pm today and from 9 am to 1 pm from September 15 (tomorrow).
Sep 14, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Monsoon Session Begins Today | The monsoon session of the Parliament begins from today. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has prohibited the use of mobile phones by media personnel for live telecast or taking bytes of Ministers and lawmakers within Parliament House Complex to contain the spread of Covid-19. "As informed earlier, media persons shall not use their mobile phones for taking bytes of Ministers and Members of Parliament anywhere in Parliament House Complex," the order issued on September 14 read.
File photo of Parliament House.
This is also the first time in two decades when Parliament did not host an all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session. Monsoon session of Parliament, which begins from September 14, will go on till October 1 and will have 18 sittings, including weekends. The government has listed 11 ordinances for passage and another 12 Bills for passage during the session.
Speaking after the meeting on Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "We have had a discussion with leaders from all political parties and they would like to execute their due responsibility towards those who have voted them to the Lok Sabha. All parties have agreed to offer full cooperation to run the House and ensure maximum productivity."