Parliament LIVE Updates: LS Forms Panel Headed by Speaker to Probe Disruption in House from March 2-5

News18.com | March 6, 2020, 1:16 PM IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE Updates: A Lok Sabha committee has been formed which will go through the footage of the disruption caused in the House between March 2 and 5, which eventually led to the suspension of seven Congress MPs. The committee will be headed by Speaker of Lok Sabha and representative from all parties will be part of it.

A day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended seven Congress MPs for unruly behaviour, the grand old party protested at the Mahatma statue outside the House.
Mar 6, 2020 1:16 pm (IST)

Information of In-Principle Approval of SBI's Investment Given to Stock Exchange: Rajnish Kumar | "We gave the information of in-principle approval of SBI's investment to the stock exchange yesterday," State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on YES Bank. Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board. The bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment. (Image: ANI)

Mar 6, 2020 1:03 pm (IST)

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till March 11 | Lok Sabha has been adjourned until 11 am on March 11 amid sloganeering by opposition on suspension of Congress MPs from entire budget session of Lok Sabha. Rajya Sabha has also been adjourned till March 11. 

Mar 6, 2020 12:46 pm (IST)

Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Passed | The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has passed in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and to amend the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015.  The House will meet again at 12.45pm. 

Mar 6, 2020 12:40 pm (IST)

DMK Extends Support to Congress over MPs Suspension | MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) extended support to Congress over suspension of its MPs from Lok Sabha for entire budget session. "On behalf of DMK, I request that the suspension of the MPs (seven Congress MPs) be recalled," DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran in Lok Sabha.

Mar 6, 2020 12:34 pm (IST)

Committee Formed To Go Through Lok Sabha Footages Since Mar 2 | A Lok Sabha Committee has been formed which will go through the footages of what happened in the House since March 2 to March 5. The committee will be headed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and representative from all parties will be a part of it. The committee will submit a report soon. 

Mar 6, 2020 12:24 pm (IST)

Cong Wants Discussion in House on Delhi Violence: Chowdhury | Seven of our MPs were suspended for the entire Budget session, yesterday. We don't know on what basis was this done? This is not a minor thing; We only want a discussion on the issue of Delhi violence, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in Lok Sabha, a day after party MPs were suspended from the rest of the budget session for the ruckus created in Parliament over a discussion on Delhi violence. The suspended members include Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Benny Behananm, Manickam Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla. 

Mar 6, 2020 12:18 pm (IST)

Lok Sabha Speaker Continous to Stay Away | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla continued to stay away from the proceedings of the Lower House of Parliament for the third consecutive day after vociferous protests and sloganeering by opposition parties over the Delhi violence disrupted proceedings in past few days. 

Mar 6, 2020 12:13 pm (IST)

Lok Sabha Proceedings Resume | The Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.

Mar 6, 2020 11:29 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Leads MPs Protest Against Suspension from LS

Rahul Gandhi Leads MPs Protest Against Suspension from LS | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a protest of senior Congress leaders in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against the suspension of seven party MPs from the rest of the budget session for the ruckus created in Parliament over a discussion on Delhi violence. All protesting MPs were seen wearing black bands on their hands. The suspended members include Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Benny Behananm, Manickam Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.The second half of the budget session will end on April 3. (Image: ANI)

Mar 6, 2020 11:19 am (IST)

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till March 11 | The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on March 11. 

Mar 6, 2020 11:05 am (IST)

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 pm | The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm. 

Mar 6, 2020 10:59 am (IST)

Cong Demands Shah's Resignation over Delhi Violence | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with other leaders from the party, staged protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises, demanding resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over communal violence in Delhi, in which 53 people lost their lives while over 300 people sustained injuires. 

Mar 6, 2020 10:05 am (IST)

SP Gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha | Samajwadi Party MPs Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over Delhi violence that took place last week and claimed 53 lives. 

Mar 6, 2020 9:54 am (IST)

Congress Lok Sabha MPs to Meet to Chalk Out Strategy Against Suspension | Congress Lok Sabha MPs will meet at around 10:.30 am today to work out strategy against the suspension of its seven MPs from the rest of the budget session for the ruckus created in Parliament for the last three days over a discussion on Delhi violence.  

Mar 6, 2020 9:53 am (IST)

Congress MPs to Meet Lok Sabha Speaker to Request Revocation of Suspension | Congress Lok Sabha MPs to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today to request for revocation of suspension of its seven MPs from the rest of the budget session for the ruckus created in Parliament for the last three days over a discussion on Delhi violence. 

Mar 6, 2020 9:49 am (IST)

Congress MPs to Protest in Front of Gandhi Statue | Congress' MPs will today protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament against the the suspension of its seven MPs from the rest of the budget session for the ruckus created in Parliament for the last three days over a discussion on Delhi violence. The suspended members include Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Benny Behananm, Manickam Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.The second half of the budget session will end on April 3.

Mar 6, 2020 9:46 am (IST)

Demand for Grants in Lok Sabha | Minisry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Tourism and Minitry of Health and Family Welfare are listed for Demand for Grants in Lok Sabha. Article 113 of the Constitution requires that any proposal or estimate seeking withdrawal of money from the Consolidated Fund of India should be presented to the Lok Sabha in the form of a Demand for Grants. 

Mar 6, 2020 9:45 am (IST)

The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Listed for Consideration and Passing | The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is listed for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and to amend the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015.

Mar 6, 2020 9:44 am (IST)

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020 Listed | The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020 is listed for consideration and passing in the Lower House of Parliament. The Bill seeks to amend the Aircraft Act, 1934.

Mar 6, 2020 9:43 am (IST)

Bill Listed in Lok Sabha | The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2019 is listed for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha today. The Bill aims to replace the IBC Ordinance promulgated in December 2019. 

Parliament LIVE Updates: LS Forms Panel Headed by Speaker to Probe Disruption in House from March 2-5
File photo of Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a motion suspending seven Congress members for the remaining period of the Budget session for their “gross misconduct” after they snatched papers from Speaker Om Prakash Birla’s table and for “utter disregard” for House rules.

The suspended members are Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

As soon as the House met at 3pm following an adjournment, Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding over the House, named the lawmakers. Once a member is named by the Chair, he or she cannot attend the House for that day.

She said when the House was discussing the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, some members "forcefully" snatched and tossed papers from the Speaker podium.

"Such unfortunate incident has possibly happened for the first time in the parliamentary history...I condemn this behaviour," she said while naming the members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi then moved a motion to suspend these members from the House for the remaining period of the Budget session. The motion was passed by a voice vote amid protests by opposition members.

"...that this house having taken serious note of gross misconduct of these members' utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair and having been named by the Speaker resolve that these members be suspended from the service of the House from the remainder of the session," he said.

Responding to the suspension, the Congress declared it as a “dictatorial decision” by the government aimed at weakening the opposition’s voice ahead of a debate over Delhi riots.

Congress’s leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was a “government decision” and not one taken by the Speaker. Asserting that the Congress members had done nothing wrong, he said it was a “dictatorial decision” and one that was motivated by “revenge politics”.

“We saw revenge politics in House, orders were given by the chairperson to suspend seven Congress MPs for this session,” he said.
