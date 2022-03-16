Parliament LIVE Updates: No Plans to Introduce Cryptocurrency; 325 Died While Cleaning Sewers, Septic Tanks in 5 Years

Live now
Parliament LIVE Updates: The government said that no death has been reported for engaging in manual scavenging but 325 people lost their lives in accidents during hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks in the last five years. Family members of 276 people who died during the last five years have received compensation, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale informed Lok Sabha. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said a conscious decision was taken to not give tickets to children of BJP MPs for assembly polls as dynastic politics is dangerous for democracy and the party is against it, sources said. Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting in the backdrop of the party’s stupendous performance in the recent elections, Modi also gave a task to MPs from the five states where polls were held to identify at least 100 booths in their respective constituencies, where the BJP got relatively fewer votes and identify the reasons, the sources said.
About 22,500 Indians have returned home safely from war-torn Ukraine with the government undertaking one of the most challenging evacuation exercises during a conflict situation after a majority of students decided to stay back despite initial advisories, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed Parliament on Tuesday. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine on multiple occasions. “He specifically took up the issue of safe evacuation of Indian nationals, especially from Kharkiv and Sumy,” he said.
“No death has been reported due to engaging in manual scavenging (which is lifting of human excreta from insanitary latrines as defined in Section 2(1) (g) of the MS Act, 2013),” Athawale said in a written response. He said 325 people have died due to accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks during the last five years. The highest number of such deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh at 52 followed by Tamil Nadu 43, Delhi 42, Haryana 33 and Maharashtra 30.
The Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha that there is no plan to introduce cryptocurrency by the government. Currently, cryptocurrencies are unregulated in India, he said in a written reply.
“RBI does not issue cryptocurrency. Traditional paper currency is a legal tender and is issued by RBI in terms of provisions of RBI Act, 1994. A digital version of traditional paper currency is called Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC),” he said. RBI is currently working towards a phased implementation strategy for introduction of CBDC and examining use cases which could be implemented with little or no disruption, he said in another reply.
Introduction of CBDC has the potential to provide significant benefits such as reduced dependency on cash, higher seigniorage due to lower transaction costs, etc, he added. Printing of notes have declined over a period of time, he said, adding, during 2019-20 notes worth Rs 4,378 crore were printed which came down to Rs 4,012 crore in 2020-21.
Replying to another question, he said, financial health of the country includes many facets. “Stable stock market along with well-functioning and sophisticated market infrastructure is one indicator to assess a country’s financial health. The stock markets are indicative of economic growth in the medium to long term as the stock prices reflect the market’s expectation on future corporate earnings/profitability and hence the underlying confidence in economy,” he said.
