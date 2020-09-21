Parliament LIVE Updates: Prahlad Joshi May Move Privilege Motion Against Oppn MPs Who Heckled RS Dy Chairman Over Farm Bills

Event Highlights Rajnath's 'Mai bhi Kisan' Response

First to come up to the well of the House were Trinamool Congress MPs Arpita Ghosh and Dola Sen, Congress MPs Kumari Shelja and Jairam Ramesh, and AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh. Then TMC leader Derek O’Brien too came up to the well with the rule book to show that it was a violation of the House rules not to allow division of votes or voting by pressing the button. O’Brien’s actions are now mired in controversy, with some insisting that he tore the pages of the rule book. A close viewing of the Rajya Sabha footage adds to the confusion. It shows DMK MP Tiruchi Siva throwing a book even as O’brien was close to the chair, showing the deputy chairman the particular rule on button voting.

The war of words between the BJP and the opposition MPs on the ruckus in Rajya Sabha yesterday over the farm bills is likely to escalate today as the party may move privilege motion against several opposition MPs accused of unruly behaviour in the House. The development comes hours after 12 opposition parties gave a notice for a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh over the manner in which the bills were passed in the House after he overruled their pleas for an adjournment of the proceedings. The ruckus started yesterday when the government was keen to put the farm bill to vote immediately after Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's reply, but the opposition, led by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, wanted the Rajya Sabha to take up the minister's reply and the vote on Monday. Sep 21, 2020 8:29 am (IST) Rajnath Singh's 'Mai bhi Kisan' Response | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flanked by five other Union Cabinet ministers yesterday addressed a press conference and condemned the alleged misbehaviour with Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh by opposition members. He said “democracy was shamed” by the conduct of Opposition MPs in the Upper House of Parliament, while adding that he too is a farmer and nobody should believe the government would do anything to hurt the farmers. Sep 21, 2020 8:00 am (IST) Nitish Condemns MP's Misbehaviour with Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman | Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yesterday condemned the MP's misbehavior with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, saying it was against parliamentary traditions and dignity. The Rajya Sabha had earlier in the day passed the two key farm Bills amid a ruckus as opposition members climbed on to the chairman' podium, flung the rule book at Harivansh and tore official papers. "The attack on Rajya Sabha deputy chairman is against parliamentary traditions and dignity. It is condemnable. I am stunned and pained," Kumar tweeted. Sep 21, 2020 7:39 am (IST) Opposition's No-confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker | Twelve Opposition parties later also gave a notice for a no-confidence motion against the Deputy Chairman over the manner in which two farm Bills were passed in the Upper House. Hitting back, the top brass of the central government flayed the opposition over its members' "unruly conduct" in Rajya Sabha, calling it "extremely shameful" and unprecedented in Parliament's history. Sep 21, 2020 7:37 am (IST) 'Watershed Moment', Says PM Modi as Farm Bills Cleared in Rajya Sabha | Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the passage of the Farm Bills as a "watershed moment" in the history of Indian agriculture, asserting that the bills will ensure a complete transformation of the farm sector and add impetus to the efforts to double the income of farmers. The Congress and other opposition parties slammed the bills as "death warrants" of farmers, and called it a "black day for democracy". Sep 21, 2020 7:35 am (IST) Farm Bills Passed via Voice Votes Amid Chaos | The bills were passed through voice votes amid the din caused by opposition protests. The parties that have submitted the notice against the Deputy Chairman include the Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, CPI, CPI(M), Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, National Conference, DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party. Sep 21, 2020 7:34 am (IST) Dramatic Scenes from Yesterday's Rajya Sabha Sessions | The Rajya Sabha yesterday witnessed unruly scenes with members throwing papers at Harivansh, who was presiding the House during the passage of the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. Opposition members were seen standing on officials' tables and even broke the mike in front of the chair as they alleged that their demand for a division of votes on their motion to refer the legislation to a select committee was overruled. Sep 21, 2020 7:31 am (IST) BJP May Move Privilege Motion Against Opposition MPs over Ruckus in Rajya Sabha | Political confrontation between the ruling NDA and opposition parties is likely to escalate over yesterday's ruckus in Rajya Sabha as the BJP is considering moving privilege motion against several opposition MPs, accused of unruly behaviour in the House during the passage of two farm bills. The development comes after 12 opposition parties gave a notice for a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh over the manner in which the bills were passed in the House after he overruled their pleas for an adjournment of the proceedings.

Later, in back-to-back high-profile press conferences, both the BJP and Congress blamed each other for tarnishing Parliament’s image because of what transpired in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday as the two contentious farm bills -- Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- were passed amid massive ruckus through voice vote. A number of protests were also staged during the day by farmers in several places, especially Punjab and Haryana, against the bills.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flanked by five other Union Cabinet ministers addressed a press conference on Sunday evening and condemned the alleged misbehaviour with Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh by opposition members. He said “democracy was shamed” by the conduct of Opposition MPs in the Upper House of Parliament, while adding that he too is a farmer and nobody should believe the government would do anything to hurt the farmers.



Minutes later, the Congress said the members were upset with the way the bills were being passed, while noting that everyone went in the well of the House, including BJP leaders, and called it a conspiracy by the ruling party.



Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the same Parliament to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had bowed his head after coming to power had been shamed by the conduct of his ministers.



A video footage shows some torn pages being thrown at the same time. O’brien, however, denies tearing up the rule book. “If even one proof is given of me having torn the rule book, I shall resign as MP tomorrow,” he told News18.