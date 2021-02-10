News18 Logo

india

Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Reply to President's Address in LS Today; Rahul Gandhi May Speak Later
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Reply to President's Address in LS Today; Rahul Gandhi May Speak Later

Parliament LIVE Updates: The House has been witnessing repeated disruptions over the last few days with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the three new agri sector laws that farmers have been protesting against.

News18.com | February 10, 2021, 10:18 IST
PM Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha today. The discussion on the President's motion of thanks was taken up by the lower House of Parliament on Monday. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply, the first speaker on Budget discussion during the day would be former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, according to news agency ANI. The House has been witnessing repeated disruptions over the last few days with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the three new agri sector laws that farmers have been protesting against since November last year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs for Wednesday, asking them to be present in the House throughout the day to support the government's stand.

The PM had delivered his reply to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday where he had referred to his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the need for reforms in the farm sector as he defended the farm laws. He also tried to allay fears of farmers over Minimum Support Price for crops. “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future,” the Prime Minister declared during his speech in Parliament, removing all doubts about the future of the scheme that guarantees farmers a predetermined price delinked from market rates for specific crops, thereby subsidising them.
Feb 10, 2021 10:18 (IST)

MSP Only on Papers not on Ground, Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha

Feb 10, 2021 10:04 (IST)

Our decision to raise it beyond 80% will depend on the behaviour of the virus, says Hardeep Singh Puri | On one hand, some of the carriers want us to open 100% while others would like us to take it slow. Our decision to raise it beyond 80% will depend on the behavior of the virus: Union Civil Aviation Minister answers an MP's question 'Why are flights not operating up to 80%?'

Feb 10, 2021 09:57 (IST)

BJP issues three-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs to be present in House today| The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today.

Feb 10, 2021 09:37 (IST)

Jyotiaditya Scindia Talks About Female School Dropouts in States Due Covid-19 Pandemic 

Feb 10, 2021 09:22 (IST)

WATCH LIVE | Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin 

Feb 10, 2021 09:07 (IST)

UPDATE | Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vijay Pal Singh Tomar has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for a separate bench of Allahabad High Court in Western Uttar Pradesh

Feb 10, 2021 08:52 (IST)

BJP MP Gives Zero Hour Notice to Study Glaciers After U'khand Tragedy | BJP MP Anil Baluni has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the need for a mechanism to study glaciers to manage and prevent disasters such as the recent glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttrakhand.

Feb 10, 2021 08:38 (IST)

PARLIAMENT TODAY | The discussion on General Budget is listed after consideration of Major Ports Bill in Rajya Sabha, today. In Lok Sabha, it is listed after the ongoing discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Feb 10, 2021 08:25 (IST)

WATCH | PM Modi’s Emotional Farewell To ‘True Friend’ Ghulam Nabi Azad

Feb 10, 2021 08:02 (IST)

Papers to be Laid in Lok Sabha Today 

Following Ministers to lay papers on the Table:

1. Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad for Ministry of Law and Justice;
2. DR. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for Ministry of External Affairs.
3. Shri Prakash Javadekar for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
4. Shri Piyush Goyal for Ministry of Railways.
5. Shri Pralhad Joshi for Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Mines.
6. Shri Rao Inderjit for Ministry of Planning and Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
7. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik for Ministry of Defence.
8. Dr. Jitendra Singh for Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy.

Feb 10, 2021 07:44 (IST)

Parl Panel Asks Ministries Not to Delay Tabling of Notifications in RS on Statutory Orders | A parliamentary panel has asked Union ministries and departments not to delay tabling of notifications related to statutory orders in the Rajya Sabha, saying such delays are "totally avoidable" and are against recommendations made by it in the past. In its report on statutory orders laid on the table of the Upper House of Parliament during its 252nd Session, the Committee on Subordinate Legislation, Rajya Sabha, noted that out of 15 delayed notifications laid by union ministries or departments during the session, two were delayed by seven months, six by eight months, two by nine months and five by "10 or more" months.

Feb 10, 2021 07:34 (IST)

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Demands that Cong Member Authenticate Claim on Farm Laws in Lok Sabha | Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday demanded in Lok Sabha that Congress member Ravneet Singh Bittu authenticate his claim that one of the three contentious farm laws seeks to scrap APMC mandis.   Participating in the discussion on the motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Singh claimed that one of the three agri bills has mentioned that  Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) mandis will be scrapped and private mandis will be developed.

Feb 10, 2021 07:23 (IST)

READ | PM Modi Likely to Reply to President's Address in Lok Sabha Today; Rahul Gandhi May Speak Later

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha today.

Feb 10, 2021 07:15 (IST)

Lok Sabha Sits Till 1 Am as Members Participate in Debate on Motion of Thanks | Sitting past midnight, Lok Sabha members participated in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address. After most of the participants had made their point, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House at 1 am Wednesday.

In his over hour-long address, the PM spoke at length about the need for reforms in the farm sector while making it amply clear that the government will not back down and agree to repeal of the three legislations.

He addressed some of the criticisms aimed at the new laws, assured that the government is still open to dialogue and constructive suggestions, and appealed to agitating farmers, especially seniors, camped at Delhi’s borders to end their stir.

Meanwhile, the government is likely to move a breach of privilege motion against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over the lawmaker's speech in Parliament on Monday.

