Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Reply to President's Address in LS Today; Rahul Gandhi May Speak Later

Our decision to raise it beyond 80% will depend on the behaviour of the virus, says Hardeep Singh Puri | On one hand, some of the carriers want us to open 100% while others would like us to take it slow. Our decision to raise it beyond 80% will depend on the behavior of the virus: Union Civil Aviation Minister answers an MP's question 'Why are flights not operating up to 80%?'
Papers to be Laid in Lok Sabha Today
Following Ministers to lay papers on the Table:
1. Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad for Ministry of Law and Justice;
2. DR. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for Ministry of External Affairs.
3. Shri Prakash Javadekar for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
4. Shri Piyush Goyal for Ministry of Railways.
5. Shri Pralhad Joshi for Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Mines.
6. Shri Rao Inderjit for Ministry of Planning and Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
7. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik for Ministry of Defence.
8. Dr. Jitendra Singh for Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy.
Parl Panel Asks Ministries Not to Delay Tabling of Notifications in RS on Statutory Orders | A parliamentary panel has asked Union ministries and departments not to delay tabling of notifications related to statutory orders in the Rajya Sabha, saying such delays are "totally avoidable" and are against recommendations made by it in the past. In its report on statutory orders laid on the table of the Upper House of Parliament during its 252nd Session, the Committee on Subordinate Legislation, Rajya Sabha, noted that out of 15 delayed notifications laid by union ministries or departments during the session, two were delayed by seven months, six by eight months, two by nine months and five by "10 or more" months.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Demands that Cong Member Authenticate Claim on Farm Laws in Lok Sabha | Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday demanded in Lok Sabha that Congress member Ravneet Singh Bittu authenticate his claim that one of the three contentious farm laws seeks to scrap APMC mandis. Participating in the discussion on the motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Singh claimed that one of the three agri bills has mentioned that Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) mandis will be scrapped and private mandis will be developed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha today.
Lok Sabha Sits Till 1 Am as Members Participate in Debate on Motion of Thanks | Sitting past midnight, Lok Sabha members participated in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address. After most of the participants had made their point, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House at 1 am Wednesday.