Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Reply to President's Address in LS Today; Rahul Gandhi May Speak Later

Parliament LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha today. The discussion on the President's motion of thanks was taken up by the lower House of Parliament on Monday. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply, the first speaker on Budget discussion during the day would be former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, according to news agency ANI. The House has been witnessing repeated disruptions over the last few days with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the three new agri sector laws that farmers have been protesting against since November last year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs for Wednesday, asking them to be present in the House throughout the day to support the government's stand.The PM had delivered his reply to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday where he had referred to his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the need for reforms in the farm sector as he defended the farm laws. He also tried to allay fears of farmers over Minimum Support Price for crops. “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future,” the Prime Minister declared during his speech in Parliament, removing all doubts about the future of the scheme that guarantees farmers a predetermined price delinked from market rates for specific crops, thereby subsidising them.