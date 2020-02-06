Parliament LIVE Updates: Modi to Speak in Lok Sabha Shortly on Motion of Thanks to President's Address

Event Highlights PM Modi's Address at Noon

Two Adjournment Motions by Congress



President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed a joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament, Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, on January 31, ahead of the start of the Budget session, during which opposition parties had objected to his reference to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Parliament LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the Lok Sabha at noon today over the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's address. During the speech, Modi is expected to address the ongoing protests against the new citizenship law and spell out the post-budget presentation roadmap to revive India's sagging economy.President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed a joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament, Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, on January 31, ahead of the start of the Budget session, during which opposition parties had objected to his reference to the Citizenship Amendment Act. Feb 6, 2020 12:18 pm (IST) The leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, had earlier attacked the government over the NRC and CAA, saying it was a "sinister design" foiled by the people. "Our people are coming out to save the Constitution from you," he said in the lower house while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Feb 6, 2020 12:10 pm (IST) Taking on the government over the amended citizenship law, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday said in Lok Sabha that when injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty. "India is persecuted and completely polarised today. Caste and creed has reached our homes. The entire country has been polarised, either one is with CAA or against it," she said. Feb 6, 2020 11:46 am (IST) Besides the regular line up of BJP leaders who have slammed the anti-CAA protests, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday raked up the issue in the Lok Sabha. He said that the majority community has to remain vigilant or Mughal rule will return to the country. The CAA, he said, was aimed at resolving the issues emanating from Partition and added, "The new India cannot to built without healing the wounds of the past." Feb 6, 2020 11:43 am (IST) The government is likely to conduct another auction process again in March for INS Viraat after one in December last year did not succeed, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told the Lok Sabha yesterday. "The e-auction was carried out on 17 December 2019, wherein a total of three bidders participated. However, the auction was rejected in MSTC bidding process as the H1 bid was less than 50 per cent of reserve price of the ship," he said. Feb 6, 2020 11:37 am (IST) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the government should take into confidence the people who are protesting against the CAA and NRC at Shaheen Bagh here and hold talks with them to defuse tension. "If you want to resolve this issue then please take back CAA. Take people into confidence. If you want to defuse tension then clearly say that you will not implement NRC and NPR," he said. Feb 6, 2020 11:34 am (IST) Prime Minister Modi will reply on Thursday in the Lok Sabha on Motion of thanks for President's Address at 12 noon. This is the second address by the PM in two days. Yesterday, the PM had informed members of the House about the Cabinet's decision to form a trust for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Feb 6, 2020 11:32 am (IST) For the Thursday session of the parliament, the Congress has filed two Adjournment Motions. The first one is on the "unwarranted ban on travelling in private airlines without the complaint of the Pilot and by-passing DGCA by the minister, while the second one is regarding the "denial of additional financial assistance to Kerala." Feb 6, 2020 11:27 am (IST) Amid election campaign in the national capital, AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the BJP for the Ram temple trust announcement saying: "Session of parliament will end on 11 February, the announcement could have come after 8 February. Seems like BJP is worried over Delhi Elections." Feb 6, 2020 11:22 am (IST) Following the announcement, Union minister Prakash Javadekar appealed to lawmakers that the Cabinet's decision must not be linked to the Delhi Assembly Elections due for this Saturday. The Opposition had raised their concerns against the BJP using the announcement as a move to attract voters before a key poll. Feb 6, 2020 11:15 am (IST) The Budget session of the Lok Sabha session on Wednesday witnessed a major announcement by PM Modi on the trust that will facilitate the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The announcement was made by the Prime Minister, following a Cabinet Meeting yesterday morning, four days before the Supreme Court's set deadline of February 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate in Lok Sabha. (LSTV GRAB via PTI)



In his address to the joint sitting of Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind had said that the Centre's decision to enact Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a move to fulfil the wishes of Mahatma Gandhi and that its step to abrogate Article 370 and 35A from Kashmir was "historic".



Noting that the Constitution protects the rights of every citizen, Kovind, however, mentioned that the citizens should also be mindful of their duties and that "the decisions taken through democratic processes will be accepted by the countrymen".



"Many national leaders and political parties have from time to time supported this idea of Pujya Bapu and further propagated it. It is our responsibility to honour this wish of the founding fathers of our nation. I am happy that both the Houses of Parliament have fulfilled this wish, by enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act."



In the backdrop of violent protests against CAA, the President clarified that the procedures which have existed for people from all faiths of the world who believe in India and who wish to obtain Indian citizenship, remain "unchanged".



"A person of any faith can follow these processes and become a citizen of India. The Government has made several provisions to ensure that granting citizenship to those who have been compelled to take shelter in India does not have any adverse cultural impact on any region, especially the North East."



He condemned that violent protests, saying "my government is of the firm view that mutual discussions and debates strengthen democracy".



"At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protests weakens the society and the nation."



As per the law, migrants of six non-Muslim communities — Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian — who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 will be given Indian citizenship.



The law sparked countrywide protests and violence at some places in which about 25 people were killed. Over 2,000 people have been arrested and around 5,000 detained while protesting against the CAA.