Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi Promises MSP Will Remain, Appeals to Farmers to End Protests, Quotes Manmohan Singh to Taunt Congress

News18.com | February 08, 2021, 15:38 IST
facebookTwitterskype

Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition Congress over farm laws today, quoting former PM Manmohan Singh's progressive views on the legislations, saying Congress should be proud he is forced to implement suggestions made by their leader. PM Modi is replying in the Rajya Sabha on discussion on motion of thanks to President’s address. The discussion on the motion has been the main business transacted by the House over three days in which 50 members from 25 parties participated, an official statement said. The first six sittings of Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget session have proved productive with the House recording productivity of 82.10 percent. During the sittings, the House witnessed a 15-hour debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the upper House.

Against the total scheduled sitting time of 20 hours and 34 minutes, 4 hours 14 minutes were lost on February 3, due to disruption. The members, however, sat for extra 33 minutes beyond the business hours on Friday, the statement said. To enable extra time for discussion on the Motion of Thanks, Question Hour was dispensed with on February 3 while both the Question Hour and Zero Hour were shelved on the next two days. Private Members' Business was not taken up on Friday.
Feb 08, 2021 15:38 (IST)

Sources told News18 that the government will be making an appeal to the Opposition to allow the House to function. Union Defence Minister is likely to make a statement, as well.

Feb 08, 2021 14:12 (IST)

PM Modi quoted Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and said that India was not just the biggest democracy but also mother of democracy. He said, "Our democracy is not a Western institution, but a human institution."

Feb 08, 2021 13:52 (IST)

Speaking the agitation by farmers against the three farm laws PM Modi said, " Everyone in Parliament talked about farmers protest but didn't speak on the reason behind the protest. There are challenges. But we have to decide whether we want to be part of the problem or the medium of solution."

Feb 08, 2021 13:15 (IST)

READ | PM Modi's RS Speech Highlights: 'Need to Save Country from New FDI or Foreign Destructive Ideology'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, replying in the Rajya Sabha on discussion on motion of thanks to President’s address, spoke on a range of issues from the farmers protests to how India fought…

Feb 08, 2021 12:59 (IST)

Highlights From PM Modi's Reply to The President's Address in The Rajya Sabha

Feb 08, 2021 12:41 (IST)

MSP was There, MSP Will Be There: PM Modi Reaches Out to Farmers | PM Narendra Modi on Monday reached out to the farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws as he promised in no uncertain terms that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime will remain in place, addressing their fears that the new reforms would lead to the end of MSP. “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future,” the Prime Minister declared during his speech in Parliament, removing all doubts about the future of the scheme that guarantees farmers a predetermined price delinked from market rates for specific crops, thereby subsidising them. Read more

Feb 08, 2021 12:17 (IST)

Taking a dig at TMC MP Derek O'Brien, PM Narendra Modi referred to TMC MP’s speech on freedom of Speech and intimidation and asked him if he was referring to Bengal or the entire country. "I was listening to TMC MP Derek O’Brien. He has chosen some good words like "Freedom of Speech" and "Intimidation" in his narration. While listening to his good words, I was wondering if he is referring  about West Bengal or the country," PM Modi said.

Feb 08, 2021 11:51 (IST)

Protect Nation from Andolan Jivi: PM Modi | "A new entity has come up in the country- 'Andolan Jivi'. They can be spotted wherever there is a protest, be it agitation by lawyers, students, or labourers, explicitly or implicitly. They cannot live without 'andolan', we have to identify them and protect nation from them," PM Modi said.

Feb 08, 2021 11:43 (IST)

"This country is proud of every Sikh. What have they not done for this country? Whatever respect we give them will always be less. I've been fortunate to spend crucial years of my life in Punjab. Language used by some for them and attempt to mislead them will never benefit nation," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha. 

Feb 08, 2021 11:35 (IST)

Open for Talks with Agitators, Send Old People Home: PM Modi | "We are always open for talks with farmers... I have said this in past and saying it again. We have to convince the agitators. Someone has to do this work. We are open for talks with the agitators — send the old people home," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha. 

Feb 08, 2021 11:28 (IST)

MSP was There and It Will Continue to Exist: PM Modi | "...It is our intention to remove all those handicaps which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at one large common market...MSP was there, it is there and it will continue to exist," PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha said.

Feb 08, 2021 11:26 (IST)

PM Modi Quotes Dr Manmohan Singh on Farmers' Issue | "Manmohan ji is here, I'd read out his quote. Those taking a U-Turn (farm laws) will perhaps agree with him. "There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get highest rate of return..." PM Modi said while speaking on farmers' protest at Rajya Sabha. 

Feb 08, 2021 11:19 (IST)

"Since 2014 we have initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering the farmer. The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer friendly. The PM-KISAN scheme was also brought in. We are working for the small farmers...Bengal farmers were deprived because of politics of the ruling establishment there," PM Modi said.

Feb 08, 2021 11:17 (IST)

The discussion around improvement related to farmers' issues were going in since last two decades... There is no development with obstructions... But they should not stand in way of famers' development: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.

Feb 08, 2021 11:13 (IST)

Everybody is aware of whether farm loan waiver is for political reasons on in the interest of farmers...Nobody thought for the small farmers...We all know their condition...After 2014 we took some steps in their interest: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.

Feb 08, 2021 11:09 (IST)

PM Modi Appreciates HD Devegowda's Discussion | PM Modi speaking on farmers agitation said, "Everyone in Parliament talked about farmers protest but didn't speak on the reason behind the protest. There are challenges. But we have to decide whether we want to be part of the problem or the medium of solution. I would like to appreciate the contribution of Shri HD Devegowda Ji on the discussions relating to agriculture in the house. His words have added great perspective to the debate. He himself has a strong association with the agriculture sector."

Feb 08, 2021 11:01 (IST)

"I was listening to Derek ji, he had chosen good words - Freedom of Speech, Intimidation. When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country. He sees all this for 24 hours, so he might have said the same here too," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha.

Feb 08, 2021 10:54 (IST)

"India's democracy in not in any sense a western institution. It is a human institution... It is inspired by Satyam, Shivam and Sundaram," PM Modi quotes Subhash Chandra Bose. PM Modi added that India has given birth to democracy.

Feb 08, 2021 10:50 (IST)

"You might've seen on social media-an old woman sitting outside her hut on footpath, with a lit earthen lamp, praying for welfare of India. We're mocking her! If somebody who never went to school thinks they can serve India by lighting lamps, they can do it. It's being mocked!" PM Modi in Rajya Sabha said.

Feb 08, 2021 10:48 (IST)

'Proud Moment That Largest Inoculation Drive Conducted in India' | The country which was counted in Third World is developing Covid vaccine for the world. It is a proud moment for the country that the largest inoculation drive is being conducted in this country: PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha.

Feb 08, 2021 10:40 (IST)

"The whole world is facing many challenges. Hardly anyone would have thought that mankind would have to go through such a difficult period, amid such challenges," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha. 

Feb 08, 2021 10:37 (IST)

India is Land of Opportunities: PM Modi | "India is the land of opportunities. We are entering 75th year of Independence. We should celebrate it as the year of inspiration,"  PM Modi said at Rajya Sabha.

Feb 08, 2021 10:34 (IST)

PM Modi is replying to the Motion of Thanks of the President's address in the Parliament said at Rajya Sabha. 

Feb 08, 2021 10:11 (IST)

"11 Rafale aircraft have arrived in India. By this March, India will have 17 Rafale aircraft. By April 2022, all Rafale aircraft (the entire batch) will come to India," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha.

Feb 08, 2021 10:07 (IST)

Rajnath Singh is speaking at the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour. "Pakistan has been stopped at the border... they have not been able to infiltrate," Rajnath Singh said in response to Pradeep Bhattacharya's question in Rajya Sabha.

Feb 08, 2021 10:05 (IST)

PM Modi arrives in Parliament. He is likely to speak in the Rajya Sabha at 10:30 am today. 

Feb 08, 2021 09:46 (IST)

The parliament was adjourned early on Friday after fiery debates between the Centre and the Opposition on the contentious legislations. On February 5, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar had asserted that there was nothing wrong in the new policies, alleging that the Opposition was misleading and misinforming the farmers. 

Feb 08, 2021 09:14 (IST)

PM Modi to Reply to Motion of Thanks at 10:30 am | PM Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address at around 10:30 am today in the Rajya Sabha, his office said on Monday.

Feb 08, 2021 09:01 (IST)

Priyanka Chaturvedi Gives Suspension Notice in Rajya Sabha | Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the investigation of TRP scam.

Feb 08, 2021 08:56 (IST)

BJP MP Gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha | BJP MP Nabam Rebia has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded for creation of a separate all India service cadre for Arunachal Pradesh.

Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi Promises MSP Will Remain, Appeals to Farmers to End Protests, Quotes Manmohan Singh to Taunt Congress
PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeking to replace the Ordinance in this regard, was also introduced during the week. The house also saw eight Zero Hour and seven Special Mentions made during the first week. The House will take up the discussion on the general budget for 2021-21 during the coming week for which 10 hours have been allotted.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his address to the Parliament, had hailed the Centre’s efforts towards coronavirus vaccination, bringing farm laws for the benefits of farmers and Indian economy. He had also criticised the violence in Delhi on January 26, speaking about lessons on law and order from the Constitution. "The insult of the holy day like the tricolour and the Republic Day happened in the past is very unfortunate. The Constitution that gives us the right to freedom of expression, the same constitution teaches us that law and rule should be followed equally seriously," he said.

The Opposition had boycotted the President’s speech in support of farmers who have been protesting for over two months against the farm laws enacted by the Centre.

