Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi Promises MSP Will Remain, Appeals to Farmers to End Protests, Quotes Manmohan Singh to Taunt Congress

PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha



The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeking to replace the Ordinance in this regard, was also introduced during the week. The house also saw eight Zero Hour and seven Special Mentions made during the first week. The House will take up the discussion on the general budget for 2021-21 during the coming week for which 10 hours have been allotted.



President Ram Nath Kovind, in his address to the Parliament, had hailed the Centre’s efforts towards coronavirus vaccination, bringing farm laws for the benefits of farmers and Indian economy. He had also criticised the violence in Delhi on January 26, speaking about lessons on law and order from the Constitution. "The insult of the holy day like the tricolour and the Republic Day happened in the past is very unfortunate. The Constitution that gives us the right to freedom of expression, the same constitution teaches us that law and rule should be followed equally seriously," he said.



The Opposition had boycotted the President’s speech in support of farmers who have been protesting for over two months against the farm laws enacted by the Centre.