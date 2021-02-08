Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi Promises MSP Will Remain, Appeals to Farmers to End Protests, Quotes Manmohan Singh to Taunt Congress

READ | PM Modi's RS Speech Highlights: 'Need to Save Country from New FDI or Foreign Destructive Ideology'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, replying in the Rajya Sabha on discussion on motion of thanks to President’s address, spoke on a range of issues from the farmers protests to how India fought…
MSP was There, MSP Will Be There: PM Modi Reaches Out to Farmers | PM Narendra Modi on Monday reached out to the farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws as he promised in no uncertain terms that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime will remain in place, addressing their fears that the new reforms would lead to the end of MSP. “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future,” the Prime Minister declared during his speech in Parliament, removing all doubts about the future of the scheme that guarantees farmers a predetermined price delinked from market rates for specific crops, thereby subsidising them. Read more
Taking a dig at TMC MP Derek O'Brien, PM Narendra Modi referred to TMC MP’s speech on freedom of Speech and intimidation and asked him if he was referring to Bengal or the entire country. "I was listening to TMC MP Derek O’Brien. He has chosen some good words like "Freedom of Speech" and "Intimidation" in his narration. While listening to his good words, I was wondering if he is referring about West Bengal or the country," PM Modi said.
Protect Nation from Andolan Jivi: PM Modi | "A new entity has come up in the country- 'Andolan Jivi'. They can be spotted wherever there is a protest, be it agitation by lawyers, students, or labourers, explicitly or implicitly. They cannot live without 'andolan', we have to identify them and protect nation from them," PM Modi said.
"This country is proud of every Sikh. What have they not done for this country? Whatever respect we give them will always be less. I've been fortunate to spend crucial years of my life in Punjab. Language used by some for them and attempt to mislead them will never benefit nation," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha.
Open for Talks with Agitators, Send Old People Home: PM Modi | "We are always open for talks with farmers... I have said this in past and saying it again. We have to convince the agitators. Someone has to do this work. We are open for talks with the agitators — send the old people home," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha.
PM Modi Quotes Dr Manmohan Singh on Farmers' Issue | "Manmohan ji is here, I'd read out his quote. Those taking a U-Turn (farm laws) will perhaps agree with him. "There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get highest rate of return..." PM Modi said while speaking on farmers' protest at Rajya Sabha.
"Since 2014 we have initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering the farmer. The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer friendly. The PM-KISAN scheme was also brought in. We are working for the small farmers...Bengal farmers were deprived because of politics of the ruling establishment there," PM Modi said.
PM Modi Appreciates HD Devegowda's Discussion | PM Modi speaking on farmers agitation said, "Everyone in Parliament talked about farmers protest but didn't speak on the reason behind the protest. There are challenges. But we have to decide whether we want to be part of the problem or the medium of solution. I would like to appreciate the contribution of Shri HD Devegowda Ji on the discussions relating to agriculture in the house. His words have added great perspective to the debate. He himself has a strong association with the agriculture sector."
"You might've seen on social media-an old woman sitting outside her hut on footpath, with a lit earthen lamp, praying for welfare of India. We're mocking her! If somebody who never went to school thinks they can serve India by lighting lamps, they can do it. It's being mocked!" PM Modi in Rajya Sabha said.
The parliament was adjourned early on Friday after fiery debates between the Centre and the Opposition on the contentious legislations. On February 5, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar had asserted that there was nothing wrong in the new policies, alleging that the Opposition was misleading and misinforming the farmers.