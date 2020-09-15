INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Parliament LIVE Updates: Stormy Session Likely on Day 2 as Rajnath Singh to Address LS on India-China Standoff

News18.com | September 15, 2020, 8:16 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE Updates: A stormy day two of the Monsoon Session is expected as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to speak in Lok Sabha on the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The development comes as Opposition had been pushing for a debate on the issue, with Chinese troops now laying network of optical fibre cables in the region.

Sources told News18 that the defence minister has spoke to Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issue and assured him that a statement on the face-off would be made in Parliament. His address is expected around 3pm. Singh had met his Chinese counterpart Gen Wei Fenghe in Moscow recently. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi had also met in Moscow a few days ago.
Read More
Sep 15, 2020 8:16 am (IST)

The Modi government is set to bring 23 new bills, including 11 to replace ordinances, and as many as 20 old bills are pending in both houses. 

Sep 15, 2020 8:01 am (IST)

READ | GST Shortfall, Joblessness Dominate First Day of Parl Session as Govt Gets Cornered by 86 Questions

The MoS finance gave examples of the Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar package, faster clear of MSME dues, collateral-free lending programs and cash transfers under the Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief under the…

Sep 15, 2020 7:50 am (IST)

READ | Over 25 MPs from Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha Test Positive for Coronavirus on Day 1 of Parliament Session

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats had issued a detailed set of guidelines for MPs, their personal staff and parliamentary employees, stating that a Covid-19 test report is mandatory for…

Sep 15, 2020 7:41 am (IST)

The all party informal meeting with Opposition scheduled for 5 pm today has been rescheduled to Wednesday, say government sources.

Sep 15, 2020 7:35 am (IST)

Union Cabinet Likely to Meet at 1:30 PM | The Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs are likely to meet over video conferencing in the afternoon, government sources said. During the monsoon session, which began on Monday, the opposition is seeking to corner the government on its handling of the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the Covid-19 situation, economic downturn and unemployment, and is pressing for discussions on these issues.

Sep 15, 2020 7:27 am (IST)

LS BAC to be Held at 2PM | The BAC for Lok Sabha will be held again in the afternoon at 2 pm today to further discuss the first week's business schedule. Similar demands have been raised by the Congress in the BAC for Rajya Sabha as well. 

Sep 15, 2020 7:25 am (IST)

An updated business agenda for the Lok Sabha session today said Singh will make a statement in the lower house on "the developments on our border in Ladakh". The Congress and other opposition parties raised these demands in the first business advisory committee (BAC) meeting for Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, but no time has been allocated yet for these discussions.

Sep 15, 2020 7:13 am (IST)

Rajnath Likely to Speak on Sino-India Issue | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement in Parliament today on the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The statement would assume significance in the backdrop of demands made by the Opposition for a debate on the issue. Singh had met his Chinese counterpart Gen Wei Fenghe in Moscow recently. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi had also met in Moscow a few days ago.

Parliament LIVE Updates: Stormy Session Likely on Day 2 as Rajnath Singh to Address LS on India-China Standoff
File photo of Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops backed by tanks and aircraft are locked in an uneasy stalemate along a 70 km-long front to the south of the lake. Each country has accused the other of escalating the standoff.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs are also likely to meet over video conferencing on Tuesday afternoon, government sources said. During the monsoon session, which began on Monday, the opposition is seeking to corner the government on its handling of the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the COVID-19 situation, economic downturn and unemployment, and is pressing for discussions on these issues. An updated business agenda for the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday said Singh will make a statement in the lower house on "the developments on our border in Ladakh".

The Congress and other opposition parties raised these demands in the first business advisory committee (BAC) meeting for Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, but no time has been allocated yet for these discussions. The BAC for Lok Sabha will be held again on Tuesday afternoon to further discuss the first week's business schedule.

Similar demands have been raised by the Congress in the BAC for Rajya Sabha as well.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading