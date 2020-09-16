Parliament LIVE Updates: RS to Discuss Govt Action on Covid-19; FinMin Will Seek Passage of Bill for Bringing Co-op Banks Under RBI

Sep 16, 2020 7:47 am (IST)

Ministers to lay papers on the Table | For Lok Sabha, a revised list of business names the following papers to be laid on table

Following Ministers to lay papers on the Table:-

1. SHRI PRALHAD JOSHI for Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Mines;

2. SHRI RAO INDERJIT SINGH for Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;

3. SHRI SHRIPAD YESSO NAIK for Ministry of Defence;

4. DR. JITENDRA SINGH for Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

5. SHRI HARDEEP SINGH PURI for Ministry of Commerce and Industry;

6. SHRI ARJUN RAM MEGHWAL for Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs;

7. SHRI DHOTRE SANJAY SHAMRAO for Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology;

8. SHRI ANGADI SURESH CHANNABASAPPA for Ministry of Railways; and

9. SHRI SOM PARKASH for Ministry of Commerce and Industry